Auditions are being held for Christmas ‘Lessons and Carols’
St. Cecilia Chamber Choir is holding auditions for all voice parts as it begins preparing the Dec. 9, 10, and 11 “Ceremony of Lessons and Carols” concerts. Drawing inspiration from the world-famous King’s College Cambridge Service of Lessons and Carols, the program blends carols both sacred and secular with seasonal readings, accompanied by a professional string quartet. Typically the choir performs in Bowdoin College Chapel and in Newcastle.
Southport Junior Yacht Club
This week we had an exciting week at the Southport Yacht Club. We had many Beautiful Maine Days out on the water this week! We welcomed many new sailors to the morning class this week. These wonderful sailors jumped into Cozy Harbor and rushed to the kitchen for hot chocolate before their first-morning sailing! While we did not have a Friday Fun Day this week all the morning class kids watched their favorite instructors and afternoon class sailor in the Battle of the Bay regatta hosted by Boothbay Harbor Yacht Club on Wednesday!
End of summer Open Mic at Inn Along the Way Aug. 27
Open Mic celebrating music and verse continues in the big red tie out barn at Inn Along the Way’s, Chapman Farm, 741 Main Street, in Damariscotta, Maine. The sounds and spirit of summer’s end through music, song and spoken word will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
9/1: Family Book & Movie Event
Movie starts at 4:00 p.m. (special raffles and fun will start at 3:30 p.m.) Join BHML at the Harbor Theatre for a special movie extravaganza including:. “Adorable”, “Delightful”, “Quirky”, and “Winsome”. Who could bear to miss getting. acquainted with Marcel? The Harbor Theater...
LOCAL Garden quick pickling demo Aug. 27
Join KELT at the LOCAL Garden in Bath to learn a quick pickling technique to enjoy favorite summer veggies in a new, delicious way!. Learn how to quick-pickle your favorite summer veggies! Join KELT’s Garden Coordinator, Laurie Burhoe, on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. to learn a simple recipe to make a brine to pickle a variety of veggies in from the garden. Fun to make and easy to eat! Make savory dilly beans or spicy pickles, it is up to you! Supplies will be provided to make and bring home your first jar of pickled produce.
Longtime friendships
In the past 10 days, I have attended a couple of reunions. One was an annual get-together and I crashed my older brother Bruce’s 50th class reunion. The annual reunion was again at Hadlock Field to watch the Portland Sea Dogs with my college dorm mates. We have done this about six or seven years – of course, we missed a year during the pandemic. This year, only seven of us managed to get to the game but the lasting friendships and gathering always prompt fun memories and stories of our shenanigans as residents of 3 North Gannett Hall at the University of Maine. Thanks to room 307 resident John Hunter of New Hampshire, formerly of Lexington, Massachusetts, the reunion was born because we hadn’t connected with some of our friends for many, many years. It was the late 1970s when we all went to UMO together. It is always a good time and hopefully more of our friends will return in 2023.
Cheryl Young and the uplifting power of art
Cheryl Young isn't sure how it happened, but growing up, she was always “the animal person.” Young’s great-grandfather had originally operated a farm on the Brunswick property she was raised on, and the family still kept chickens, ducks and rabbits. Despite being one of four girls, it was Young who rose early to let the animals out of their coops and came home before sunset to usher them back in. In the fields surrounding her home, it also wasn’t uncommon for Young to see wild foxes or moose passing through.
Enjoy summer while it lasts
On Sunday morning, I woke up wrapped in a nice warm wool blanket. It was so comfy, that I almost stayed in bed. After a moment, I realized a chilly breeze was blowing in the bedside window. For some reason, our regular overnight dose of hot air had vanished. Was...
Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner
Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
‘The Art of Cork’
Join us for an art soirée at Villard Studios. The presentation by Philippe Villard, “Art of Cork,” will be held Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Come early for some light refreshments. When they are not on the Boothbay peninsula, the Philippe and Kim live...
‘The Goonies’ are coming to Harbor Theater’s drive-in
Remember what fun we all had at the Harbor Theater drive-in the last two summers? Due to public demand, we are doing it again, one more time, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 8 p.m. This free event will feature “The Goonies,” the 1985 popular comedy/adventure film that has since become a cult film. It’s rated PG, 1 hour 54 minutes.
Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Great Falls Balloon Festival
It's that time of year again when you look up into the sky on a clear morning and see the color of balloons softly floating in the air. The Great Falls balloon festival has always been a coveted and enjoyed event in the Twin Cities and now is the time for our next one! This will be it's 28 year providing joy to our communities.
One of Maine’s Favorite Haunted Attractions Is Opening Back Up This Year
If you tend to get a rush when you get scared, then you most likely enjoy going into haunted houses. Or, you could be someone that likes to see their friends or family get scared. Not going to lie, jump scares get me, and not in a good way. I...
Portland’s King of Comedy Bob Marley’s Mom Passed Away
If you have ever seen Bob Marley or listened to one of his dozens of CDs, you know his mom Marcia. Bob talks about his family in so many of his routines. Bob posted the news of his mom passing on his Facebook page including a video of his mom from about 10 years ago talking about her dog's UTI and the plastic surgery required to fix the problem. As you listen to Bob tease his mom, you can feel the love.
Facebook Event Incorrectly Claims Great State of Maine Airshow is Coming Next Month
Facebook users are getting excited after having seen an event page promoting the Great State of Maine Airshow in September. Unfortunately, even though the page claims to be the "official Event Page of the 2022 Air Show," it most definitely is not. The Great State of Maine Airshow has been...
Annual Beatles Nights Added To Maine’s Classic Rock Concert Calendar
Maine's legendary Beatles Night returns to the State Theatre! Let's add those three shows to what is already a full Classic Rock Concert Calendar!. November 25-26-27 at State Theatre, Portland, Maine. •. Day 1: Rock and Roll Mixtape. Day 2: Abbey Road. Day 3: Family Matinee. Tickets on Sale Friday, Aug...
Lazy Jack is back
One of Boothbay’s oldest windjammers, Lazy Jack, is back in the harbor! After a long winter on the dry, the schooner has had a massive refit including a full rebuild of the forward deck, as well as new planking on the forward section of the haul. Lazy Jack hosts two new crew members who come all the way from New Zealand. Captain Inki and Jessi arrived at the beginning of June and were handed the stoic task of putting her back together. The spars were in one yard and the vessel herself in the other. After spending two, long months refurbishing her exterior, through diverse projects such as varnishing the gaffs, spars, and hatches, painting the cabins and revitalising the worn aft deck, she was ready to be splashed.
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens and Chewonki collaborate on summer programming
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens welcomes Chewonki’s Traveling Natural History Program this August for three single-day naturalist programs focused on Maine’s native biodiversity. Chewonki will set up in the Bibby and Harold Alfond Children’s Garden from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on select dates for drop-in programming, free with admission for all guests.
Take A Fall Foliage Ride On The Belfast & Moosehead Railroad
The most beautiful time of the year in Maine will be here before you know it. Just a personal opinion, but fall is my favorite time of the year. Crisp days, football, and of course, amazing foliage. There are people in many parts of the country that don't get to experience the beauty of the changing of the seasons in Maine, so I consider myself very lucky.
