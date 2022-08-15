Whether it’s 90210 (Beverly Hills) or 10001 (lower Manhattan), there are some zip codes that just stick with us, even if we don’t live there. But there are plenty of others worth committing to memory, and if you’re considering a potential move, it’s helpful to start with Realtor.com’s Hottest Zip Codes of 2022 report. The just-released findings reveal that potential buyers aren’t looking just anywhere in the country for their dream home—they’re flocking to New England, threatening Salt Lake City’s claim on the go-to destination of the year. Determined by measuring the unique viewers per property on Realtor.com and the number of days a listing remains active on the site, eight out of the top 10 locations are spread across the Northeast. Here’s a peek at the top five:

