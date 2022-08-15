ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

WBKO

Kentucky offering cost-effective care program for older adults

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has unveiled an initiative aimed at providing comprehensive, cost-effective care for people age 55 and older. People voluntarily enrolling will receive medical and social services. The governor says it will expand services for people who otherwise qualify for placement in...
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Free day of dental care coming to Madisonville

In Madisonville, a free day of dental care is coming on Friday. Baldwin Dental Group will be hosting their 7th annual ‘Dentistry From the Heart Day’ for the Madisonville community on Friday. “We know there’s a need right here at home," said Dr. Ben Baldwin, owner of Baldwin...
MADISONVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Hospital Association pushes for expansion of payment program

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Hospitals in Kentucky are in dire straits, according to the Kentucky Hospital Association. “We are way underwater,” KHA President Nancy Galvagni told lawmakers Wednesday. “And I have had so many CEOs tell me, from all across the state, that they don’t know what they would have done had we not had the HRIP program.”
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentuckians to receive more than $25 million for housing, education

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is receiving more than $25 million for housing, food and education. The AmeriCorps federal grants, along with private and public matching funds, will help organizations across the state. In addition to housing and food, the funding will provide tutoring and education services for students in all grades.
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Owensboro family runs animal rehabilitation center

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro family has spent the last 12 years helping orphaned or injured animals before releasing them back into the wild, but some people believe they should just leave the animals alone. There’s something wild going on at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro. It’s all because...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

“Litterbox” rumor addressed at Hopkins County Schools

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Hopkins County Schools are addressing a trending social media post they say is not true. A woman on Facebook claims some students at the schools are identifying themselves as animals, with one student going as far to ask for a litterbox in the restrooms. The woman is apparently upset because […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Organizers expect higher turnout this year for 47th annual Frog Follies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Frog Follies Auto Show is right around the corner. The event will showcase pre-1949 street rods. Organizers estimate that close to 3,000 street rods will be at this year’s event. The previous year had a low turnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they hope to see attendance go back to normal this year.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Bluegrass Live

New Kentucky distribution center to create 100 new jobs

A company that supplies an array of products has announced a new distribution center in southern Kentucky that will create 100 jobs, officials said. DAS Cos. Inc., which distributes automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics said it is investing $15 million on the new center in Simpson County. “Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

$100M sewer upgrades could cost customers in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A sewer rate increase could be coming soon to Regional Water Resource Agency customers in Daviess County. Joe Schepers of RWRA says the increase could help cover costs of upgrading their two water treatment plants. The upgrades are required as part of a Kentucky Division of Water order since their two […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wnky.com

Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
HORSE CAVE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Crowded buses trigger uproar of concern in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — School has been in session for only a week and parents are already speaking out in parts of the Tri-State. Concern has grown as a new video has spread across social media showing the over-crowded buses in Daviess County. This wasn’t the first issue the school corporation has come across […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

KYTC: All lanes of US 60 between KY 3543, KY 3101 closed

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says all lanes of US 60 between KY 3543 and KY 3101 in Hancock County are closed due to downed power lines. KYTC officials say an oversized load traveling through KY 271 and US 60 caught the powerline and snapped the pole. KYTC says the […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

The Kentucky Headhunters, Confederate Railroad coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad are coming to the RiverPark Center. According to the RiverPark Center’s website, The Kentucky Headhunters are a band that plays a hybrid of honky tonk, blues, and Southern rock. Confederate Railroad first rolled onto the national country music scene in the early 90s. Some of […]
OWENSBORO, KY

