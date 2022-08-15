Effective: 2022-08-16 14:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-16 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Clark County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 207 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Malvern, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Donaldson... Friendship Social Hill... Joan Midway in Hot Spring County... Willow HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CLARK COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO