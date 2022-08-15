ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

The Boot

Relive Wynonna Judd's Powerful Return to CMA Fest [Watch]

Wynonna Judd took the 2022 CMA Fest stage barely a month after her mother Naomi Judd died unexpectedly in Nashville. She gave fans a performance they'll never forget. Carly Pearce brought Judd to the CMA Fest stage to sing "Why Not Me," a timeless song from the Judds. Both women are from Kentucky, and Pearce has talked at length about the influence the Country Music Hall of Famers had on her.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits

Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Craig Morgan's Reaction to Blake Shelton's New Music Photo Is Tremendous [Watch]

Blake Shelton and Craig Morgan go back further than Cadillac seats, so it's OK when one country singer roasts the other, right? We sure hope so. During a visit with Taste of Country Nights to talk about his new single, "How You Make a Man," Morgan spied the single artwork for Shelton's new song "No Body." It's a throwback look for The Voice coach — he's wearing an embroidered Western shirt and gripping his belt buckle as he gives a brazen look to the camera from beneath his black cowboy hat and a dirty blond bob.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, "I'm A Honky Tonk Girl"

Miranda Lambert knows how to sing a country classic. And a few years back, she paid tribute to Loretta Lynn with a fantastic cover of “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” at the Grand Ole Opry. A solo write by Loretta, the song was released as her debut single back in 1960, and she penned it while living in Washington state and occasionally singing in a club band. She met a woman during her time performing in the club and the pair […] The post Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

The Highwaymen's Performance Of Kris Kristofferson's "Help Me Make It Through The Night" Is Country Music Perfection

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, country music peaked with The Highwaymen. Of course, they’re the country supergroup consisting of the genres most well-known outlaws, including Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. And back in 1990, they held a special concert called American Outlaws: Live at Nassau Coliseum, where they joined forces to sing some of their biggest hits and most iconic songs. From Johnny’s “Ring of Fire,” Willie’s “Always On My Mind,” Waylon’s “Are You Sure Hank Done It This […] The post The Highwaymen’s Performance Of Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through The Night” Is Country Music Perfection first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'

Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar

At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville

From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman Remember Olivia Newton-John: 'The Most Divine Light'

Keith Urban and his wife, actor Nicole Kidman, shared some personal memories in remembrance of the late Olivia Newton-John on social media on Monday night (Aug. 8). Urban shared a photo of himself, Kidman and Newton-John smiling and posing for the camera together. He reflected on his friendship with the actor, with whom he and Kidman share a native homeland: Though she was born in England, Newton-John and her family emigrated to Austalia when she was six years old.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Truth About Trisha Yearwood And Robert Reynolds' Relationship

Food Network host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks are bonafide Nashville royalty, and their love story is one of the country music scenes' most iconic. The couple officially became a pair in 2001 after they split from their respective partners (via Us Weekly). Before starting their romantic relationship, the stars were friends for years. Brooks helped Yearwood make a name for herself in music by introducing her to his producer and having her record background vocals for his "No Fences" album. Since then, they've enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage and lots of casseroles — the recipe Brooks always asks Yearwood to make.
NASHVILLE, TN
Stereogum

Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Margo Price, & More Contributing To Billy Joe Shaver Tribute Album

Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Margo Price, and more have contributed to an upcoming tribute album dedicated to outlaw country musician Billy Joe Shaver, who passed away in 2020. Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver will be released on November 11 — it was executive produced by Charlie Sexton and Freddy Fletcher. Other contributors include George Strait, Nathaniel Rateliff, Rodney Crowell, Amanda Shires, Allison Russell, Ryan Bingham and Nikki Lane, Edie Brickell, and Steve Earle.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Dillon Carmichael's Cover Of "Turn The Page" Would Make Bob Seger Himself Proud

Damn near fifty years ago, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, Bob Seger, blessed us with a classic in his single, “Turn the Page.” Released in 1973, it was included on his Back In ’72 album, and then eventually released as a single in his live album, ‘Live’ Bullet. One of my most vivid memories of young childhood includes an image of my dad singing along to this Seger track from the speakers of his old Chevrolet pick-up truck, and I have […] The post Dillon Carmichael’s Cover Of “Turn The Page” Would Make Bob Seger Himself Proud first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

"God Bless Merle Haggard" – Kendell Marvel Goes Into Crowd To Defend His Fans & One Of Country Music's Greats

Kendell Marvel is known for many things. He is a Grammy-award winning songwriter who has penned songs and worked with the likes of Chris Stapleton, George Straight and Jake Owen. He is a talented solo artist in his own right, and, if I’m being real here, he should probably have a black belt in jujitsu, or play ball for the Tennessee Titans. Yep, you heard it, the dude don’t take no sh*t… In Nashville, the singer-songwriter hosts Kendell Marvel’s Honky […] The post “God Bless Merle Haggard” – Kendell Marvel Goes Into Crowd To Defend His Fans & One Of Country Music’s Greats first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

