WRDW-TV

Off-duty cop recognizes peeping suspect at bowling alley

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man accused of peeking at a woman in a restroom was arrested after an off-duty Augusta University officer recognized him at a bowling alley, according to authorities. The peeping incident happened around 3:20 a.m. July 25 in Professional Building 1, 1481 Laney Walker Blvd. on...
Crime & Safety
wfxg.com

Simon Powell case: What happens now

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office feels it's past time to bring Simon Powell home. The Sheriff's Office says it is following every lead, while waiting for the GBI to identify remains that were found recently. The Sheriff's Office believes Powell was a victim of foul play. We now know officials are also interviewing two more people. Information received could lead to more arrests.
wgac.com

Suspected Augusta Felon Arrested By Richmond County SWAT Team

A suspected felon who avoided capture earlier this month is in custody. U.S. Marshals and the Richmond County SWAT Team arrested 23 year old Terrell Crawford, Jr. He was apprehended at River Creek Apartments on Center West Parkway in Augusta on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say Crawford fled the scene after...
WJBF

Richmond County man arrested after stand-off on Centerwest Parkway, same man from Hunter Street incident

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested after a stand-off involving Richmond County SWAT and the Violent Crimes Division. According to authorities, the U.S. Marshal’s South East Regional Task Force located Terrell Crawford, Jr., 23, at an apartment in Rivercreek Apartments which is located on Centerwest Parkway. Authorities say Crawford was wanted […]
WRDW-TV

4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners on Thursday released the identities of four people killed in an Emanuel County crash and one person killed in an Aiken County crash. The wrecks were among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region. Emanuel...
WRDW-TV

Another online post puts Glascock County school on alert

GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time this week, a social media post by a student has caused alarm in Glascock County. Deputies were informed around 10 p.m. Thursday of a social media post picturing a Glascock County middle school student with what appeared to be a handgun at their waistband. The post contained the wording “#schoolday,” according to authorities.
WJBF

Cold Case Project | Mar’quelle Thomas

FAIRFAX, SC (WJBF) – An Allendale County mother spent her last four years sounding the alarm to law enforcement in efforts to solve her son’s murder.  Barry Thomas, the mother of Mar’quelle Thomas, still has hopes of getting justice.   “Good morning my baby. Mommy loves you dude.”  Barry Thomas says this every day.  She talks […]
WRDW-TV

SWAT officers converge on Augusta apartment complex

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office SWAT officers and others arrested a wanted man Tuesday at an Augusta apartment complex. Around 2:50 pm, the U.S. Marshal’s South East Regional Task Force found Terrell Crawford Jr., 23, at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway. Crawford was...
WRDW-TV

Burke County sheriff asks for funding to raise level of service

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recruiting shortages for sheriff’s offices is an issue we’ve heard Richmond and Columbia County speak on. Burke County officials say they’re battling similar issues on top of being a rural area. They’re asking for over a million dollars from commissioners to recruit and retain the deputies they already have.
wgac.com

Aiken County Auto Fatality Victim Identified

A man who died in a car wreck and fire last weekend in Aiken County has been identified. The Aiken County Coroner’s office says that an autopsy identified the victim as Anthony Meunier, 22 of Aiken. The South Carolina High Patrol said Meunier’s vehicle left Coleman Bride Road near...
WRDW-TV

Defendant gets prison for Burke County cocaine pipeline

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Atlanta-area man has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a conspiracy that funneled cocaine and other drugs through Atlanta to the Waynesboro area. Chadric Antonio Rhaney, 42, of Powder Springs, was sentenced to 88 months in prison followed by three years of...
wfxg.com

Police activity near the canal in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they are on the scene of a potential water rescue on Goodrich Street in downtown Augusta. According to dispatch, the call came in at 7:11 a.m. and they currently have crews in the water. Details were not immediately available on...
wgac.com

Is the Mayor Trying To Dodge A Trip To The Pokey?

Many thanks to The Augusta Press for providing this article free of charge!. Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. invoked his constitutional right against self incrimination seven times in an interrogatory filed in Richmond County Superior Court in the matter of his divorce from his wife, Evett Davis. Specifically, Davis invoked O.C.G.A. § 24-5-505, a Georgia law that protects individuals from incriminating themselves in court proceedings.
