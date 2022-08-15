Footage showing Manchester City defender Ruben Dias ignoring Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of last month’s FA Community Shield clash has gone viral. The incident happened inside the tunnel of Leicester’s King Power Stadium prior to kick off. With both teams lined up ready to walk out, Dias was seen going to shake the hands of the match officials, but completely ignored Klopp, who was stood right next to him.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO