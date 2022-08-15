Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
Johnny Depp has landed a role he hasn’t played in more than 25 years
Johnny Depp is stepping into a role he hasn’t played in more than 25 years. For the first time since 1997, Depp is directing a full-length feature film, and his fans can’t wait to see the finished product. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is slated to direct...
Brad Pitt Told Angelina Jolie One Of Their Children 'Looked Like A...Columbine Kid'
A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...
AOL Corp
Queen Elizabeth II Faced a Terrifying Threat to Her Life From a Man With a Crossbow at Windsor Castle
On Christmas Day 2021, a UK man trespassed on Windsor Castle’s grounds armed with a crossbow, telling a police officer “I am here to kill the Queen” before being handcuffed and arrested, per HuffPost. That man, 20-year-old Jaswant Singh Chail, attended a court hearing on Wednesday for charges including intending to “injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II or alarm Her Majesty” under the Treason Act of 1842, as well as threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
RELATED PEOPLE
Linda Evangelista Is On The Cover Of British Vogue A Year After Publicly Coming Forward With Allegations That She Was "Brutally Disfigured" By A Fat-Freezing Procedure
"It’s going to be difficult to find jobs with things protruding from me — without retouching, or squeezing into things, or taping things or compressing or tricking."
The top Netflix show in the world just got a surprise bonus episode
For the past two weeks, The Sandman has been the most popular show on Netflix. Adapted from Neil Gaiman’s comic series of the same name, The Sandman follows Morpheus, Lord of Dreams, as he attempts to rebuild his kingdom after being imprisoned for decades. The first season debuted on August 5 with 10 episodes. But this Friday, Netflix surprised-dropped an eleventh bonus episode of The Sandman that advances the story.
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0