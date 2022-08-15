Read full article on original website
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia Football Opponent Preview: Louisville Cardinals
Record: 6-7 Postseason: Lost First Responder Bowl 31-28 vs. Air Force. On paper, Louisville’s 2021 season wasn’t too bad. They built an efficient offensive attack behind dual threat quarterback Malik Cunningham that ranked 25th nationally in EPA and dominated their weaker opponents, winning three games by more than three scores. Their good offense and not-so-good defense balanced out to a .500 record entering bowl season — perfectly reasonable for a team still in the midst of a rebuild.
streakingthelawn.com
WATCH: Highlights from UVA’s loss to KK Mega Basket
Against tough competition, the Virginia Cavaliers lost their first game in Italy to KK Mega Basket today, 92-73. After blowing out the competition in the first two contests, the ‘Hoos struggled against the Serbian outfit who rained threes down on Tony Bennett’s squad. While the UVA offense kept the team in the game for a while, eventually, the elastic broke and KK Mega pulled away.
Augusta Free Press
UVA student paper editorial wants University to cancel Thomas Jefferson
The Cavalier Daily editorial board penned a piece last week on the fifth anniversary of the Unite the Right rally calling for the University of Virginia to essentially cancel Thomas Jefferson. “It is our belief that future education about Charlottesville and University history should be two things — mandatory and...
Elkton, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Fort Defiance High School football team will have a game with East Rockingham High School on August 18, 2022, 15:00:00. Fort Defiance High SchoolEast Rockingham High School.
Public Fish & Oyster
Food and travel writer Steve Cook stumbles upon an unexpected find near the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia: a restaurant teeming with seafood, Public Fish & Oyster in Charlottesville. As most Richmonders know, when you want good seafood, you gotta head to the mountains. Okay, I made that up. And...
Augusta Free Press
Karl Magenhofer’s new call isn’t local news or sports: It’s a call to the pulpit
Karl Magenhofer has been covering news and sports in the Valley for more than two decades on WSVA, WSIG and Q101. His voice was one that people throughout Virginia woke up to and counted on to anchor the news every morning. And often at night, you’d find Magenhofer moonlighting as...
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?
Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
Concerns over segregation display led to Virginia post office closure
The USPS has closed a small Virginia post office over agency management's concerns about its location inside a historic train depot that also serves as a museum about racial segregation.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville considering demolishing Brown’s Lock and Safe
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On August 16, Charlottesville’s Board of Architectural Review requested the demolition of the building that houses Browns Lock and Safe. The space next to the building has already been approved for demolition in order to build a nine-story residential building. The future of the Browns...
Augusta Free Press
Orange County couple wins Excellence in Agriculture award
Jacob and Jennifer Gilley of Orange County recently were named this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture award winners. They were honored last month during the VFBF Young Farmers Summer Expo in Wytheville. The Excellence in Agriculture award recognizes individuals and couples for involvement in...
The 15 most expensive places to buy homes in the metro-Richmond area
As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Richmond metro area using data from Zillow.
Liberty News
Liberty University enhances campus safety with emergency blue lights
Liberty University’s Office of Security & Public Safety activated 13 emergency blue light call boxes across campus this past weekend as the latest in a series of enhancements made toward the goal of providing safety and security measures that are best in class among university campuses in the United States.
NBC 29 News
TSA stops Waynesboro man from carrying gun onto flight at CHO
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The TSA says one of its officers stopped a Waynesboro man from carrying a gun onto a flight at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport. TSA says a .38 caliber gun was spotted in the man’s carry-on items Tuesday, August 16. Authorities say the gun was not loaded,...
fox5dc.com
Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
wfxrtv.com
Man wanted for charges in Amherst, Campbell counties
(WFXR) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to track down a Brookneal man facing charges in two central Virginia counties. According to officials, 20-year-old Travis Ramsey is wanted by Amherst County Sheriff’s Office for felony grand larceny. In addition, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says...
WHSV
Officials respond to overnight fire at Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Gregory Schacht, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville, for reports of a structure fire in the Chester’s Chicken restaurant. The Chief says the fire was in the rear of the restaurant in a storage area, and was caused by improper storage of oily rags. As a result, the Chester’s Chicken restaurant sustained considerable damage. Meanwhile, Love’s and McDonalds sustained minimal smoke damage.
cbs19news
Investigation underway into shots fired incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Tuesday night. According to police, the incident was reported around 11:45 p.m. on the 800 block of Hardy Drive. Police say witnesses reported seeing a man running away from the area in an...
Circle the Wagons BBQ and Music Festival returns to Hanover, raising funds for Circles Ashland
The Center of the Universe Brewing Company in Ashland has announced the return of the Circle the Wagons BBQ and Music Festival fundraiser after a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Backup clear after tractor-trailer crash on I-64 East in Goochland
Drivers looking to travel to the Richmond area from the west are asked to expect delays after a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 64.
