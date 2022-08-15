Read full article on original website
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Vehicle speeds through parking lot
9:54 a.m. Thursday — A caller in the 200 block of East Sunset Drive reported a vehicle went through the lot at approximately 50 mph and then flipped off the caller. The woman then went through a drive-thru. According to the log, the suspect vehicle was gone upon police arrival.
Greater Milwaukee Today
External fire extinguished Wednesday at Fiberesin
OCONOMOWOC LAKE — Lake Country Fire and Rescue reported an external fire at the Fiberesin manufacturing plant on East Wisconsin Avenue was extinguished Wednesday morning before it could damage the building. Garrett Herzberg, a battalion chief with Lake Country Fire and Rescue, said the call for service was received...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brooks seeks case dismissed, evidence suppressed after jail search
WAUKESHA — The man accused of driving his car through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year is seeking to have the case against him dismissed, alleging a recent search of his jail cell violated his rights. Attorneys for Darrell Brooks argued that a July 1 search of his jail...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mukwonago Village Board approves coffee shop drive-thru
MUKWONAGO — The Mukwonago Plan Commission approved the site plan and architectural review for a new coffee shop and drive-thru location in a 5-2 vote at their Wednesday night meeting. The proposal, from applicant Ulrich Jentzsch, would put the coffee shop next to the proposed altered Subway restaurant next...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greater Milwaukee Today
Former Boston Store to be razed for possible apartments, other uses
BROOKFIELD — A long vacant Boston Store at Brookfield Square Mall and a parking lot could be redeveloped into possible mixed-use development which could include apartments, restaurant or office space, according to preliminary plans from Irgens Partners LLC. Thomas Irgens, the firm's executive vice president, said the current concept...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sport Clips to open location in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Sport Clips Haircuts, the nation’s largest franchise dedicated to men’s and boys’ hair care, will open Aug. 23 in Waukesha’s Blain’s Farm & Fleet Out Building shopping center at 2320 E. Moreland Blvd. This new locally owned business is the latest of...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hartford Common Council approves city fee increases
HARTFORD — It will cost more to be buried, to have a building inspection and to have extra garbage collected in Hartford starting next year. The Common Council approved a host of new or increased fees in a unanimous vote at its meeting Tuesday. The cost for all burials...
Greater Milwaukee Today
'We are off like a herd of turtles'
WEST BEND — Thursday morning a group of fourteen Servi-Car enthusiasts gathered in Regner Park in West Bend to take off on a little trip toward Saxeville, Wis. This event, called The Crawl, marks the largest group of Servi-Cars going on a trip together. The group consists of members...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Settlement agreement would allow demolition of Moor Mud Baths building
WAUKESHA — After approximately a decade and a half of discussion related to the demolition of the former Moor Mud Baths/Grand View Health Resort building, the demolition may become a reality under the proposed settlement agreement between the city and Waukesha County. On Tuesday night, the Waukesha Common Council...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Four-story apartments proposed for Grafton
GRAFTON — A large-scale commercial and residential development could be making its way to Grafton. Developer Brian McClaren, who will go before the Grafton Plan Commission at 6 p.m Tuesday, has requested a concept plan review for a multi-family development with a commercial outlot at the northeast corner of Port Washington and Falls roads. The plan is in its early stages and a calendar of steps that McClaren would have to take before completion is included in the packet provided to the Plan Commission.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Donna Lloyd Gardner
Oct. 14, 1929 - Aug. 16, 2022. Donna Lloyd Gardner died peacefully among her children at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc on August 16, 2022. Donna was born on October 14, 1929, in Rocky River, Ohio, to Norman (dec. 1965) and Eva Lloyd (dec. 1972) and graduated from Wesleyan College in Macon, Ga. In January 1954 she married John Gardner in Cleveland, Ohio.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Q&A: The Rockwell Project in downtown Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — As the plan for the downtown Rockwell development progresses onward, the developer and city officials weighed in on some frequently asked questions. The project location is at 125-131 Main Street near the Village Green and Fowler Lake. Questions were answered by Jeff Scrima of Rockwell Partners, LLC...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Erwin E. ‘Erv’ Rother
May 22, 1924 - Aug. 14, 2022. Erv was born in Milwaukee on May 22, 1924, and peacefully passed away at 98 years of age on August 14, 2022, with family at his side. He married Lois Koehler on September 25, 1948. In 2001, Lois passed away after 53 loving years of marriage.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Gordon L. Giese
March 1, 1935 - Aug. 15, 2022. Gordon L. Giese of Waukesha died on Monday, August 15, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family at the age of 87. He was born in Woodland on March 1, 1935, the son of Edwin and Selma (nee Ortmann) Giese. He was...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Thomas G. Bohn
Aug. 7, 1927 - Aug. 14, 2022. Thomas G. Bohn, age 95, of West Bend died peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Ivy Manor in West Bend. He was born August 7, 1927, in Berlin to John and Irene (nee Thomas) Bohn and married Maryann J. Kosmatka on July 20, 1963 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Milwaukee.
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘I couldn’t imagine St. Peter’s or the Slinger community without her’
SLINGER — St. Peter’s Catholic Congregation will celebrate Sister Janet Heder at a recognition weekend after Masses on Aug. 27 and 28. Heder attended classes at St. Peter’s when it was a four-room school. “I admired the sisters from first grade on and wanted to become a nun,” Heder said. She said becoming a nun was a simple choice for her. She received a recommendation from St. Peter’s Pastor George Jentges and the nuns in Slinger notified their order that Heder was entering their community.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Carole J. Bock
Carole J. Bock (nee Busche) passed peacefully Friday, August 12, 2022, at age 83. Wife of Donald for 58 years. Mother of Diana (Marty Garins) Haag and Christy (John C.) Pierce. Also loved by other family and friends. Visitation will be at the Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fun in the sun with beer and brisket
One of The Tap Yard's newest beer gardens in Ackerman’s Grove in West Bend has been serving patrons daily since late spring. The beer garden has hosted a rotating group of food trucks and entertainment all summer long. On Wednesday, The Smokin' C's championship BBQ and rotisserie food truck...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dorothy J. Diderrich
Dorothy J. Diderrich was born to eternal life on Monday, August 15, 2022, at the age of 70. She is survived by her brothers Edward (Darla) Diderrich and Robert (Linda) Diderrich; her nieces and nephews Steve, Kevin, Wendy, Jim, Alisha, Derek, Debbie, Rick, Randy, Renae, Robyn, Rachel, Amy, Brent, Casey, Jennifer, Rob, and Paul, and their families, and her sister-in-law Kathy Diderrich. She is further survived by great-nieces and -nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Bernice, and her brothers Peter, Rich (Nancy), and Jim.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Patrick T. ‘Pat’ Hughes, 62
Patrick T. “Pat” Hughes, 62, of Grafton passed away peacefully on Monday, August 1, 2022. Pat was born in Port Washington, on April 6, 1960, to Rita (nee Moll) Hughes and Richard Hughes, the youngest of five children. He lived his entire life in Grafton. He was a 1978 graduate of Grafton High School and furthered his education at MPTC, in West Bend. Pat was an employee of Grob Inc., for many years.
Comments / 0