A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO