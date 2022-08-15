Read full article on original website
High Point University Athletics
Panthers Battle in Five-Set Exhibition Thriller
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The High Point University volleyball team battled with UNC in a five-set preseason exhibition match, but fell 3-2 in Carmichael Arena. Site: Carmichael Arena (Chapel Hill, N.C.) Score: High Point 2, UNC 3 (15-25, 25-17, 25-22, 17-25, 11-15) Records: High Point (0-0, 0-0), UNC (0-0,...
High Point University Athletics
Panthers Close Out Preseason Schedule Over Welcome Weekend
The High Point University men's soccer team hosts Mars Hill over Welcome Weekend at HPU. The match closes out the preseason schedule for the Panthers in Vert Stadium. There will be no charge for admission to HPU events this weekend. High Point vs. Mars Hill. Saturday, August 20th | 7:00...
High Point University Athletics
Panthers Open Preseason with Exhibition at UNC
The High Point University volleyball team travels to UNC on Saturday for a preseason exhibition match. This is the Panthers' only preseason match before traveling to the VCU Invitational August 25th-27th. High Point at UNC. Saturday, August 20th | 1:00 PM. Carmichael Arena | Chapel Hill, N.C. Last Season with...
