KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: San Antonio buffet racks up smorgasbord of violations
SAN ANTONIO – A buffet with a smorgasbord of problems, including a live bird flying around inside and roaches in the meat grinder, tops the list of recent health inspections of San Antonio restaurants. Grand Buffet. Grand Buffet, located in the 600 block of Southwest Military Drive, earned a...
KSAT 12
HGTV home-remodeling show in search of houses to transform in the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO – HGTV’s show “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House” is on the prowl for houses to transform in the Alamo City. San Antonians will have the opportunity to have their houses transformed by city resident and “Survivor” winner Kim Wolfe on the HGTV show “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?”
sanantoniothingstodo.com
SOUTHSIDE MARKET DAYS – 50’S PARTY
Southside Market Days host local vendors and artisans from the community. Celebrate the 50s with live music, a look-alike contest, and a hula hoop contest!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
KSAT 12
Kerbey Lane opens first San Antonio restaurant at The Rim
SAN ANTONIO – A popular Austin-based restaurant known for its made-from-scratch comfort food like queso and dessert-like pancakes has opened up its first San Antonio location. The restaurant at 5515 N. Loop 1604 West, Ste. 103 at The Rim Crossing is the first Kerbey Lane Cafe outside the Austin...
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
A Giant Tortoise Was Found In A Texas Park & No One Knows How It Got There
The African Spurred Tortoise is not native to the area.
KSAT 12
Meet the new meteorologist at KSAT, Mia Montgomery
A new face is coming to KSAT 12. Meteorologist Mia Montgomery will be joining the incredible KSAT Weather Authority team in September. Mia comes from the local TV station KBTX serving the Brazos Valley but is not a stranger to San Antonio. She grew up in the area!. She’s excited...
KSAT 12
Houston-area company plans Wonderland entertainment development
SAN ANTONIO – A Houston-area company plans to redevelop retail space inside Wonderland of the Americas into a new entertainment venue. The new tenant is “taking up a large amount of space” Balcones Heights Mayor Suzanne de Leon said. AR’s Entertainment Hub owner Archie Wright said the...
San Antonio Current
A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
The view from the balcony of a recently listed Terrell Hills home’s above-garage apartment looks out over a covered walkway to the main house. On view are expanses of lawn, gentle curves of landscaping and lots of tile and stone patio space for entertaining. The fully remodeled 1927 house...
KENS 5
Creole-southwestern cuisine serving chicken fried steak, carne asada | Neighborhood Eats
CANYON LAKE, Texas — There's a hidden gem in Canyon Lake that viewers asked if we could visit on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series. It's called Robert's by the Lake and it's located on 20884 FM306. "You won't find any other restaurant around here like it," said...
San Antonio Current
This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond
Hidden away on a wooded 1.4-acre Castle Hills estate is a house whose striking outdoor features include an outbuilding fashioned after a Japanese tea house. The relaxing setting overlooks a natural-looking swimming pool and a koi pond with lily pads. The Mid-Century Modern, five-bedroom abode has been in the family...
San Antonio Current
HGTV home renovation show looking to cast San Antonio residents
San Antonio homeowners with abodes needing a facelift are in luck, as HGTV is looking for homes to renovate in the Alamo City, as first reported by MySA. Hosted by San Antonio resident and Survivor champion Kim Wolfe, the hit TV show Why the Heck Did I Buy This House is looking for homes and people in San Antonio to cast for the show's second season, according to an Instagram post by Wolfe on Wednesday.
tastefulspace.com
The Most Annoying Pests in San Antonio
If you live in Texas, warm and famous for its landscape, then you have to deal with all sorts of pests. San Antonio is home to many species of beetles, spiders, ants, and rodents. Most of them consider your home and garden to be the best place to live. In this article, we will talk about the most common species that are characteristic of the beautiful San Antonio.
San Antonio-based 2M Smokehouse renovates a $3M Castroville restaurant
It's moving into a former Dan's Meat Market.
news4sanantonio.com
H-E-B to host largest one-day hiring event across Texas
SAN ANTONIO -- Grocery retailer H-E-B is hiring for positions across the state. To find new employees, H-E-B will host their largest one-day hiring event ever on Tuesday, August 23. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda stores in Texas.
Texas Police Wrangle 10-Foot Python On The Loose
The snake has been reunited with its family.
KENS 5
San Antonio couple dies in head-on crash while traveling to Port Aransas
SAN ANTONIO — Two San Antonians died in a car crash after a head-on collision this past weekend, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. The incident occurred along the 7500 block of Highway 361, near Port Aransas, around midnight last Saturday night. Police say a male driver, 24-year-old...
KSAT 12
SAPD to host forfeited-property auction on Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a forfeited-property auction this month. The auction is open to the general public and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. Registration and...
ROAD TRIP: Get Ready for Halloween Fun in San Antonio
We are just a little over two months away from Halloween and the fun events are starting to pop up. If you are looking for a day trip. Check out these fun things to do in San Antonio. SAN ANTONIO ZOO BOO:. The San Antonio zoo’s annual Halloween celebration is...
KSAT 12
Hear Ye, Hear Ye! Texas Renaissance Festival looking to hire 400 people
TODD MISSION, Texas – Huzzah! Thy Texas Renaissance Festival will return this fall but first — festival organizers need lords and ladies to help run the show. The festival will be hiring for more than 400 positions for the upcoming season. “Texas Renaissance Festival will open its gates...
