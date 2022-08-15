ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person shot on Wagner Street suffers life-threatening injury

By Summer Poole
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one person is in the hospital after a shooting on Wagner Street early Sunday morning.

Officers said they responded to 2166 Wagner Street, near St. Stephens Road, after receiving reports that one person was shot. When officers arrived, they found a person in the parking lot of DP Two Stop who had been shot.

The person was transported to the hospital. Officers said the injury the person sustained was life-threatening. No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

