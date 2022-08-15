Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
Photos: Mysterious 'big cat' reportedly spotted in Manistee County
COPEMISH — A Traverse City resident is sharing photos of what he said was a big cat prowling in northern Manistee County this weekend. Dakota Stebbins was volunteering for the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday when he said he spotted the black feline. The annual run...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
Equestrian campground could open in mid-Michigan by spring
A new equestrian campground could be open to horse-lovers by spring. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has plans for a 25-site rustic campground near the Tin Cup Springs trails in Lake County’s Pinora Township, according to a news release. The proposed Tin Cup Springs Equestrian Campground would include...
The Top 4 Places in Michigan to Take a Scenic Fall Chairlift Ride
Forget summer. Allow me to help you start building your Fall Bucket List. If you have never taken in the colors of Michigan during the fall from above, you don't know what you're missing. We all know that Michigan offers some of the best leaf peeping in the country. Driving...
My North.com
New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings
Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
The Ghost Town of Rugg, Michigan in Kalkaska County
The Michigan ghost town of Rugg doesn’t seem to show up on maps anymore. In fact, it may not have ever shown up on a Michigan map, even though there is proof of the village’s existence. According to Michigan Ghost Towns and Michigan Place Names, Rugg was/is in...
The ‘Ghost’ Town of Meauwataka, Michigan
Meauwataka (Native American for “Halfway”) is a little burg in Wexford County's Colfax Township. It's considered to be a ghost town (a shell of its former self) by some, even though there's still a general store and a few residences. The town was named after nearby Meauwataka Lake,...
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Home In Gaylord
It's almost as if the owners had just decided to get up one morning, and walk away from everything. It is almost as if time had frozen in the early 2000s and refused to move forward from there, only adding on with dust and cobwebs. For being abandoned, and a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
06880danwoog.com
The View From Traverse City
Balancing development and growth with maintaining small-town charm. COVID. Infrastructure. The environment. Taxes. Parking. Whether you are 1st Selectwoman of Westport or mayor of Traverse City, Michigan, every suburban political leader deals every day with issues like those, large and small. Ask Jim Carruthers. The 1982 Staples High School graduate...
DNR investigating possible large cat sighting in Manistee County
COPEMISH, MICH. -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating reports of a large black cat sighting in Manistee County on Saturday. The cat was spotted at Twisted Trails Off Road Park in Copemish by Traverse City photographer Dakota Stebbins, who was onsite to photograph the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run, 9&10 News reports.
Hot air balloons to rise over Northern Michigan in 2-day event
BELLAIRE, MI - Hot air balloon lovers will have the chance to see some beautiful late summer lift-offs when the Balloons over Bellaire event returns this month at Shanty Creek Resort in Northern Michigan. This year’s free, two-day event will take place Aug. 26 and 27. “Grab your camera...
recordpatriot.com
Pet owners beware: Potential parvovirus outbreak, here's where and what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A northern Michigan animal shelter recently posted a public service announcement informing pet owners of a possible parvovirus outbreak. According to the Otsego County Animal Shelter, reports of the outbreak have included Otsego County, Vanderbilt, the City of Gaylord,...
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be a factor in northern Michigan boat crash
PETOSKY, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a boat crashed into a breakwall in Petoskey. According to authorities, a Petoskey resident called 911 just before 3 a.m. to report someone was yelling for help. Michigan State Police troopers searched the area and found two people sitting on a breakwall near Bay View.
Visit the most unique bookstore in Michigan
book store photo interiorPhoto by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash) Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.
abc12.com
Three boaters injured after crashing into breakwall in Northern Michigan
PETOSKEY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three boaters are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a breakwall along the northern Lake Michigan shoreline early Wednesday. Michigan State Police say the 2020 Chaparral power boat was riding along the shore around 2:50 a.m. when it slammed into a rocky breakwall near Bay...
nativenewsonline.net
Road to Healing Testimony: “We Were Being Taught How to Be White”
PELLSTON, Mich. — On Saturday, 63-year old Bart Gasco recounted his experiences from decades ago at the Holy Childhood of Jesus boarding school in Harbor Springs, Mich. As he spoke in front of hundreds of people assembled in the gymnasium of Pellston High School, Gasco spoke openly for the very first time about trauma he endured at the northern Michigan boarding school, which was part of the federal government’s policy to assimilate Native American children.
UpNorthLive.com
Grand Traverse County commissioners debate on school resource officers
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There is renewed push to get police resource officers back into schools across Michigan. That effort is getting support in terms of funding from a lot of sources. But the problem in one northern Michigan county may not be as much about money as...
Several Michigan Dogs Have Died of Mysterious Illness Resembling Parvovirus
Several dogs in northern Michigan have died because of a mysterious parvovirus-like illness, according to the Otsego County Animal Shelter. The shelter posted on Facebook that the dogs, most of whom were under two years old, had symptoms consistent with parvovirus. However, when veterinarians tested the dogs for parvo, the tests came back negative. “Most […] The post Several Michigan Dogs Have Died of Mysterious Illness Resembling Parvovirus appeared first on DogTime.
Traverse City Police Investigating Break-In at Sixth Street Drugs
Traverse City police are investigating an overnight break-in at a local pharmacy. Police say someone forced their way in through one of the doors at Sixth Street Drugs in Traverse City. An investigation in ongoing, but police say an unknown amount of narcotics was taken. If you have any information...
