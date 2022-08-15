Petersburg police officers responded to the 300 block of Mistletoe Street at 9:36 p.m. on Sunday, August 14 for the report of a person shot. Once on scene, officers found two juvenile males who had been shot. Both boys were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. A vehicle described by police as possibly a late model silver Ford Explorer was seen in the area at the time of the shooting. Police are asking anyone who may have any information on the suspect vehicle to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

PETERSBURG, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO