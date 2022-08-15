ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

‘He loved life’: Friends remember Wake County Deputy; reward offered in case

By Deana Harley
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The investigation continued Monday into who shot and killed a Wake County Deputy late Thursday night. There’s no new information available about a possible suspect or motive, but friends and loved ones are waiting for justice.

Deputy Ned Byrd was shot Thursday evening shortly after 11 p.m., and another deputy found him at 1:06 a.m.

PREVIOUS: Slain Wake County deputy identified as 13-year veteran, search underway

“The person or persons responsible took somebody very special away from us,” Byrd’s former roommate, Jesse Iversen, said.

On Monday, the N.C. Sheriffs’ Association said it was offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in Byrd’s death. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office also released a poster with details on the vehicle they say was driven by the suspect who killed Byrd.

Funeral arrangements were also announced for Byrd. A visitation will take place on Thursday from 3-8 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home at 7209 Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh. The funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church at 6339 Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh.

Iversen described Byrd as a “protector by nature.” Iversen is a Cary firefighter who lived with Byrd for years, but the two also shared a bond of being first responders. They often saw each other when responding to calls, even when they were no longer roommates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EaYnQ_0hI2kCe500
Jesse Iversen, left and Deputy Ned Byrd (Photo from Jesse Iversen)

“We’d catch up when the scene calmed down a bit, we’d always just pick up right where we left off,” Iversen said.

He says Deputy Byrd was dedicated to his K9, Sasha, who was inside of his patrol car when the deputy was killed. Friends remember Byrd always helping other, and making every single day count.

“He loved life, loved life and he absolutely lived it to the fullest,” Iversen said. “If he loved you, you came first, and I miss him.”

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office says they’re receiving help in the investigation from several local and state agencies, including the State Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

