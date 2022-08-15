ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

McFarland girls tennis team places first at Dane County Invitational

By By Calahan Steed
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
 3 days ago

The McFarland girls tennis team won the Dane County Invitational on Saturday, August 13.

Anita Liu was defeated (6-6 (4), 6-4) by Chloe Knutson of DeForest at No. 1 singles.

At No. 2 singles, Anna Maudlin defeated Samantha Weber (6-4, 6-3). Maudlin won (6-2, 6-3) against Amy Yao of Madison Memorial. Maudlin lost (6-2, 6-1) against Ava Lee of Monona Grove.

At No. 3 singles, Laura Maudlin won (6-1, 6-1) against Cora Smith of Madison Memorial. Maudlin defeated Eve Wevley of Stoughton (6-1, 6-0), and won (6-1, 6-2) against Marissa Light of Monona Grove.

Kylie Meinholdt swept (6-0, 6-0) Melkiya Hirekatur of Madison East at No. 4 singles. Meinholdt defeated (2-6, 6-4, 10-1) Lila Olson of Madison Memorial.

At No. 1 doubles, Elfin Wiriyan and Elizabeth Wu of Madison Memorial defeated (6-0, 6-2) against Sadie Witt and Linnea Sandine. Witt and Sandine won (6-4, 6-2) against Zoie Collu and Zoe Papdoulos of Madison La Follette. Witt and Sandine lost (6-3, 6-2) against Sophia Golliher and Marin Catencamp of DeForest.

Brookelyn Robbins and Makenzie Badula won (1-6, 7-6 (4) 10-8) against Alana Ringen and Allison Sankbeil of Stoughton at No.2 doubles. Robbins and Badula won (7-5, 2-6, 10-8) against Leah Schroeder and Ashley Bedner of Sun Prairie East. Robbins and Badula lost (6-2, 6-0) against Mihika Shivakumar and Emily Cai of Madison Memorial.

Stella Blau and Mia Mistele won (6-1, 6-0) Ellie Bains and Amelia Hackman of DeForest at No. 3 doubles. Blau and Mistele defeated (6-3, 6-4) Allia Taamallah and Lydia Tomczyk of Stoughton, and won (6-2, 6-3) against Ava Hunter and Caroline Talis of Madison La Follette.

Team scores: McFarland 14, Madison Memorial 13, DeForest 11, Sun Prairie East 11, Monona Grove 10, Stoughton 9, Madison La Follette 7, Madison East 6.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Dane County, WI
Sports
City
Stoughton, WI
City
Mcfarland, WI
Sparta, WI
Sports
City
Sparta, WI
County
Dane County, WI
City
Deforest, WI
City
Madison, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Madison
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle

Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle

McFarland, WI
9
Followers
174
Post
388
Views
ABOUT

Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle has been serving Dane county communities since 1889. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at herald-independent.com and online at mcfarlandthistle.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/mcfarland_thistle/

Comments / 0

Community Policy