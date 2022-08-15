Read full article on original website
Vault Comics sets September for ‘Wasted Space: The Cosmic Collection’ Kickstarter launch
Vault Comics has revealed their first Kickstarter project will be for an oversized hardcover edition of Wasted Space. Set to launch on September 13th, fans can sign up early for the Wasted Space: The Cosmic Collection now. Written by Michael Moreci with art by Hayden Sherman, colors by Jason Wordie, and letters by Jim Campbell, the 672-page omnibus collects the 25-issue run for the series.
BOOM! Studios announces Alexandre Tefenkgi for Book One of ‘Once Upon a Time at the End of the World’
BOOM! Studios revealed Jason Aaron’s Once Upon a Time at the End of the World yesterday, and today they’ve announced the artist for the first issue! The five-issue series will launch with Alexandre Tefenkgi on art with a November 2022 release date. “Alex imbues these characters with such...
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Skybound First Look: Prestige series ‘Kroma’ #1
Skybound has announced a new series from Lorenzo De Felici called Kroma. Kroma takes readers on a breathtaking adventure like none other, filled with strange creatures and unparalleled beauty. Find it in comic book shops on November 2, 2022. “Prepare for a hellish descent in the visible spectrum,” said Lorenzo...
Watch ‘Batman vs. Robin’ trailer for Mark Waid and Mahmud Asrar’s upcoming series
DC Comics has launched a trailer for the much anticipated Batman vs. Robin series. The planned five-issue series will feature 48 pages per issue and is written by Mark Waid with art by Mahmud Asrar, colors by Jordie Bellaire, and letters by Steve Wands. The main cover is by Asrar and Nathan Fairbairn. Expect to find the first issue in comic shops on September 13!
‘Nightwing’ #95 sees Batman and super friends take the fight to Blockbuster
One of the best ongoing superhero comics is back this week as Nightwing continues to navigate the near-constant threat of Blockbuster. Blüdhaven is under Nightwing’s protection, but if Blockbuster has enough cops in his pocket, who runs the city really? In the latest chapter, Nightwing attempts to save the good cops and has a little help from his friends.
‘Creepshow’ #3 creative teams announced by Skybound Entertainment
Skybound Entertainment has revealed the creative teams for Creepshow #3, a new horror anthology launching in September. The five-issue series is based on Greg Nicotero’s hit Shudder TV series produced and licensed by Cartel Entertainment. The first story features Francesco Francavilla (Night of the Ghoul, Detective Comics) and L...
‘X-Force’ #30 continues to show how to maximize entertainment
Kid Omega may have taken center stage in X-Force #29, but now that Deadpool has been accepted as an X-Force member, he’s kicking his feet up and being heard. Ben Percy and Robert Gill shake things up with X-Force #30 in a couple of ways, spelling a big change for the series. Or with Deadpool on it, at least some headaches, laughs, and plenty of lopped-off limbs.
DC Comics First Look: Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1
DC Comics has revealed Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1 is set for release on November 22nd. Written by Josh Trujillo, with art by Adrian Gutierrez, the six-issue series finds Jaime trying to decide what comes next for him—while juggling a new villain tearing up El Paso and his friends and family pressuring him about his future. Now, Jaime must figure out why messages from the Teach are bombarding his scarab, Khaji Da and what’s drawing the Reach back to Earth… with help from some familiar faces.
Marvel goes ‘X-Treme’ this November with series of variant covers
Marvel Comics has announced November is gonna be X-Treme and they’re celebrating with X-Treme Marvel cariant covers. First announced at the San Diego Comic-Con’s Retailer Panel, AIPT can now show you all the gloriously XXX-treme covers. Each bombastic piece is jampacked with giant shoulder pads, spiky armor, ginormous weapons, and pouches, too.
EXCLUSIVE DC Comics First Look: DC’s Grifter Got Run Over by a Reindeer #1
Courtesy of DC Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal the cover and solicitation for their annual holiday anthology DC’s Grifter Got Run Over by a Reindeer #1. Always cleverly titled, last year’s DC Comics holiday anthology was titled ‘Tis the Season to be Freezin’. DC’s Grifter Got Run Over by a Reindeer #1 can be found in comic shops on November 29th. The special features a treasure trove of creators like John Layman, Max Bemis, Cavan Scott, Michael Conrad, Dustin Nguyen, Christopher Mitten, Skylar Patridge, and more!
