Against tough competition, the Virginia Cavaliers lost their first game in Italy to KK Mega Basket today, 92-73. After blowing out the competition in the first two contests, the ‘Hoos struggled against the Serbian outfit who rained threes down on Tony Bennett’s squad. While the UVA offense kept the team in the game for a while, eventually, the elastic broke and KK Mega pulled away.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO