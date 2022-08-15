Read full article on original website
Related
New Britain Herald
State introduces Greater Hartford Mobility Study to Newington
NEWINGTON – Town officials heard from the State Department of Transportation (DOT) this week on a large-scale initiative that could have local impacts. The DOT launched the Greater Hartford Mobility Study (GHMS) in 2020 as a means to assess the multimodal transportation needs across the region from an overarching perspective.
New Britain Herald
Complete Streets project set to begin soon in Newington
NEWINGTON – The Town is set to begin a $3.3 million improvement project along the Maple Hill and Robbins Avenue corridor later this month. The Department of Transportation’s Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program (LOTCIP) awarded Newington a grant that covers the entire project. Construction is expected to begin Aug. 29 and be completed by the end of summer 2023.
New Britain Herald
Norma Mary Giguere
Norma Mary Giguere, born Norma Carmen Marie Facchini, of Monsignor Bojnowski Manor in New Britain, comfortably passed away from complications of Covid-19 and end-stage dementia on Aug. 13. She has been a resident of New Britain since 1936 and a resident at the Manor since 2011. She would have been 97 years old in October. She will lie in rest with family at St Mary's Cemetery.
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Justin Jiantonio, 37, of 4 Wainwright Ave., was charged July 22 with having a nuisance dog. Robert Gouin, 39, of 1840 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, was charged July 24 with having unlicensed dogs and having no rabies vaccine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain Herald
Man who admitted to robberies in Bristol, Southington sentenced to prison for carjacking in which remains belonging to victim's son were never recovered
A Hartford man who authorities say robbed grocery stores in Bristol and Southington has been sentenced to seven years in prison in a federal carjacking case in which a woman lost her cremated son’s remains. Arno Smith, 60, faced sentencing on Monday in federal court in Hartford. His seven-year...
New Britain Herald
Little Poland has a new addition to its business community
NEW BRITAIN – Little Poland has a new and addition to its business community, Thai Kitchen 29. The City held a ribbon cutting for the restaurant located at 29 Broad St. “I think adding another great place to eat on Broad Street is great,” said Mayor Erin Stewart. “Broad Street isn’t all Polish restaurants, although it is the heart of it, there is so much more to the street that people don’t think about. It really is this great community and a consortium of businesses of all different kinds and I think that Mai is going to be a great addition.”
New Britain Herald
Man convicted of taking drugs with runaways from Plainville admits to violating probation
A Bloomfield man convicted of using drugs with two teenagers who ran away from a Plainville group home has admitted to violating his probation. Jose Cosme, 37, took a plea bargain during a hearing on Wednesday in New Britain Superior Court. During the proceeding, he admitted to one count of violation of probation.
New Britain Herald
Berlin is hosting dog obedience classes this fall
BERLIN – The Town is hosting dog obedience classes this fall and coincidently, plans for a new off-leash area at Pistol Creek were just approved. While no official date has been set for the opening of the 50,000 sq. ft. fenced-in dog park, Berlin Parks and Recreation will be offering two different courses at the golf course-turned wildlife preserve beginning in September.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Britain Herald
Hartford man charged in Plainville bank robbery to have case prosecuted in higher court
PLAINVILLE – The case against a man charged in connection with an attempted Plainville bank robbery has been transferred to where the most serious matters in the area are prosecuted. Alston Phillips, 27, of Hartford, appeared before a judge in New Britain Superior Court on Monday. During the hearing,...
New Britain Herald
Lois B. Kelliher
Lois B. Kelliher, 95, of Plainville, formerly of Southington, passed away peacefully in the comfort of home on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. She is now reunited with her infant daughter, Lora, and her loving husband, Joseph F. Kelliher, who predeceased her in 2019. Together they shared 65 devoted years of marriage. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St., Plainville on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad St., Plainville on Monday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. Burial will be held privately. Donations in memory of Lois can be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111, or to Our Lady of Mercy Church c/o Parish Office, 19 S. Canal St., Plainville, CT 06062, or to ortv.org, as Lois was a big supporter and watched Mass daily. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com .
New Britain Herald
Southington man sentenced to prison for role in organized retail theft ring
SOUTHINGTON - A Southington man has been sentenced to probation for his role in an organized retail theft ring. Francisco Martorell, 41, was sentenced on Wednesday in New Britain Superior Court. The jail portion of his sentence was fully suspended – meaning he will not serve any time behind bars.
New Britain Herald
Mayor Stewart holding office hours at Alvarium Thursday morning
NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart is looking forward to a casual visit with her constituents Thursday morning. The City’s August Mobile Mayor’s Office Event is set to take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Alvarium Roasting Company, 365 John Downey Dr., New Britain. “These mobile...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Britain Herald
State leaders draw parallels between human and animal abuse during visit to Humane Society Wednesday
NEWINGTON - State officials made a special visit to the Connecticut Humane Society Wednesday morning to spotlight its good works and to raise awareness about the correlation between human and animal abuse. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz was joined by State Dept. of Agriculture (DOAG) Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt, Dept. of Children...
New Britain Herald
Local woman makes life saving donation
BRISTOL – A local woman, Shyanna Mohagel, recently made a life saving donation of bone marrow for a seven-year-old girl with leukemia. Mohagel, who lives in Bristol and works at the Sons of Italy in Southington as a bartender, signed up with the National Marrow Donor program when she was in college at the University of New Haven in 2017. At the time, she said, the football team was taking sign-ups and she and her sorority sisters registered and sent in a cheek swab.
New Britain Herald
New Britain Parks and Recreation is now hiring part-time staff to work in its Afterschool Program
NEW BRITAIN – Looking for a fun part-time job in the afternoons?. New Britain Parks and Recreation is now hiring part-time staff to work in its Afterschool Program, which runs Sept. 2022 through May 2023. The program is offered at New Britain elementary and middle schools Mon.-Fri from the...
New Britain Herald
Annual Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway is back
NEW BRITAIN - The Training and Motivation Center, a nonprofit organization, is hosting its 9th Annual Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway in partnership with Johnny “Blaze” Turner at Blaze Barbershop this Saturday. “This is probably the largest community event and when I say that I say it...
New Britain Herald
United Way of West Central Connecticut opens registration for their annual golf tournament
BRISTOL – United Way of West Central Connecticut has opened registration for their annual golf tournament, their largest fundraiser of the year, which will be held Sept. 13 at Chippanee Golf Course. The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. at the course at 6 Marsh...
New Britain Herald
Newington Kiwanis Flea Market celebrating 30 years
NEWINGTON – This fall will be the 30th birthday of the Newington Kiwanis Flea Market. Open each Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout September and October, the market’s opening day will be Aug. 28. “This is the 70th year of the Newington Kiwanis Club’s existence,” President...
New Britain Herald
Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center, Inc. will hold its annual Farmyard Party
BRISTOL – Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center, Inc. will hold its annual Farmyard Party on Sept. 17 while also celebrating the raising of a new, expanded barn and learning center building. The third annual Farmyard Party will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the...
New Britain Herald
North America's first hand-built temple for Vaishnav-Hindus will host several cultural events
NEWINGTON – North America’s first hand-built temple for Vaishnav-Hindus at 26 Church St. will be the site of several cultural events this weekend. Members of the Vaishnav Parivar of Connecticut, based at Newington’s Vallabhdham Temple, will come together to celebrate the birth of their Lord Krishna on Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20.
Comments / 0