Read full article on original website
Related
‘We’re not going tolerate it’: DA’s violent crimes unit leads to guilty verdicts in murder cases
District Attorney Jared Williams said prosecuting violent crimes and putting offenders behind bars is the goal of the Violent Crimes Unit.
Aiken County man charged with indecent exposure
An Aiken County man who was allegedly naked at a gas pump was charged with indecent exposure. Juan Martin Aguilar, 28, of Aiken, was charged with indecent exposure related to an incident that took place Aug. 11 at a convenience store on the 1300 block of Edgefield Highway. The suspect...
WRDW-TV
Off-duty cop recognizes peeping suspect at bowling alley
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man accused of peeking at a woman in a restroom was arrested after an off-duty Augusta University officer recognized him at a bowling alley, according to authorities. The peeping incident happened around 3:20 a.m. July 25 in Professional Building 1, 1481 Laney Walker Blvd. on...
Augusta man found guilty in 2017 Rosier Road murder, sentenced to life in prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man has been sentenced to Life in Prison after being found guilty of murder. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Antonio Collier was found guilty of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. The incident happened on Rosier Road in July […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxg.com
Simon Powell case: What happens now
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office feels it's past time to bring Simon Powell home. The Sheriff's Office says it is following every lead, while waiting for the GBI to identify remains that were found recently. The Sheriff's Office believes Powell was a victim of foul play. We now know officials are also interviewing two more people. Information received could lead to more arrests.
wgac.com
Suspected Augusta Felon Arrested By Richmond County SWAT Team
A suspected felon who avoided capture earlier this month is in custody. U.S. Marshals and the Richmond County SWAT Team arrested 23 year old Terrell Crawford, Jr. He was apprehended at River Creek Apartments on Center West Parkway in Augusta on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say Crawford fled the scene after...
Man facing attempted murder charges after Graniteville shooting
A 19-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in Graniteville. Darrick Martino Harris Newsome, 19, of Graniteville, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after a shooting incident on AP Nivens Street on the evening of July 13.
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Warrenville
One man is behind bars after being charged with attempted murder stemming from a stabbing in Warrenville. Christopher Perkins, 34, of Trenton, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and distribution of methamphetamine first offense. The incident took place before 4 p.m. June 19...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arbrie Anthony’s family reacts to bond denial for two suspects arrested in connection with shooting
AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — 8-year-old Arbrie Athony’s father Arthur Anthony said he can breathe a little easier today after two people arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his little girl remain behind bars. Destiny Rich and Michael Freeman were denied bond last Wednesday in connection with the January 8th drive by shooting […]
Richmond County man arrested after stand-off on Centerwest Parkway, same man from Hunter Street incident
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested after a stand-off involving Richmond County SWAT and the Violent Crimes Division. According to authorities, the U.S. Marshal’s South East Regional Task Force located Terrell Crawford, Jr., 23, at an apartment in Rivercreek Apartments which is located on Centerwest Parkway. Authorities say Crawford was wanted […]
WRDW-TV
4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners on Thursday released the identities of four people killed in an Emanuel County crash and one person killed in an Aiken County crash. The wrecks were among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region. Emanuel...
WRDW-TV
Another online post puts Glascock County school on alert
GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time this week, a social media post by a student has caused alarm in Glascock County. Deputies were informed around 10 p.m. Thursday of a social media post picturing a Glascock County middle school student with what appeared to be a handgun at their waistband. The post contained the wording “#schoolday,” according to authorities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cold Case Project | Mar’quelle Thomas
FAIRFAX, SC (WJBF) – An Allendale County mother spent her last four years sounding the alarm to law enforcement in efforts to solve her son’s murder. Barry Thomas, the mother of Mar’quelle Thomas, still has hopes of getting justice. “Good morning my baby. Mommy loves you dude.” Barry Thomas says this every day. She talks […]
WRDW-TV
SWAT officers converge on Augusta apartment complex
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office SWAT officers and others arrested a wanted man Tuesday at an Augusta apartment complex. Around 2:50 pm, the U.S. Marshal’s South East Regional Task Force found Terrell Crawford Jr., 23, at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway. Crawford was...
WRDW-TV
Burke County sheriff asks for funding to raise level of service
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recruiting shortages for sheriff’s offices is an issue we’ve heard Richmond and Columbia County speak on. Burke County officials say they’re battling similar issues on top of being a rural area. They’re asking for over a million dollars from commissioners to recruit and retain the deputies they already have.
DRUG TRAFFICKING: Lead defendant in Burke County drug trafficking investigation sentenced to prison
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Atlanta-area man has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting his role in a major drug trafficking conspiracy that funneled cocaine and other drugs through Atlanta to the Waynesboro, Ga., area. Chadric Antonio Rhaney, a/k/a “Chad,” 42, of Powder Springs, Ga., was sentenced to 88 months in prison followed by three […]
wgac.com
Aiken County Auto Fatality Victim Identified
A man who died in a car wreck and fire last weekend in Aiken County has been identified. The Aiken County Coroner’s office says that an autopsy identified the victim as Anthony Meunier, 22 of Aiken. The South Carolina High Patrol said Meunier’s vehicle left Coleman Bride Road near...
WRDW-TV
Defendant gets prison for Burke County cocaine pipeline
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Atlanta-area man has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a conspiracy that funneled cocaine and other drugs through Atlanta to the Waynesboro area. Chadric Antonio Rhaney, 42, of Powder Springs, was sentenced to 88 months in prison followed by three years of...
wfxg.com
Police activity near the canal in downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they are on the scene of a potential water rescue on Goodrich Street in downtown Augusta. According to dispatch, the call came in at 7:11 a.m. and they currently have crews in the water. Details were not immediately available on...
wgac.com
Is the Mayor Trying To Dodge A Trip To The Pokey?
Many thanks to The Augusta Press for providing this article free of charge!. Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. invoked his constitutional right against self incrimination seven times in an interrogatory filed in Richmond County Superior Court in the matter of his divorce from his wife, Evett Davis. Specifically, Davis invoked O.C.G.A. § 24-5-505, a Georgia law that protects individuals from incriminating themselves in court proceedings.
Comments / 1