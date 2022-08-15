Read full article on original website
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Owen Wilson Tells Us His Best (Worst) Dad Joke
Everyone knows that Owen Wilson isn’t really a secret dad superhero in the mold of Iron Man, but what the new movie Secret Headquarters presupposes is that ...maybe he is? On Friday, August 12, 2022, Paramount+ will drop the new family film crowd-pleaser, Secret Headquarters, in which Wilson plays Jack Kincaid, who, unbeknownst to his son Charlie (Walker Scobell) is actually a superhero who is part of the “Guardians.”
Patton Oswalt On Playing A Creepy Dad, Fearless Jokes, And Becoming Neil Gaiman's Raven
Patton Oswalt doesn’t want anyone to think he’s just an actor. “I am a stand-up comedian, and then I'm lucky enough that every now and then I get to be in a film or a TV show,” Oswalt insists. “I get to write things, too, but I’m primarily a stand-up comedian. Stand-up took the longest to come to me because I stuck with it the longest. I wasn't that good at it from the beginning, and then all that other stuff followed. People saw me doing stand-up and would offer me stuff.”
The Best Father's Day Jokes and Puns for 2022
Not all dads are the same. They never were, of course, but the more we let go of outdated stereotypes, the freer the idea of the typical dad gets. Gone are the days when we can assume that all dads wear suits and ties, love to grill, and only want to play golf on their days off. But there is one stereotype that proves timelessly true: dads having a corny sense of humor and thinking they’re funnier than they are. So what better way to celebrate Father’s Day than with some questionable dad humor. Dad jokes are hard to top (at least when it comes to cheesiness) but we’re here to help, with some of the funniest Father’s Day jokes and puns, which every dad (or fan of corny humor) can add to their private joke reserve.
Heidi Klum bares it all in sheer star shirt on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Heidi Klum proved she’s a star in a sheer silver star blouse. The “America’s Got Talent” judge rocked the ab-baring sheer shirt with gray slacks and a matching blazer during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday. Klum, 49, showed off the see-through shirt with well placed stars on her Instagram Stories, posting videos on her way to film the late-night show. Klum paired the silver studded jacket with a gray glittery smokey eye courtesy of her longtime makeup artist Linda Hay and long ash blonde bangs thanks to celebrity hairstylist Lorenzo Martin, which she showed off in a close-up in...
How To Nail A Greying Beard Like Chris Evans
To be fair, all greying beards technically “work” because they’re natural and all. But we could all stand to take a lesson from Chris Evans’ summer fuzz — a rich brown, well-trimmed beard peppered with grey. The look is clean, cool, and casual, but the way he’s trimmed it at a medium length makes it plenty versatile as well. While he may be on his way back from the gym in this photo, throw him in a suit and he could be event-ready, bedhead and all. Sure, his envious jawline makes the style easier. But it’s a look most guys can pull off.
