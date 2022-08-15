Read full article on original website
Miami-based breakfast chain Bacon Bitch to open Orlando outpost next week
The Miami-based breakfast chain Bacon Bitch is opening its first Orlando location next week. The pork-heavy resto will open on the doorstep of the University of Central Florida at 12103 Collegiate Way. The restaurant is banking on that student clientele as they have a 200-seat capacity at this vulgar First Watch cousin.
Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million
The historic home of a prominent turn-of-the-century Orlandoan has just hit the market. The one-time home of John H. Mooney is for sale in Lake Eola Heights for $1.7 million. Mooney moved to Orlando in 1884 and quickly became a prominent member of the then-nascent city. Mooney helped build up a business district in downtown Orlando at West Pine St. anchoring the area with a piano store. As with all Florida fortunes at the time, Mooney eventually became a rich man by managing citrus groves.
The best cheap summer date ideas in Orlando
We all want to treat our significant other like the king or queen they are. But while some of us might be dating royalty, there's no getting around a pauper's budget. Luckily, Orlando has quite a few cheap or free date ideas that are perfect for the warm and muggy summer months. Taking inspiration from this Reddit thread and our own archives, here are the 10 best date ideas to close out the season.
These Orlando-based insults will spice up your putdowns
While it's not very nice of us, there's something to be said for having the perfect putdown at the ready when someone steps out of line. When the situation arises, calling someone a dummy or a string of four-letter words won't cut it. Sometimes, you just need to cut to the very core of a person in a way that gets at who they are.
Downtown Orlando luxury tower project updates renderings to remove Orlando Museum of Art, reveal JW Marriott
So, the Orlando Museum of Art pulled out of their planned downtown campus. That doesn't mean developers are going to let all that space go to waste. The team behind a planned 33-story condo tower in downtown Orlando have updated their renderings to show that JW Marriott's hotel and convention center will take pride of place in the new development.
Following Basquiat raid, Orlando Museum of Art convenes task force to raise standards for exhibit acquisition
The Orlando Museum of Art is moving forward after a tumultuous few months that saw the museum raided over the exhibition of seemingly counterfeit art and the cancellation of a planned satellite campus. The museum shared that they are convening a task force to examine their standards for bringing in...
Will's Pub joins the '27 Club' next month — but it's not 'that' way
Orlando institution Will's Pub turns 27 this year and they're reallllly leaning into it by throwing an anniversary bash themed around the infamous '27 Club' of rock stars who died too young at that particular age Think Hendrix, Morrison, Cobain. Curated by Jessica Pawli of Southern Fried Sunday, some of...
Orange County Sheriff's Office share footage of gator found in woman's swimming pool
Orange County Sheriff's Office have shared footage of a small alligator found in a woman's pool this week. In the footage, Deputies Jonathan Hill and Janeen Jeffra can be seen responding to the home, where the homeowner notes that she encountered the alligator first thing in the morning while looking through her blinds.
The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside
The most expensive beachfront home in Space Coast history just found a buyer. The home at 8355 S A1A in Melbourne Beach was snapped up for a cool $5.3 million, breaking a record for the highest beachfront sale price in the region and coming in as the second-most expensive single family home ever sold in Brevard County.
Real estate, landlord groups sue to block Orange County rent control ballot initiative
A group of real estate interests have come together to sue Orange County, in the hopes of stopping a proposed rent cap from landing on local ballots in November. Earlier this month, the Orange County Commission narrowly passed a motion to place the question of (rather weak) price protections on some units in the county on the Nov. 8 ballot. Even that was a bridge too far for the Florida Apartment Association and Florida Realtors. Those groups filed suit on Monday, seeking an injunction that would keep the measure off the general election ballot.
Current, former teachers explain Orange County's teacher shortage
Like much of Florida, Orange County Public Schools started the school year with a shortage of teachers. The compounding factors of low pay, ever-more-intense scrutiny of classroom instruction by noneducators and the COVID-19 pandemic (read: the state's pushback against mitigating the spread) have made classroom instruction in Florida increasingly undesirable. The school year has just started and OCPS currently has over 200 open listings for instructors on their jobs site.
