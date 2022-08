Photo of a hailstone near Oxbow on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, taken by Brent Morrissey and posted on the Facebook page for the National Weather Service office in Boise. Photo by Brent Morrissey

Jeanne Dennis’ garden took a beating from a hail storm the likes of which she had never seen, but at least she got some pickled jalapenos out of the deal.

Dennis, who lives near Oxbow at the eastern edge of Baker County, tried to find some solace in the aftermath of a storm that she described as “really, really horrifying.”