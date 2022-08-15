Lois B. Kelliher, 95, of Plainville, formerly of Southington, passed away peacefully in the comfort of home on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. She is now reunited with her infant daughter, Lora, and her loving husband, Joseph F. Kelliher, who predeceased her in 2019. Together they shared 65 devoted years of marriage. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St., Plainville on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad St., Plainville on Monday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. Burial will be held privately. Donations in memory of Lois can be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111, or to Our Lady of Mercy Church c/o Parish Office, 19 S. Canal St., Plainville, CT 06062, or to ortv.org, as Lois was a big supporter and watched Mass daily. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com .

PLAINVILLE, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO