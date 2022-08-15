Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Dallas, Hot Spring by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 14:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-16 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Clark County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 207 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Malvern, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Donaldson... Friendship Social Hill... Joan Midway in Hot Spring County... Willow HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0