DC Comics celebrates the 90s with new ‘WildC.A.T.s’ series
DC Comics has announced a month of 90s delights, including new Wildstorm and WildC.A.T.s comic series, special variant covers, reprints of classic comics, and more. Starting things off, Matthew Rosenberg (Batman: Urban Legends; Task Force Z) and Artist Stephen Segovia (I Am Batman; Spawn) are bringing back WildC.A.T.s for the first ongoing series in over a decade. The series is bringing the team head-on with the Court of Owls.
DC Preview: Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #117
A ravenous sasquatch is on the loose and keeps eating all the ingredients for an up-and-coming TV chef’s new show! Can Mystery Inc. capture the monster in time to save the food and save the show?. Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #117. Writer: Ivan Cohen. Artist: Valerio Chiola. Letters: Saida...
‘The Flash’ #785 wraps up the ‘Dark Crisis’ tie-in story arc
Barry Allen and his family’s multiversal adventure in The Flash wraps up this week. This is one of the main Dark Crisis tie-in stories, and Jeremy Adams has talked at length with AIPT about it because the events of this story seriously affect how the Justice League may be rescued. The story is also having a bit of fun as three different Flash characters in the multiverse are explored – but can Barry get Wally to see the truth, or will Wally kill him first? That’s where the story starts in The Flash #785.
Channel Surfing: Awesome TV picks for the week of 08/15/2022
Our Channel Surfing TV picks for the week include video games, superheroes, and fantasy. Enter the violent King of the Deadly Fist tournament in Tekken: Bloodline. Even the superpowered need representation in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Then, see the rise of the Targaryens in House of Dragons. For Revenge. Tekken...
‘Resident Alien’ season 2 episode 10 review: The inner turmoil of the characters
While the midseason return of Resident Alien looked to establish the narrative threads moving forward, tonight’s episode looks to dive into the various character relationships and the resulting effects of some of their actions. Looking back at the events of the previous episode, it is pretty cringey that Harry...
Marvel Preview: Ultraman: The Mystery of Ultraseven #1
Giant kaiju roam. A sinister conspiracy consolidates power. And there’s nobody left to stop it—because Ultraman is GONE! How did the situation go so wrong…? And how can the United Science Patrol claw their way back from the brink? The answers lie in the appearance of an enigmatic new Ultra, and a secret that has remained hidden for decades. From distant stars to lost dimensions, untangling this twisted web will require Shin Hayata to go farther and fight harder than ever before! So strap in—THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN unfolds now! PLUS: ANOTHER STORY FROM THE HISTORY OF ULTRA Q AND TWO MORE INSTRUCTIONAL KAIJU STEPS!
Supernatural thriller ‘Dead Seas’ sets sail December 2022
IDW has announced new series Dead Seas by Cavan Scott and Nick Brokenshire. Described as Poseidon Adventure, part The Haunting of Hill House, Dead Seas is a supernatural thriller disaster movie fans should enjoy. “I grew up obsessed with disaster movies, but there was only one problem: there were never...
‘Dark Spaces: Wildfire’ #2 sizzles as this story builds toward a fever pitch
We met Crew 513 — aka Ma, Brooks, Zinn, Ramos, and Sawyer — an all-female team of inmate firefighters (and their C.O.) battling the deadly Arroyo Fire. But amid the endless destruction, the team had hatched a plan: rewrite their fates by robbing the fortress-like home of Brooks’ former billionaire boss. (The prize? Crypto, baby.) As far as beginnings go, it was loaded with potential, with writer Scott Snyder setting up a story that could burn down the world or simply go up in flames.
‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ episode 1 ‘Evie/Joe’ recap/review
Before we dive into the final third of The Walking Dead‘s final season, AMC is bridging the gap with Tales of the Walking Dead. The six-episode anthology series will explore The Walking Dead universe from the perspective of new characters along with some familiar ones in very unfamiliar settings.
