Lewisburg, WV

Obituary: Helen Faye Dahmer Musser

By WV Daily News
 3 days ago

MUSSER

Helen Faye Dahmer Musser, of Lewisburg, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Seasons Place in Lewisburg, two days shy of her 94th birthday.

Helen was born August 15, 1928, at Cass, WV, a daughter of the late Martin and Mamie Harvey Dahmer. She was preceded in death by both her parents and all of her siblings, being their last surviving child.

Helen married her husband, Ralph “Marshall” Musser, Jr., on June 18, 1949. He preceded her in death on January 15, 2021. They were married 71 years.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews and many friends.

Helen was an active member of Old Stone Presbyterian Church, in Lewisburg, and was a member of the Greenbrier County Republican Club. She was a faithful election poll worker and enjoyed renewing friendships on election days.

A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Rosewood Cemetery in Lewisburg, with Rev. Dr. Joseph Geiger officiating.

The family requests no flowers. Donations of sympathy may be made to Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Lewisburg, WV
Obituaries
