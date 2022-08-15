ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization

By Jacob Kittilstad
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November , there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.

Currently Kansas lawmakers are working on medical cannabis legislation but, simply put, marijuana remains illegal in the state.

So the ban remains in place while neighbor Missouri prepares for anticipated open season at spots like the From The Earth dispensary on Southwest Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shawnee attorney sentenced for smuggling heroin into Missouri prison

That dispensary is less than a quarter mile away from the Kansas state line.

Currently you need a medical card to buy marijuana in Missouri but if the ballot initiative passes it would allow anyone over 21 to buy weed. So there are questions on how the state of Kansas and border cities may respond.

There is real excitement for the recreational ballot question at From The Earth’s Independence location and not just because it would open up sales to the public.

“Non-violent cannabis crimes will be expunged and that’s going to be the first time that’s ever been voted by the American people,” Tyler Diltz, vice president of retail for From the Earth, said.

Meanwhile in Kansas it’s the flip side. Statutorily, marijuana is illegal. If someone comes into the state and gets caught with marijuana that person could be charged with a criminal offense.

But there are signs that cannabis laws are loosening in Kansas.

State Sen. Robert Olson, a Republican from Olathe, said that medical marijuana legislation could be introduced as soon as November saying: “If we pass medical marijuana it’s going to be a big step. It’s going to happen but it has to be done right.”

KC dispensaries cheer for marijuana legalization being placed on ballot

But Kansas Democrats say the issue has been ignored by Republicans. In addition, marijuana legalization advocacy group NORML had strong words as well saying: “If Kansas officials witness their neighbor overwhelmingly vote to approve legalization, as Missouri appears to be set to do, and their reaction is to simply put more otherwise law-abiding individuals in jail for possessing a plant, they are only going to bring harm to themselves and their state.”

And even if Kansas passes medical marijuana legislation, Missouri-sold recreational marijuana would still be illegal in Kansas. There is also still a question on how police will handle this situation when people cross the state line and how aggressively authorities may move on enforcement.

This is not the first time Kansas has gone through this. Colorado has for a long time been a recreational state. But the Western border of Kansas is somewhat less developed when compared to the eastern side – so there will likely be a difference in how this situation is tackled.

Comments / 71

Live Laugh Love
3d ago

Kansas needs to put it on the ballot as well because Republicans are not going to pass ANY BILL , they have had it voted on for Medical then it slipped through other legislation again! Alcohol kills more than marijuana.

Reply(16)
32
Satan is with us
3d ago

Plenty of people smoke marijuana, regardless if its legal or not!! So, why not make some money off of them? Considering the NEW BILL is raising all of our TAXES. Starting with homeowners. My in laws, seen their house appraisal go from 51,000 to 58,000 for 2022. They cant even get their house insured because of repairs that they cant afford.

Reply(1)
13
Trevor Lawrence
3d ago

if they smart thy will get on the green train and put dispensaries up and let people be free to choose for its Safer than alcohol

Reply
11
KSNT News

KSNT News

