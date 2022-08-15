Read full article on original website
Orange County Solutions are Making Pine Hills Roads Safer for Everyone
In early August, the Orange County Board of County Commissioners voted to adopt Vision Zero, an effective method of eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries by focusing on designing safer roadways. Pine Hills, a thriving community that has seen impressive growth over the past decade, is one of the first areas of focus for the Vision Zero initiative.
