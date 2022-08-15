Civil rights attorney: Charges in newspaper attack should have been upgraded to hate crime, attempted murder

Read full article on original website
westcentralsbest.com
Animal Cruelty Arrests Made in Rapides Parish
Alexandria, La - The owner of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy in Lena Tina Frey, 52, and her daughter, Victoria Brimer, 21, were arrested Thursday, August 18, 2022 by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office. Both were arrested on felony charges of two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. The...
KPLC TV
State police: Woman shot by police fired at officers, incident happened during wellness check
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the corner of Hodges and Pine streets this morning, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were at the location for a call for service, which state police representatives say was...
KTAL
2 women charged with animal abuse at Louisiana K-9 academy
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Two women have been arrested in connection with an animal cruelty complaint at the Cypress Arrow K-9 Academy in Rapides Parish, La. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), Tina Frey, 52, of Lena, and Victoria Brimer, 21, of Lena, both face charges of two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Frey owns the dog training facility. Brimer is Frey’s daughter.
cenlanow.com
Again? Contractor fraud investigation ends with arrest of Louisiana couple for the second time this year
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office recently looked into a case of possible contractor fraud. The findings of the Contractor Fraud Response Team led to the arrest of Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41. The couple was arrested on Monday, August...
kalb.com
Deville man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man has been arrested and charged with first degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 years old. Mark Bryant, 62, was arrested on August 4 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. According to the Rapides Parish...
KPLC TV
Authorities: Alleged ‘police impersonator’ turns out to be state trooper
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Wednesday, KPLC spoke with a woman who believed she was pulled over by a man impersonating a Sulphur police officer. KPLC reached out to Sulphur Police who said they didn’t know who pulled the woman over in their city, but it wasn’t them.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Burglary After Allegedly Breaking into a Camper Through a Storage Compartment
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Burglary After Allegedly Breaking into a Camper Through a Storage Compartment. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, deputies responded to a call on North Frontage Road in Iowa, Louisiana, in response to a complaint of vandalism to a residence. When the complainant returned home, she discovered that someone had broken into her camper, rummaged through her things, and taken numerous items.
klax-tv.com
Tina Frey of Cypress Arrow K9 Facility Responds About Alleged Animal Abuse
WARNING some images in the video may be disturbing to some viewers. New information for you on the alleged animal cruelty case at Cypress Arrow K9 training facility in Lena, La. ABC 31’s Joel Massey has this report. A statement from Attorney Bradley Drell on behalf of Tina Frey...
NEW DETAILS: Family of woman accused of murder speaks out
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We now know her name. 6-month-old Carissa Lewis is the baby who died after being left in a vehicle for several hours. “It was just like heart ripping, like how do you explain this to her sister, how do you comfort family,” Ashley Lee said. “Then on top of that with it being my sister, it’s been a lot.”
westcentralsbest.com
Vernon Parish Sheriff's Department Arrests August 16-18, 2022
Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests. Crystal Dawn Morrison, age 34, of Leesville, was arrested on a Bench Warrant from Sabine Parish. Morrison was transferred from the VPSO jail to the Sabine Parish Detention Center. Brenda May Hagan, age 44, of Leesville, was arrested on three outstanding Bench Warrants....
kalb.com
Suspect sought for robbery on Alma Street in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Alma Street on August 16. APD said Javon Sanders, 18, is wanted for armed robbery, battery and aggravated assault with a firearm. He is...
Natchitoches Times
NPSO arrests for Aug. 1-3, 2022
Jennifer Foster, 38 (wf), 2 counts of contempt of court. Kevin Berryman Jr., 20 (bm), simple criminal damage to property, theft, no drivers license, no proof of insurance. Glenn Hughes Jr., 34 (bm), possession of marijuana, possession of CDS in the presence of a juvenile. John Hamilton, 72 (bm), violation...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles woman claims she was pulled over by person impersonating law enforcement
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What do you do when you see flashing blue lights behind you? Most people pull over just like one Lake Charles woman did. While on her way to work late Saturday night, Diondra Evans said she noticed what appeared to be an unmarked black Chevy Impala following her for several minutes.
KPLC TV
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspects in an overnight break-in at a Cameron Parish bank have been identified, authorities said. Derrick Haley, 18, and Gabriel Leger, 18, both of Lake Charles, were arrested in Lake Charles around 7 p.m. Detectives spoke with them and a third suspect, Michael LeDoux,...
KPLC TV
West Monroe couple charged with contractor fraud in Calcasieu for 2nd time
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A West Monroe couple has been accused of contractor fraud after allegedly failing to complete the work they were hired to do, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints regarding Shawn E. Ledoux,...
kalb.com
Mayor Hall answers concern over not asking RPSO for patrol help
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said he has not needed to ask the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for help with patrolling the streets of the city, despite being short of officers at the Alexandria Police Department. In an interview with News Channel 5, Mayor Hall said...
westcentralsbest.com
Leesville Police Respond to Reports of a Man With a Rifle at Walmart
Leesville Police Officers responded to the Leesville Walmart just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022, after receiving reports of a man with a rifle. Upon their arrival, they located the man who was found to be in possession of a pellet gun. Officers discovered that there was no active threat. Leesville Police Department would like to thank the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office for their quick response to assist and to the community for their concern for the safety of others.
Authorities Asking for Help in Fruge Street Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 15, 2022, detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 2400 block of Fruge Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana, between August 13th at 8 PM and August 15th at 08:00 AM. They...
