Obituary: Rodney Barron
Rodney Lee Barron (79) of Dillon, CO, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Chicago, IL to Anita P. Levy and Sanger W. Barron, Rod grew up in Mishawaka, IN. Rod graduated from Purdue University with a degree in cell biology and received his...
Former brigadier general and county manager plans to assume the Frisco town manager role this month
Frisco’s hunt for a new town manager has just about concluded after council approved Tom Fisher’s employment agreement Aug. 11. All that’s left is for Fisher — the former county manager, county administrator and brigadier general — to make the move from one Summit County to another.
Hiker dies on Thomas Lakes Trail outside of Carbondale
A 35-year-old man died Aug. 12 after passing out while hiking the Thomas Lakes Trail with his girlfriend, who tried to resuscitate him with instructions from Pitkin County dispatchers. The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of the unidentified man and will release his name after notifications of...
Obituary: Patrick Armour
Please come to help us celebrate the life of our dear friend and long time Summit county resident Patrick Armour. Sunday August 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. through Monday August 22 at Windy Point campground Dillon CO (already reserved). Bring your camp gear and stay the night, or just come at your convenience, to reminisce about all the good memories we all shared with him. As Pat would say….the more, the merrier!
Mix and mingle flavors at Breckenridge, Keystone cocktail events
Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening. It’s easy to fall into a rut when it comes to food and drink. You find a favorite dish at a restaurant and repeatedly order it without exploring the rest of the menu. At home, a recipe that’s quick and easy to make becomes a reliable staple.
Summit Historical Society exhibit explores Ute Tribe’s use of engineering and science in Summit County
Summit County residents and community members can learn about Summit County’s original residents at Summit Historical Society’s new exhibit, which features how members of the Ute Tribe engineered their homes and other parts of their culture. The traveling exhibit, called “The Ute Knowledge of Science, Technology, Engineering and...
Eagle Valley Trail seeks funds for final 12 miles
The Eagle Valley Trail is nearing completion, with only 12 miles remaining to connect all of Eagle County’s communities with the 63-mile paved trail. However, with the remaining portions projected to cost around $38.2 million to complete, the group leading the charge has an uphill battle to reach its goal of completing it by 2024.
Photos: Goose plays at the Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 16
Trevor Weekz, who is on bass for the band Goose, plays at the Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Band members of Goose plays during a sold-out show at the Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. People listen to a sold-out show of Goose at the Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Summit’s Nico Konecny crowned three-day stage champion of Breck Epic after storm cancels Tuesday competition
Breckenridge is a hot spot for a wide range of events throughout the summer. Whether it is a festival, concert or a family reunion — the town of Breckenridge is never not busy. One event that brings in a different type of crowd to the streets of Breckenridge is...
Comedian Brent Gill to perform Friday for Warren Station’s 2022 summer comedy series
Comedian Brent Gill, who was scheduled to perform in Keystone earlier in 2022, will bring his jokes to Warren Station Center for the Arts’ summer comedy series Friday, Aug. 19. Gill is a Denver comedian now living in Los Angeles who has been opening on the road for David...
Changes likely for Vail’s ski season parking system
VAIL — Parking in Vail during the 2021-22 ski season is widely viewed as a mess. A revamped town committee aims to straighten out the situation, but it won’t be easy. And it will cost more. The Vail Parking and Mobility Task Force used to mostly focus on...
Ridge Street alley entrance in Breckenridge closed for concrete work
The Ridge Street alley entrance on Lincoln Avenue in Breckenridge is closed for concrete work. Drivers are encouraged to use the adjacent block for entering the alley, and two-way traffic will be permitted. The closure will extend through all of Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Bear activity in Colorado likely to increase as bears begin process to fatten up ahead of winter hibernation
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning Summit County residents that bear-human interactions are expected to increase over the coming weeks. Hyperphagia is the increased feeding activity in bears that happens in the late summer and early fall before hibernation. In this stage, bears will spend up to 20 hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories to fatten up for winter.
What is carbon sequestration and how is Summit County utilizing it to meet eco-friendly goals?
When it comes to talks on how to lessen the impact on the climate, environmentalists and corporations have often discussed carbon sequestration as a potential long-term solution. Carbon sequestration is a process by which carbon dioxide is removed from the atmosphere, which can be done by forests or in the...
Opinion | Tony Jones: A cautionary cancer screening tale
I read in the Summit Daily recently that the Summit Care Clinic was offering affordable or free cancer screenings for qualified female patients. According to that article, over 300 women have taken advantage of these exams in the last year, thanks to grants from the federal government via the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for those who may not be able to afford such services. I highly encourage folks to take advantage of such offerings if they can. In today’s column I offer a cautionary tale to readers, because whether you feel like you need such services or not, taking advantage of them could save your life.
Less than a quarter acre of Summit County has been scorched by wildfire so far this summer
Summit County has had a quiet summer for wildfires: Rain has doused the county, keeping fire restrictions at bay and bringing the fire danger to low. Even fire starters like lightning have been foiled, despite consistent thunderstorms and Thor’s flashlight regularly lighting up the valley. On Tuesday, Summit County’s...
Letter to the Editor: Regulations of short-term rentals are wrong and harmful to the community
I own a second home in Breckenridge and the rental cap issue is one of the most ill- conceived ideas during my 40 years here. Jeffrey Bergeron, who writes Biff America, stated in Monday’s column that “I think I might be mental.” He was being humorous, but it demonstrates that Breckenridge Town Council has proposed harmful restrictions on vacation rentals without careful thought. They are targeting second-home owners because we are not able to vote in town elections.
Vail Resorts expands Epic Wellness program, increases mental health resources for employees, their roommates and their dependents
VAIL — Vail Resorts expanded mental health resources for employees this month, building on the free therapy sessions offered through the company’s Epic Wellness program to cover a broader spectrum of physical and mental health needs. Epic Wellness launched in 2018, creating a centralized place for employees to...
Summit County fire danger moves from moderate to low as rain soaks wildfire fuels
Summit County’s fire danger is low, Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District deputy chief Jay Nelson reported Tuesday, Aug. 16. The county still has no fire restrictions for the 10th week in a row, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons reported Tuesday. Recent rains, the increased humidity and fuel...
