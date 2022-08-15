Kremlin's British prisoners facing Donetsk show trial: Ex-serviceman 'who fought for Ukraine' is wrestled into the dock and told he could face the death penalty

Dragged into the dock with a bag over his head, a former British serviceman was yesterday told he could face the death penalty at a show trial in occupied eastern Ukraine.

As two other British men were put on trial at the kangaroo court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, John Harding was told he could be executed if he is found guilty of mercenary activities.

The 59-year-old, originally from Sunderland, faces other serious charges of preparing for terrorist activities and plotting a coup, which also carry the death sentence, the Kremlin-backed Tass news agency reported.

Mr Harding looked gaunt and frail as he stood in the defendant's cage dressed in a loose-fitting military green shirt.

The three Britons are among five foreigners being tried at what separatists call their supreme court, which is not recognised internationally. The hearing comes after a ruling in June sentenced Britons Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, to death after being captured fighting for Ukraine.

British national John Harding, who was captured by pro-Russian forces while allegedly fighting for Ukrainian troops during Ukraine-Russia conflict, is hauled before a court hearing in Donetsk

Foreign nationals Andrew Hill from Britain, Dylan Healy from Britain, Vjekoslav Prebeg from Croatia, John Harding from Britain and Mathias Gustafsson from Sweden, who were captured by pro-Russian forces while allegedly fighting for Ukrainian troops during Ukraine-Russia conflict, sit inside a defendants' cage as they attend a court hearing in Donetsk, Ukraine August 15, 2022

Mr Harding, who served in the British military for nine years and fought alongside Ukrainian soldiers after moving to the country in 2018, is thought to have been captured in May while fighting with the Azov regiment who tried to defend the besieged city of Mariupol.

Mr Harding appeared in a propaganda video last month in which he begged Boris Johnson for help. Two other Britons face lesser charges, which do not carry the possibility of capital punishment, state media said.

Aid worker Dylan Healy, 22, from Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, is accused of being a recruiter for foreign fighters.

And Army veteran Andrew Hill, 35, a father-of-four from Plymouth, was in the dock for joining the war as a mercenary.

Two other men, from Sweden and Croatia, face the death penalty. All five have refused to plead guilty to the charges.

The trial will resume in October, Tass reported.

In response to the charges against Prebeg, the Croatian Foreign Ministry said: 'Croatia dismisses the indictment and does not consider it to be founded and legal because it is opposed to international law and international conventions on the treatment of detained civilians and prisoners of war.'

The British Foreign Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Images which emerged from the trial yesterday showed the five European defendants and alleged 'mercenaries' forced to sit in a metal cage as their charges were read out before the court.

They were then forced to wear a bag over their head and were firmly escorted from the courtroom by hulking security guards clad in caps bearing the Russian flag and the infamous Z symbol synonymous with Putin's war effort in Ukraine.

The latest round of trials comes after Donetsk authorities in June sentenced to death two Britons - Shaun Pinner, 48, and Aiden Aslin, 28, and one Moroccan citizen captured fighting with Ukrainian forces against Russia on charges of attempting to forcibly seize power, and of being mercenaries.

Shaun Pinner (pictured with his wife Larysa) had moved to Ukraine four years before joining Ukrainian marines

A former care worker, Mr Aslin (pictured left) moved to Ukraine after falling for his now-wife Diane (pictured right), who is originally from the city of Mykolaiv - found about 260 miles west of Mariupol, along the coast. She is reported to have moved to the UK to be with his family

Foreign governments have declined to negotiate with the Donetsk People's Republic, one of two Russian-backed entities that have controlled parts of east Ukraine's Donbas region since 2014, citing its internationally recognised status as part of Ukraine.

The UK Government insisted the judgment passed upon Pinner and Aslin had no legitimacy and the pair should be treated as prisoners of war.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss condemned the death sentences as a 'sham judgment' while Downing Street said it was 'deeply concerned' by the development.

'Under the Geneva Convention, prisoners of war are entitled to combatant immunity,' said a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The two Britons surrendered in April in Mariupol, the southern port city that was captured by Russian troops after a brutal weeks-long siege that all but levelled the city.

They later appeared on Russian TV calling on Johnson to negotiate their release.

'The Supreme Court of the DPR passed the first sentence on mercenaries - the British Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and the Moroccan Saadun Brahim were sentenced to death, RIA Novosti correspondent reports from the courtroom,' RIA said on the Telegram messaging app.

Judge Alexander Nikulin said: 'The aggregated penalty for the crimes [means] the sentence Aiden Aslin to an exceptional measure of punishment, the death penalty.

'The aggregated penalty for the crimes [means] the sentence [of] Shaun Pinner to an exceptional measure of punishment, the death penalty.'