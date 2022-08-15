Read full article on original website
Richmond Police identify victim in Halifax Avenue shooting
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Petersburg Police investigate shooting
Petersburg police officers responded to the 300 block of Mistletoe Street at 9:36 p.m. on Sunday, August 14 for the report of a person shot. Once on scene, officers found two juvenile males who had been shot. Both boys were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. A vehicle described by police as possibly a late model silver Ford Explorer was seen in the area at the time of the shooting. Police are asking anyone who may have any information on the suspect vehicle to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
Police: Woman in stolen U-Haul took plants, bucket from Dinwiddie porches
A woman who was captured on camera driving around in a U-Haul and stealing items from two Dinwiddie County businesses has been arrested.
NBC12
Memorial and recovery ride held for two cyclists hit by alleged drunk driver
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of bikes pedaled out of Crump Park in Henrico for a 21-mile ride to help heal from the loss of fellow cyclist Jonah Holland and the injury of Natalie Rainer, who is still recovering in the hospital. “You know, she was such a vibrant individual....
Richmond fire truck hits parked car, causes thousands in damage
A man is dealing with thousands of dollars in damage after his car was hit by a fire truck responding to a call.
foxrichmond.com
Police identify man killed in Wednesday afternoon shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified the man killed in Wednesday afternoon’s shooting. Officers were called around 3:10 p.m. to the 2300 block of Halifax Avenue for a person shot. At the scene, police found Jeremy Cornelius, 43, of Richmond, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken...
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office searching for credit card fraud suspect
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating an alleged credit card fraud suspect.
Victim of fatal crash on I-95 in Chesterfield identified
The victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield has been identified as a 20-year-old Maryland man.
Richmond Police looking for fugitive wanted out of multiple counties
Goochland County Sheriff's Office is currently seeking the public's help in locating a fugitive wanted out of multiple counties.
NBC12
Police search for missing man with ties to Richmond
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Charlottesville police are searching for a missing man with ties to Richmond. John Milton Harris III, 60, was last seen on July 1 and reported missing on July 9. Multiple searches for him have been conducted, police said. “At the time of his disappearance, Harris was...
NBC12
Petersburg police chief addresses shooting death of teen
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Since Sunday, Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian has been trying to find the person or people responsible for the death of Le’Quan Smith. “To see someone of that age lose their life to a senseless act of violence such as this is bothersome to us,” Christian said.
Body identified following recovery from Appomattox River near Hopewell City Marina
The Hopewell Police Department has confirmed that it has recovered a body from the Appomattox River, near the Hopewell City Marina.
Pregnant Woman Was Allegedly Killed by Navy Officer — and Family Says It Happened After She Refused Abortion
A U.S. Navy lieutenant has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of his pregnant girlfriend. Emmanuel Dewayne Coble, 27, has also been charged with use of a firearm in the commission of murder. Raquiah Paulette King, 20, was found July 21 in Hanover County off the side of...
NBC12
Bicyclist injured in deadly crash starting to recover
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Days after suffering life-threatening injuries in a deadly crash, bicyclist Natalie Rainer is starting to recover. Police said on the morning of Aug. 13, Rainer and Jonah Holland were hit by a drunk driver while riding their bikes near Osbourne Turnpike and Village Field Lane in Henrico.
NBC12
Chesterfield Police respond to 1 death, 4 heroin overdoses in 24 hours
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police responded to multiple suspected heroin overdoses, and one suspected death within a 24-hour span. In a Facebook post, the police department said four people were believed to have overdosed on the drug, while one person died on Tuesday. Police believe these multiple overdoses in...
NBC12
Petersburg police opening sub-station
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are opening a new sub-station that will be used by officers patrolling the downtown area. The sub-station will be located inside Market Street Lofts along Hinton Street and is an effort to expand community policing. “Data indicates that community-oriented policing does reduce crime,” said...
NBC12
Woman steals debit card after victim leaves it in store reader
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman stole another woman’s card after she mistakingly left it in the card reader at a Chesterfield store. The woman mistakingly left her card in the reader at a store on Buford Road. Chesterfield County Police saw another woman on store security footage take...
Henrico Police participating in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign to educate drunk driving dangers, consequences
The choice is simple; If you are drinking, don’t drive." From Aug. 17 through Sept. 5, the Henrico County Police Department said it will be taking part in the campaign to prevent drunk driving crashes, injuries and fatalities.
Arrest warrants issued to 18-year-old driver accused of killing, critically injuring cyclists in Henrico
The 18-year-old driver accused of killing one cyclist and injuring another on Osborne Turnpike on Saturday has been issued arrest warrants, according to court documents obtained by 8News.
NBC12
Grand jury indicts man in alleged shooting plot on weapons charge
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A grand jury indicted one of the two men Richmond police say were planning a shooting in Richmond on July 4 on a weapons charge. Court records show that Julio Alvarado Dubon was indicted this week on a federal charge of possessing a firearm while in the country illegally.
