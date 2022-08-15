Read full article on original website
Wasatch County, Heber City council members address lobbying meeting with Governor Cox
A week after Heber City and Wasatch County officials met with Governor Spencer Cox in violation of Utah's Open and Public Meetings Act, local officials shared insights about what happened. Heber City Mayor Heidi Franco said she and Wasatch County Council members lobbied the governor last week about a plan...
kjzz.com
Riverton to tap into old source to ensure city has enough water amid drought, growth
RIVERTON, Utah (KUTV) — Amid growth and record drought, Riverton City officials will soon tap into an old source in the search for more water. “Water is always, I think, at the forefront of my mind,” Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs said. “Really I think one of the most important things a mayor or elected official can do is to try to look ahead.”
$150 million in bonds up for vote after Wasatch County school board public hearing
In a meeting Thursday evening, the Wasatch County Board of Education is expected to approve $150 million in debt for a new high school. But first, taxpayers have a chance to be heard. The public hearing follows the required timeline for issuing lease revenue bonds which don’t require voter approval....
Wasatch County Council addresses taxes ahead of assessment appeals
The Wasatch County Council will cover property assessments and new development in its meeting Wednesday. Early in the meeting, Councilman Steve Farrell’s scheduled to lead a property tax discussion. County Manager Dustin Grabau says he expects the council to focus on issues taxpayers face this year. Some residents have...
Park City Board of Education approves tax increase
The Park City Board of Education approved a tax increase at its meeting on Tuesday. Under the approved increase, a primary home valued at $1.1 million will be taxed roughly $2,300 per year. Second homeowners and businesses will pay nearly twice as much. Board member Andrew Caplan said most of...
Gov. Cox says legislation targeting nightly rentals could come soon
According to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah, there are nearly 4,000 nightly rentals in Park City proper. That’s more than anywhere else in Utah. In second place is the Snyderville Basin, where more than a third of housing units are short-term rentals. The...
Midway to consider rule change to allow theater, new subdivision
After approving a new resort earlier this month, the Midway City Council has a relatively light agenda Tuesday. It will consider a new subdivision and future performing arts centers in town. The council will discuss allowing performing arts centers in its Commercial-2 zone, at the request of the Midway Arts...
Power outage scheduled for Park City on Friday
Rocky Mountain Power has scheduled a power outage in Park City on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Park City Police Department said that the largest impact will be in the Ontario Avenue area; however, other parts of the city could also experience outages. According to the company,...
State park trees at community members’ ‘favorite place’ will be cut down
After delaying a project to build campsites near Midway, the plans are back on, and some very large, very popular trees are coming down. The announcement came during a public meeting with state officials and residents. Utah State Parks Director Jeff Rasmussen said findings that 12 old, big black willow...
Girl Scout project could improve Summit County roundabout pedestrian safety
Park City High School Senior Erin Bratcher’s project will help her achieve a Gold Award, the highest service award given by the Girl scouts. Her Gold Award goal is to install four crossing beacons on each side at two intersections at the busy roundabout on Landmark Drive near the Taco Bell and Wal-Mart store. She plans to take the project to the Summit County Council for approval and funding.
Youth Sports Alliance expands programs in Wasatch County
YSA runs after-school programs for 1st through 9th grade students. Its Get Out & Play programs serve elementary school-aged children, and its ACTiV8 program is for middle and junior high school students. Heather Sims is programs director for YSA. She said in 2020 YSA expanded to Wasatch County, but COVID...
Park City school board to hold public hearing Tuesday on property tax increases
At its meeting Tuesday the Park City Board of Education will hold a public hearing as it considers raising taxes. The board voted to raise taxes by about $3.6 million at its meeting in June. As a result, the district must go through the state-mandated “Truth in Taxation” process, which requires a public hearing on the matter.
Salt Lake City Schools associate superintendent resigns suddenly
As Salt Lake City Schools superintendent Timothy Gadson currently remains on paid administrative leaves, one of his top officials announced her resignation Wednesday.
kuer.org
State agency calls Utah Lake Restoration project ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘a risk’
The proposed Utah Lake Restoration project, which would create a series of islands in the lake west of Provo, could be in jeopardy. The director of the state’s Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands raised issues with the proposal in a legislative interim committee meeting Wednesday. Jamie Barnes told the Legislative Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Interim Committee the project is “unconstitutional and is not legally sound” because sovereign land could permanently go to a private company.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah lawmakers hear concerns about canyon wildfires, outdated plans
SALT LAKE CITY — State officials say the risk of a wildfire destroying homes and cabins in Utah’s canyons and foothills is very real and needs to be addressed. The topic was discussed yesterday on Wednesday, Aug. 18, in a legislative committee. Two members of the Salt Lake...
UPDATE: Scheduled power outage on August 19 is Canceled
UPDATE (8/18/22 at 4:38 p.m.): The scheduled power outage for August 19 is canceled per Rocky Mountain Power. A reschedule date for the outage has not been chosen yet. PARK […]
Park City’s new Mexican market/taqueria “muy pronto”
PARK CITY, Utah — Amid sawing sounds, the owners of Park City’s new Mexican Market/Butcher Shop/Taqueria stepped down from the scaffolding, over flooring materials, and excused themselves away from their […]
Is Salt Lake City’s real estate market approaching normalcy?
UTAH (ABC4) – Despite the recent boom in Utah’s real estate market, new data now shows that home sales across the Wasatch Front are continuing to slow as new listings continue growing. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors reports home sales have fallen at least 10% across the five counties in the Wasatch Front compared […]
Move Over Salt Lake City, the New Hottest Zip Codes of 2022 Are All in This Region
Whether it’s 90210 (Beverly Hills) or 10001 (lower Manhattan), there are some zip codes that just stick with us, even if we don’t live there. But there are plenty of others worth committing to memory, and if you’re considering a potential move, it’s helpful to start with Realtor.com’s Hottest Zip Codes of 2022 report. The just-released findings reveal that potential buyers aren’t looking just anywhere in the country for their dream home—they’re flocking to New England, threatening Salt Lake City’s claim on the go-to destination of the year. Determined by measuring the unique viewers per property on Realtor.com and the number of days a listing remains active on the site, eight out of the top 10 locations are spread across the Northeast. Here’s a peek at the top five:
Davis School District installs district-wide surveillance system
CLEARFIELD, Utah — The Davis School District now has an around-the-clock monitoring center, where it can keep eyes on cameras and conditions across 120 buildings. It’s part of a major upgrade to security ahead of the new school year. The building controls monitoring center was as about the...
