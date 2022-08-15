ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt Told Angelina Jolie One Of Their Children 'Looked Like A...Columbine Kid'

A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...
Queen Elizabeth II Faced a Terrifying Threat to Her Life From a Man With a Crossbow at Windsor Castle

On Christmas Day 2021, a UK man trespassed on Windsor Castle’s grounds armed with a crossbow, telling a police officer “I am here to kill the Queen” before being handcuffed and arrested, per HuffPost. That man, 20-year-old Jaswant Singh Chail, attended a court hearing on Wednesday for charges including intending to “injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II or alarm Her Majesty” under the Treason Act of 1842, as well as threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.
The top Netflix show in the world just got a surprise bonus episode

For the past two weeks, The Sandman has been the most popular show on Netflix. Adapted from Neil Gaiman’s comic series of the same name, The Sandman follows Morpheus, Lord of Dreams, as he attempts to rebuild his kingdom after being imprisoned for decades. The first season debuted on August 5 with 10 episodes. But this Friday, Netflix surprised-dropped an eleventh bonus episode of The Sandman that advances the story.
