PCSD seeks School Community Council members

PARK CITY, Utah — August 17 is the first day of school for students and staff of the Park City School District (PCSD), but it’s not too late for adults to join one of a number of School Community Councils (SCC) vacancies at individual schools. Various viewpoints are sought from all community components.

The SCCs are tasked with developing a long-range, strategic school improvement plan which encompasses three years and is focused primarily on setting, monitoring, and assessing goals to improve student achievement.

SCC meetings are held once per month, held during daytime hours, and may be attended in-person at the school or Zoom.

Interested parties may nominate themselves to serve on the volunteer SCC or nominate someone they know.

