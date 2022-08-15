ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

Heber City, UT
KPCW

Park City Board of Education approves tax increase

The Park City Board of Education approved a tax increase at its meeting on Tuesday. Under the approved increase, a primary home valued at $1.1 million will be taxed roughly $2,300 per year. Second homeowners and businesses will pay nearly twice as much. Board member Andrew Caplan said most of...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Midway to consider rule change to allow theater, new subdivision

After approving a new resort earlier this month, the Midway City Council has a relatively light agenda Tuesday. It will consider a new subdivision and future performing arts centers in town. The council will discuss allowing performing arts centers in its Commercial-2 zone, at the request of the Midway Arts...
MIDWAY, UT
KPCW

Power outage scheduled for Park City on Friday

Rocky Mountain Power has scheduled a power outage in Park City on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Park City Police Department said that the largest impact will be in the Ontario Avenue area; however, other parts of the city could also experience outages. According to the company,...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Girl Scout project could improve Summit County roundabout pedestrian safety

Park City High School Senior Erin Bratcher’s project will help her achieve a Gold Award, the highest service award given by the Girl scouts. Her Gold Award goal is to install four crossing beacons on each side at two intersections at the busy roundabout on Landmark Drive near the Taco Bell and Wal-Mart store. She plans to take the project to the Summit County Council for approval and funding.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Youth Sports Alliance expands programs in Wasatch County

YSA runs after-school programs for 1st through 9th grade students. Its Get Out & Play programs serve elementary school-aged children, and its ACTiV8 program is for middle and junior high school students. Heather Sims is programs director for YSA. She said in 2020 YSA expanded to Wasatch County, but COVID...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
kuer.org

State agency calls Utah Lake Restoration project 'unconstitutional' and 'a risk'

The proposed Utah Lake Restoration project, which would create a series of islands in the lake west of Provo, could be in jeopardy. The director of the state’s Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands raised issues with the proposal in a legislative interim committee meeting Wednesday. Jamie Barnes told the Legislative Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Interim Committee the project is “unconstitutional and is not legally sound” because sovereign land could permanently go to a private company.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah lawmakers hear concerns about canyon wildfires, outdated plans

SALT LAKE CITY — State officials say the risk of a wildfire destroying homes and cabins in Utah’s canyons and foothills is very real and needs to be addressed. The topic was discussed yesterday on Wednesday, Aug. 18, in a legislative committee. Two members of the Salt Lake...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Is Salt Lake City's real estate market approaching normalcy?

UTAH (ABC4) – Despite the recent boom in Utah’s real estate market, new data now shows that home sales across the Wasatch Front are continuing to slow as new listings continue growing. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors reports home sales have fallen at least 10% across the five counties in the Wasatch Front compared […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
domino

Move Over Salt Lake City, the New Hottest Zip Codes of 2022 Are All in This Region

Whether it’s 90210 (Beverly Hills) or 10001 (lower Manhattan), there are some zip codes that just stick with us, even if we don’t live there. But there are plenty of others worth committing to memory, and if you’re considering a potential move, it’s helpful to start with Realtor.com’s Hottest Zip Codes of 2022 report. The just-released findings reveal that potential buyers aren’t looking just anywhere in the country for their dream home—they’re flocking to New England, threatening Salt Lake City’s claim on the go-to destination of the year. Determined by measuring the unique viewers per property on Realtor.com and the number of days a listing remains active on the site, eight out of the top 10 locations are spread across the Northeast. Here’s a peek at the top five:
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Davis School District installs district-wide surveillance system

CLEARFIELD, Utah — The Davis School District now has an around-the-clock monitoring center, where it can keep eyes on cameras and conditions across 120 buildings. It’s part of a major upgrade to security ahead of the new school year. The building controls monitoring center was as about the...
CLEARFIELD, UT
KPCW

KPCW

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

