Read full article on original website
Related
The New LSU Tiger Football Hype Video is Next Level Awesome
Maybe it's just me, but when the first LSU Football hype video for the new season comes out each year, it gets me all kinds of fired up! As in goosebumps all over, fired up!. SportsCenter debuted the LSU Football hype video yesterday for our season opener against Florida State in Caesar's Superdome Sunday, September 4th, 2022, in New Orleans calling it 'next level!'
Tickets To The LSU/Florida State Game in New Orleans Could Really Cost You
Are you planning to go to the LSU football season opener in New Orleans? Do you have your tickets yet? If you don't, you may want to get a loan to purchase some. The 2022 LSU football season will get underway on Sunday, September 4th when they take on the Florida State Seminoles inside the Superdome in New Orleans. The Tigers will take the field that night with a new man at the helm.
What’s New at Louisiana Superdome for LSU VS Florida State Game?
The LSU Tigers open the 2022 season against Florida State at the Caesars Superdome on September 4. The Tigers have not played the Seminoles since 1991 and that game was a loss for LSU. What Are the Covid Protocols in Place for LSU Game at the Dome?. Fans must agree...
A Lake Charles, Louisiana Native Could Start At QB For LSU
This Lake Charles native was one of the top-ranked quarterbacks coming out of high school in the nation and now he could be the signal caller for the LSU Tigers. Garrett Nussmeier was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He moved around a lot as a kid because his dad, Doug Nussmeier, is a football coach. Doug is currently the quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys. Coming out of college at the University of Idaho, he was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 1994 NFL Draft.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
All 3 Abortion Clinics Pulling Out of Louisiana
For the first time in 50 years, there will be no abortion clinics in the state of Louisiana. This is claimed as answered prayer to some, a nightmare for abortion activists. Hope Medical clinic in Shreveport announced Tuesday that they will relocate to another 'abortion friendly' state after the recent denial of their appeal challenging Louisiana's trigger laws.
Rhythms on the River 2022 Fall Schedule Revealed
Rhythms on the River has announced the schedule for its fall 2022 season and it's another good one. (We'll get to that in a bit.) The free music event will kick off on September 29th and run every Thursday for six weeks in the Townsquare at River Ranch from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.
Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
92.9 THE LAKE
Lake Charles, LA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0