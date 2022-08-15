ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

PCSD seeks School Community Council members

By TownLift // Michele Roepke
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RyWN9_0hI2nMZy00

PARK CITY, Utah — August 17 is the first day of school for students and staff of the Park City School District (PCSD), but it’s not too late for adults to join one of a number of School Community Councils (SCC) vacancies at individual schools. Various viewpoints are sought from all community components.

The SCCs are tasked with developing a long-range, strategic school improvement plan which encompasses three years and is focused primarily on setting, monitoring, and assessing goals to improve student achievement.

SCC meetings are held once per month, held during daytime hours, and may be attended in-person at the school or Zoom.

Interested parties may nominate themselves to serve on the volunteer SCC or nominate someone they know.

Meeting topics revolve around issues relating to:

  1. Utah PTA School Trust Lands
  2. Utah State Office Of Education School Land Trust

Simply clicking on any of the following links will bring you to see the specific SCC webpage:


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Utah school districts seek substitute teachers amid shortages

WEST JORDAN — As hundreds of thousands of students head back to the classroom this week, school districts are asking their communities to help fill the expected gaps in the classrooms this year by becoming substitute teachers. "I'm learning kind of all sides of what a teacher is and...
WEST JORDAN, UT
KPCW

Park City School District Child Care Center closing

The Park City School District Child Care Center announced over the weekend that it’s permanently closing next month. School district employees and other parents who rely on the service are now scrambling. Students aren’t in Park City School District classrooms until Wednesday. But teachers prepping for the year ahead...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
Park City, UT
Education
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Government
Local
Utah Education
Pyramid

Provo Pride cancels 2022 festival over financing woes

On Tuesday evening, the Facebook account for the Provo Pride festival changed its banner, announcing that the event had been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place Saturday at Memorial Park in Provo after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. “I’m sad to have to let you know that...
PROVO, UT
TownLift

Jobs of the week, August 17

Check out this week’s jobs from local Park City employers. Work hard, play hard. Park City Area Chamber of Commerce Convention and Visitors Bureau is hiring a Marketing Coordinator. The […]
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City High#Pta#Pcsd#School Community Councils#Townlift Daily Newsletter
kslnewsradio.com

Utah middle school bans phones from entire school day

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Eisenhower Middle School will not allow students to use phones during school hours this year. The ban extends to any time between classes and lunch. According to an Eisenhower Middle School Facebook post, if a student needs to call home they have to go to the school’s counseling center. From there, they can use the phone at the center or ask for permission to use their own cell phone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
utahstories.com

Five Things in Utah That Need To Go

A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Midway to consider rule change to allow theater, new subdivision

After approving a new resort earlier this month, the Midway City Council has a relatively light agenda Tuesday. It will consider a new subdivision and future performing arts centers in town. The council will discuss allowing performing arts centers in its Commercial-2 zone, at the request of the Midway Arts...
MIDWAY, UT
utahbusiness.com

New development in Old Town, Park City announced by Dentons

Park City — Dentons is representing King Development on its voluntary cleanup and zoning approvals for nine new homes on the Alice Claim, a historic mining property on nine acres at the top of Old Town, Park City, Utah below the Silver King Mine. After purchasing the brownfield property in 2005, King began conducting a voluntary cleanup in 2008 to remove contaminated soils and surface waters. Working through a decade-long zoning process, Park City approved the Alice Claim subdivision plat for nine single-family home lots. This past week, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality (UDEQ) issued to King a certificate of completion for the cleanup that was recorded with the Summit County Recorder and which secures limited liability protection for King and future buyers and lenders. King plans to close its first lot sale in the next few weeks.
PARK CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Salt Lake City’s Homeless Abatement Policies Examined

If the homeless abatement policy and program were designed to help the homeless to find a more secure place to camp or stay, perhaps this $1-$2 million per year cost to Salt Lake City taxpayers could be justified. But it could be argued that the opposite is true. The cruelty of moving unsheltered people and families from empty lots who have nowhere else to stay is essentially harassing residents in dire need of assistance.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters

Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TownLift

NAC Ambassador trailblazes a new sport

PARK CITY, Utah — Para-athlete and National Ability Center (NAC) Ambassador Josie Fouts changes her perspective every day. Literally, her script is negative nine. Figuratively, she’s all about a positive mindset […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy