McFarland girls tennis team places first at Dane County Invitational

The McFarland girls tennis team won the Dane County Invitational on Saturday, August 13.

Anita Liu was defeated (6-6 (4), 6-4) by Chloe Knutson of DeForest at No. 1 singles.

At No. 2 singles, Anna Maudlin defeated Samantha Weber (6-4, 6-3). Maudlin won (6-2, 6-3) against Amy Yao of Madison Memorial. Maudlin lost (6-2, 6-1) against Ava Lee of Monona Grove.

At No. 3 singles, Laura Maudlin won (6-1, 6-1) against Cora Smith of Madison Memorial. Maudlin defeated Eve Wevley of Stoughton (6-1, 6-0), and won (6-1, 6-2) against Marissa Light of Monona Grove.

Kylie Meinholdt swept (6-0, 6-0) Melkiya Hirekatur of Madison East at No. 4 singles. Meinholdt defeated (2-6, 6-4, 10-1) Lila Olson of Madison Memorial.

At No. 1 doubles, Elfin Wiriyan and Elizabeth Wu of Madison Memorial defeated (6-0, 6-2) against Sadie Witt and Linnea Sandine. Witt and Sandine won (6-4, 6-2) against Zoie Collu and Zoe Papdoulos of Madison La Follette. Witt and Sandine lost (6-3, 6-2) against Sophia Golliher and Marin Catencamp of DeForest.

Brookelyn Robbins and Makenzie Badula won (1-6, 7-6 (4) 10-8) against Alana Ringen and Allison Sankbeil of Stoughton at No.2 doubles. Robbins and Badula won (7-5, 2-6, 10-8) against Leah Schroeder and Ashley Bedner of Sun Prairie East. Robbins and Badula lost (6-2, 6-0) against Mihika Shivakumar and Emily Cai of Madison Memorial.

Stella Blau and Mia Mistele won (6-1, 6-0) Ellie Bains and Amelia Hackman of DeForest at No. 3 doubles. Blau and Mistele defeated (6-3, 6-4) Allia Taamallah and Lydia Tomczyk of Stoughton, and won (6-2, 6-3) against Ava Hunter and Caroline Talis of Madison La Follette.

Team scores: McFarland 14, Madison Memorial 13, DeForest 11, Sun Prairie East 11, Monona Grove 10, Stoughton 9, Madison La Follette 7, Madison East 6.