Hartford County, CT

State introduces Greater Hartford Mobility Study to Newington

NEWINGTON – Town officials heard from the State Department of Transportation (DOT) this week on a large-scale initiative that could have local impacts. The DOT launched the Greater Hartford Mobility Study (GHMS) in 2020 as a means to assess the multimodal transportation needs across the region from an overarching perspective.
NEWINGTON, CT
Complete Streets project set to begin soon in Newington

NEWINGTON – The Town is set to begin a $3.3 million improvement project along the Maple Hill and Robbins Avenue corridor later this month. The Department of Transportation’s Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program (LOTCIP) awarded Newington a grant that covers the entire project. Construction is expected to begin Aug. 29 and be completed by the end of summer 2023.
NEWINGTON, CT
Norma Mary Giguere

Norma Mary Giguere, born Norma Carmen Marie Facchini, of Monsignor Bojnowski Manor in New Britain, comfortably passed away from complications of Covid-19 and end-stage dementia on Aug. 13. She has been a resident of New Britain since 1936 and a resident at the Manor since 2011. She would have been 97 years old in October. She will lie in rest with family at St Mary's Cemetery.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Plainville police blotter

Justin Jiantonio, 37, of 4 Wainwright Ave., was charged July 22 with having a nuisance dog. Robert Gouin, 39, of 1840 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, was charged July 24 with having unlicensed dogs and having no rabies vaccine.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Man who admitted to robberies in Bristol, Southington sentenced to prison for carjacking in which remains belonging to victim's son were never recovered

A Hartford man who authorities say robbed grocery stores in Bristol and Southington has been sentenced to seven years in prison in a federal carjacking case in which a woman lost her cremated son’s remains. Arno Smith, 60, faced sentencing on Monday in federal court in Hartford. His seven-year...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Little Poland has a new addition to its business community

NEW BRITAIN – Little Poland has a new and addition to its business community, Thai Kitchen 29. The City held a ribbon cutting for the restaurant located at 29 Broad St. “I think adding another great place to eat on Broad Street is great,” said Mayor Erin Stewart. “Broad Street isn’t all Polish restaurants, although it is the heart of it, there is so much more to the street that people don’t think about. It really is this great community and a consortium of businesses of all different kinds and I think that Mai is going to be a great addition.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Berlin is hosting dog obedience classes this fall

BERLIN – The Town is hosting dog obedience classes this fall and coincidently, plans for a new off-leash area at Pistol Creek were just approved. While no official date has been set for the opening of the 50,000 sq. ft. fenced-in dog park, Berlin Parks and Recreation will be offering two different courses at the golf course-turned wildlife preserve beginning in September.
BERLIN, CT
Lois B. Kelliher

Lois B. Kelliher, 95, of Plainville, formerly of Southington, passed away peacefully in the comfort of home on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. She is now reunited with her infant daughter, Lora, and her loving husband, Joseph F. Kelliher, who predeceased her in 2019. Together they shared 65 devoted years of marriage. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St., Plainville on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad St., Plainville on Monday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. Burial will be held privately. Donations in memory of Lois can be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111, or to Our Lady of Mercy Church c/o Parish Office, 19 S. Canal St., Plainville, CT 06062, or to ortv.org, as Lois was a big supporter and watched Mass daily. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com .
PLAINVILLE, CT
Mayor Stewart holding office hours at Alvarium Thursday morning

NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart is looking forward to a casual visit with her constituents Thursday morning. The City’s August Mobile Mayor’s Office Event is set to take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Alvarium Roasting Company, 365 John Downey Dr., New Britain. “These mobile...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Local woman makes life saving donation

BRISTOL – A local woman, Shyanna Mohagel, recently made a life saving donation of bone marrow for a seven-year-old girl with leukemia. Mohagel, who lives in Bristol and works at the Sons of Italy in Southington as a bartender, signed up with the National Marrow Donor program when she was in college at the University of New Haven in 2017. At the time, she said, the football team was taking sign-ups and she and her sorority sisters registered and sent in a cheek swab.
BRISTOL, CT
Annual Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway is back

NEW BRITAIN - The Training and Motivation Center, a nonprofit organization, is hosting its 9th Annual Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway in partnership with Johnny “Blaze” Turner at Blaze Barbershop this Saturday. “This is probably the largest community event and when I say that I say it...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Newington Kiwanis Flea Market celebrating 30 years

NEWINGTON – This fall will be the 30th birthday of the Newington Kiwanis Flea Market. Open each Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout September and October, the market’s opening day will be Aug. 28. “This is the 70th year of the Newington Kiwanis Club’s existence,” President...
NEWINGTON, CT

