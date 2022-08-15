ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Fox News

Mississippi hospital having problems with clogged sewer line

A clogged sewer line has compounded problems for a Mississippi hospital that was already dealing with financial difficulties. The clog at Greenwood Leflore Hospital was cleared by Tuesday, but the hospital remained mostly empty for a second consecutive day as workers checked to ensure the building was clear of potentially harmful gases, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fox News

Tennessee school's roof collapses in Memphis-Shelby county

Tennessee's largest school district is reviewing all buildings older than 70 years with drop ceilings after one collapsed earlier this week, officials said. Memphis-Shelby County Schools said inspectors and engineers have been reviewing the damage after a drop ceiling collapsed in the library of Cummings K-8 Optional School on Monday.
TENNESSEE STATE
Fox News

Virginia parents concerned by proposed changes to history standards: 'Slippery slope'

The Virginia Board of Education delayed public hearings on new draft of history standards which proponents say will offer a fuller and fairer picture of America's past. State law requires standards to be updated at least every seven years. Revisions to the 2015 history and social studies standards began under former Gov. Ralph Northam, D., with input from experts on indigenous, African American, Asian American and Hispanic history, among other cultures.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

Arkansas authorities hunt for escaped inmate sentenced to life for raping minor

Arkansas authorities are searching for an escaped inmate convicted of raping a minor and tampering with physical evidence in 2013, according to county records. Samuel Hartman, a 38-year-old inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit, was sentenced to life in 2013 but escaped on a work detail in a field near the detention facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
ARKANSAS STATE
