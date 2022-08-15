Read full article on original website
Mississippi hospital having problems with clogged sewer line
A clogged sewer line has compounded problems for a Mississippi hospital that was already dealing with financial difficulties. The clog at Greenwood Leflore Hospital was cleared by Tuesday, but the hospital remained mostly empty for a second consecutive day as workers checked to ensure the building was clear of potentially harmful gases, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported.
Tennessee school's roof collapses in Memphis-Shelby county
Tennessee's largest school district is reviewing all buildings older than 70 years with drop ceilings after one collapsed earlier this week, officials said. Memphis-Shelby County Schools said inspectors and engineers have been reviewing the damage after a drop ceiling collapsed in the library of Cummings K-8 Optional School on Monday.
Biden heads back to Delaware beach house, where he’s building $500K taxpayer-funded security fence
After spending much of his summer vacation on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, President Biden is heading back to his multimillion-dollar beach house in his home state of Delaware, where he’s building a taxpayer-funded security fence at a cost that’s ballooned to nearly $500,000. Biden is expected to arrive...
NYC launches program to get migrant children into schools amid busing feud with Texas
New York City on Friday announced that it is launching a program to get hundreds of migrant children into schools, just as the "sanctuary" city is dealing with a surge in illegal immigrants being bused in from Texas. The program, named "Project Open Arms," will involve the work of multiple...
Virginia parents concerned by proposed changes to history standards: 'Slippery slope'
The Virginia Board of Education delayed public hearings on new draft of history standards which proponents say will offer a fuller and fairer picture of America's past. State law requires standards to be updated at least every seven years. Revisions to the 2015 history and social studies standards began under former Gov. Ralph Northam, D., with input from experts on indigenous, African American, Asian American and Hispanic history, among other cultures.
Alabama man arrested for Interstate 85 shootings, had 2,000 rounds of ammunition in car
Police who arrested a man with an arsenal of weapons in his car are trying to determine a motive for three seemingly random shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia, including one that critically wounded another motorist. Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery was arrested without incident Wednesday near...
Indiana school district hit for updating student handbook with microaggression section: 'Subjective approach'
An Indiana school district updated a microaggression section to their handbook, causing some parents to push back at the school board meeting at which the measure was approved. The student handbook update was approved on June 8 at the Hamilton Southeastern school board meeting and went into effect on August...
Arkansas authorities hunt for escaped inmate sentenced to life for raping minor
Arkansas authorities are searching for an escaped inmate convicted of raping a minor and tampering with physical evidence in 2013, according to county records. Samuel Hartman, a 38-year-old inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit, was sentenced to life in 2013 but escaped on a work detail in a field near the detention facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Fentanyl crisis hits Alaska: 'We're seeing growing addiction'
Anchorage, AK – Anchorage, AK - In October, 2021, Bruce Snodgrass died after a fentanyl overdose. He was 22 years old. "He loved Alaska," said Bruce’s mother, Sandy. "He was meant to be in the Alaskan wilderness. He was safe there. He wasn’t safe in the city."
Florida Dem Jewish leaders call on GOP to urge DeSantis to cancel rally appearance with Mastriano in PA
FIRST ON FOX: The Florida Democratic Party Jewish Caucus is calling on the Florida branch of the Republican Jewish Coalition to join the ranks of its national organization in calling on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to not campaign for Doug Mastriano as he seeks to represent the state of Pennsylvania as governor.
Fox News
Vulnerable Texas Democrat double dipped on property tax exemption for at least 8 years
A vulnerable House Democrat in Texas double dipped on a property tax exemption for at least eight years. From 2014 to 2021, Democrat Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas and his wife skirted around Texas property tax laws by both claiming a homestead exemption on two properties they separately owned, the Texas Tribune first reported.
Gov. Newsom blasts Oakland leaders for not handling rampant homeless encampments
The office of California governor Gavin Newsom sent a strongly-worded letter to Oakland leaders on Thursday, calling their lack of responsibility for curbing city homeless encampments "simply unacceptable." The letter implies that Oakland will lose millions of dollars in state funding if city leaders don't step up to address its...
Database reveals school surveys asking students about gender identity, drugs, suicide
A database of state- and federal government-sponsored surveys used in school districts across the country show children being asked if they are transgender, whether they have used drugs and if they have ever made a plan to kill themselves. The database, complied by parents rights group Parents Defending Education, includes...
Florida man who died after eating oysters at restaurant had numerous drugs in his system: report
A South Florida man, who died after eating raw oysters and became infected with a flesh-eating disease, had various drugs in his system at the time of his passing, including cocaine and fentanyl, a report says. Roger Pinckney, a 44-year-old from Davie, died on July 31 after a fever and...
California police department removes 'racist and unscientific' term from official communications
Transportation police in California are now distancing themselves from a term that recent progressive studies have deemed "racist and unscientific." The police force behind Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) – which services the San Francisco Bay Area – has removed the term "excited delirium" from their manuals and written reports.
NYC, DC sanctuary city policies come back to haunt them amid feud with Texas, Arizona
As New York City and Washington D.C. feud with the governors of Texas and Arizona over the border states’ busing of migrants to their cities, their own sanctuary city policies are the subject of a reignited debate -- as the Republican governors cite the liberal policies as justification for the buses.
2 more migrant buses from Texas arrive in NYC as border crisis continues
Two more buses carrying illegal migrants arrived in New York City from Texas Friday morning. The buses are the most recent sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to left-wing cities such as New York and Washington D.C. Abbott began sending migrants out of his state into liberal cities thousands of...
Missing Florida doctor's wife filed for divorce day he disappeared from boat outing
The wife of a prominent Florida radiation oncologist who went missing from his boat on Aug. 10 filed for divorce the day he disappeared, according to county records. Dr. Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen on Aug. 10 leaving the Naples Bay Resort & Marina alone on his 33-foot Sea Ray boat, the "Vitamin Sea," according to a Friday tweet from the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast.
Dem Senate candidate Fetterman says ‘I agree with’ cutting prison population by one-third in unearthed clip
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman said he agreed with reducing the state’s prison population by one-third in an unearthed 2020 clip after his campaign recently accused Republican opponent Mehmet Oz of lying in ads citing Fetterman’s beliefs. Earlier this month, Oz’s campaign released an...
