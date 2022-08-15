ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

#Stoke City#Cardiff City#Bournemouth
SPORTbible

Footage has emerged showing Ruben Dias completely ignoring Jurgen Klopp before Community Shield clash

Footage showing Manchester City defender Ruben Dias ignoring Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of last month’s FA Community Shield clash has gone viral. The incident happened inside the tunnel of Leicester’s King Power Stadium prior to kick off. With both teams lined up ready to walk out, Dias was seen going to shake the hands of the match officials, but completely ignored Klopp, who was stood right next to him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

John Stones to return, Bernardo Silva to remain on the bench - Predicted Team: Newcastle United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City will enter their upcoming fixture against Newcastle United in high spirits, after taking AFC Bournemouth to the cleaners with a rampant 4-0 victory. Sitting at the summit of the Premier League table after the opening two games, Pep Guardiola’s side have bounced back from their defeat in the FA Community Shield in true Champions’ style so far.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Talented Arsenal youngster close to Championship move

Arsenal prospect Salah Oulad M’Hand has been allowed to join Championship side Hull City on a season-long loan, with a view to making the deal permanent. The switch was confirmed by Hull boss Shota Arveladze after months of negotiations with the Gunners. Having impressed at youth level for Arsenal,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

