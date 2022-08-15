ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Brad Coscarelli drops out of race for Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools

By EMMA MURPHY THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jbJd_0hI2oyiR00

Brad Coscarelli, a Santa Rosa elementary school principal, has dropped out of the race for Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools, citing health concerns.

Coscarelli, 52, announced his decision Monday and shared that he suffered a heart attack in May while at school.

His exit leaves Coscarelli’s opponent, Amie Carter, assistant superintendent of education services for the Marin County Office of Education, as the only candidate vying for the elected post in November.

“It was a hard decision in the fact that I was really hoping to be in the race and to win of course,” Coscarelli said. “At the same time it wasn’t a hard decision because a heart attack was definitely a wake up.”

In a letter to his supporters, Coscarelli said he has been attending cardiac therapy three times a week following his heart attack. He also referenced “other health issues” as factors in his decision.

Coscarelli, a father of four, said in an interview Monday that he wants to see his children graduate from high school and college, and hopes to one day become a grandfather.

“At the age of 52, to have a heart attack, it’s a little scary,” Coscarelli said. “I’ve got to do better with my health.”

He said he intends to stay on as principal of Hidden Valley Elementary School. He was previously principal of Santa Rosa High School and a teacher at Herbert Slater Middle School.

California’s county superintendents of schools are responsible for overseeing local school districts’ fiscal stability and services provided by the county office of education, including special education and other academic support.

Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Steve Steve Herrington, who has been in office since 2011, announced last year he would retire when his third term expires at the end of this year, capping a 51-year in public education.

Though Coscarelli is no longer running, his name will still appear on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election, said Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Deva Proto.

“There is no way for him to formally withdraw,” Proto said, citing the results of the June primary.

The superintendent post was the only contest for local office to remain undecided in the June primary, with no single candidate earning a simple majority.

Carter emerged as the top vote-getter in the June primary, with 43.56%, trailed by Coscarelli, with 35.26%, advancing them to the November runoff. The third-place vote-getter was Ron Calloway, who retired this summer as superintendent of Mark West Union School District.

Coscarelli said he spoke with Carter before announcing his decision.

“I know she’ll do a good job for the county,” he said.

Carter did not respond to requests for comment by late Monday afternoon.

A self-described “crusader,” Carter has focused her platform on issues including diversifying the teacher workforce, expanding Sonoma County’s Portrait of a Graduate program, increasing student engagement and advocating for increased education funding while emphasizing efficient use of limited dollars.

Prior to her current role with the Marin County Office of Education, Carter worked as an assistant superintendent, principal and teacher in Sonoma County.

Key issues on Carter’s radar include diversifying the teacher workforce, expanding Sonoma County’s Portrait of a Graduate program, increasing student engagement and advocating for increased education funding while emphasizing efficient use of limited dollars.

Throughout his campaign, Coscarelli has emphasized the need for relationship building with school leaders and families to increase the chances of success for a greater number of students in Sonoma County.

He said he plans to continue advocating for public education.

“I’m definitely still going to be very vocal when it comes to public education,” Coscarelli said. “Not just in Santa Rosa but throughout the county and state.”

He also thanked his supporters.

“I‘m grateful, really grateful,” Coscarelli said.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.

Comments / 0

Related
northbaybiz.com

Million Trees Napa Launches with Plan to Improve the Long-term Health of Napa County’s Forests

Tom Gamble, Jon-Mark Chappellet, Anna Chouteau and the Napa RCD are spearheading the county’s latest non-profit environmental program. Tom Gamble, owner of Gamble Family Vineyards, in collaboration with Anna Chouteau, Jon-Mark Chappellet and the Napa County Resource Conservation District (Napa RCD), is pleased to announce the launch of Million Trees Napa, a non-profit program focused on improving the health and resilience of Napa County’s diverse forests through planting and stewardship. Million Trees Napa is currently raising funds with plans to begin programming in early 2023. Those interested in learning more or donating to Million Trees Napa may visit milliontreesnapa.com.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

San Rafael School Principal Apologizes For His Comments

A local elementary school principal issued an apology today for comments he made in anger after police handcuffed and questioned the school’s janitor. “I raced from my home in Arcadia to the school, and arrived at San Rafael within twenty minutes of the phone call,” said Rodolfo Ramirez said in an email from his PUSD account addressed to San Rafael Elementary School Recipients. Pasadena Now obtained a copy of the email from a City official.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Sonoma County, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
City
Sonoma, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Government
Santa Rosa, CA
Elections
Sonoma County, CA
Government
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
marinlocalnews.com

Denise Athas, longtime elected Novato leader, announces her retirement

Longtime Novato City Councilmember Denise Athas has announced she will retire and not seek re-election. “It has been my pleasure and honor to serve as a Councilmember and 3 time Mayor for the City of Novato over the past 13 years. Novato is an amazing and wonderful city and to be a part of some of the decisions over these years has been a pleasure. The staff at the City is unparalleled and I have been in awe of them every day and it has been an honor serving as part of the team on our city council. After deep consideration regarding running for a 4th term I have decided to not seek re-election. This was a very difficult decision.
NOVATO, CA
mendofever.com

Vegetation Fire Ignites Near Healdsburg

A vegetation fire has flared up near Healdsburg this afternoon. The fire is burning on the east side of Highway 101 north of Healdsburg proper. The Incident Commander is reporting the Alexander Fire, as of 2:01 p.m., is 1.5 acres in size and growing at a slow to medium rate of spread. A helicopter and dozer are being requested to assist in extinguishing the flames.
HEALDSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Multiple lightning strikes in Santa Cruz Mountains; Cal Fire crews on alert

SAN FRANCISCO -- Cal Fire teams were in the Santa Cruz Mountains late Wednesday morning, checking for possible brush fires after numerous lightning strikes were recorded in the tinder-dry timberland.The agency took to social media to assure local residents that these were merely precautionary visits."With multiple lightning strikes in the area, CAL FIRE CZU has enacted it's Lightning Plan. Though there are NO CONFIRMED FIRES from any lightning strikes at this time, we send an engine to the location of each strike to put eyes on the area and make sure there is no fire."Quick bursts of rain were reported...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superintendents#Politics Local#Election Local#Santa Rosa High School
KRON4 News

Mountain lion sighted near North Bay elementary school

ROHNERT PARK (KRON) – The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety sent officers to the area of Sunrise Park early Thursday, investigating calls it received reporting a mountain lion “making its way back toward the hills.” The mountain lion was sighted around 4:30 a.m., in the area of the Copeland Creek Trail between Country Club […]
ROHNERT PARK, CA
breakingtravelnews.com

Gracianna Winery Again Rated Top California Winery

The summer of 2022 has been very kind to Gracianna! Not only has the winery has been receiving a multitude of gold medals from wine competitions and admirations from the wine press for its release of the stunning and collectible 2019 Stagecoach Vineyard® Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, but beyond those honors, Gracianna has also been racking up hospitality accolades across multiple platforms, including Tripadvisor, Yelp and Airbnb. As a small family-owned and operated winery, Gracianna counts on reviews left on these industry standard hospitality sites (along with others such as Facebook and Google) to help maintain awareness of their brand among a veritable sea of winery choices. “Welcoming guests is our focus, we are so grateful for the numerous distinctions recently won and redouble our effort to continue building on these reviews and continue to offer intimate tasting experiences from the Miracle Mile of the lauded Westside Road in Healdsburg in Sonoma County, California.
HEALDSBURG, CA
ksro.com

Two Small Vegetation Fires Contained by Santa Rosa Firefighters

Santa Rosa firefighters responded to two small vegetation fires yesterday afternoon. A small vegetation fire near Southwest Community Park was contained to a 1/4 of an acre. It was started by a vehicle fire in a field and closed Hearn Avenue in the area for a time. Fortunately no injuries or structure damage was reported. A short while later, a second vegetation fire occurred in the area of Stony Point Road and eastbound Highway 12. It burned a roughly 50 by 50 square foot area including part of a homeless encampment. The fire was quickly contained and burned up against the sound wall adjacent to the on-ramp to Highway 12 east from Stony Point Road.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Lake Pillsbury could be drained - advocates see it as indispensable

Another lawsuit was filed this week in the continuing saga of the Potter Valley Project, a hydroelectric plant affecting the Russian and Eel Rivers.   PG&E is in the early stages of surrendering control of the Project - a pair of dams, a diversion tunnel, and a hydro-electric station along the Eel River - and some groups are hoping the surrender will result in California’s next dam removal project.   Others, not so much.   "This is a regional water issue and multiple counties are involved and it has everything to do with the drinking water in Mendocino, Sonoma, and Marin counties." Carol Cinquini, a local...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Special Education
travelawaits.com

11 Fantastic Experiences With Your Grandchildren In Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa is seventh heaven for children from 0 to 199 years old. Ask any Peanuts fan; they’ll tell you all about Charlie Brown’s hometown. In the shadow of the San Francisco Bay Area, it’s sometimes overlooked as a family getaway destination. But for a multigenerational group, it is an ideal place to play, learn, eat, and unwind.
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

California issues statewide power grid flex alert

It might be cooler today in Sonoma County, but with hot temperatures and high energy demand across California, the state’s power grid operator is asking residents statewide to voluntarily conserve electricity this afternoon and evening when the grid is most stressed due to higher demand and energy supplies are tighter.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ssrnews.com

OPINION: Fringe GOP Crowd Displays Worst of Santa Rosa Politics

Sherry Chapman of Original Coastal Conservatives recently had a run in with the law over a civil dispute. Watch the video here:. The 2022 Primary Election cycle has brought out the worst in many, especially some fringe GOP Santa Rosa citizens who have crossed the line into spreading lies & misinformation and publicly fat shaming.
SANTA ROSA, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Pages From The Past: Novato acquires Hamilton AFB for $1

– A.H. Anderson, the real estate and insurance agent, has rented an office in the Novato Utilities Company building. He proposes to use most of the space to the exhibit of all products grown in this section. – It is claimed that the Black Point cutoff road will be completed...
NOVATO, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
5K+
Followers
291
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy