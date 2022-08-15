Person shot on Wagner Street suffers life-threatening injury

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one person is in the hospital after a shooting on Wagner Street early Sunday morning.

Officers said they responded to 2166 Wagner Street, near St. Stephens Road, after receiving reports that one person was shot. When officers arrived, they found a person in the parking lot of DP Two Stop who had been shot.

The person was transported to the hospital. Officers said the injury the person sustained was life-threatening. No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.