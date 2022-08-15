ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Farm Share will host a food distribution

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is distributing food in the Gainesville area. Recipients can receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. This event will run from 8 a.m. until supplies are no longer available. It will be held at CR 405 in Inglis. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF IFAS will host a grape field day in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - UF IFAS is having a grape field day on Thursday. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. It will be located at 2556 W Highway 318 in Citra. There will be a vineyard walk and a winemaking workshop. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights...
CITRA, FL
Gainesville, FL
beckersasc.com

Borland Groover to open Florida endoscopy center with ASC

Borland Groover, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based gastroenterology provider, is constructing a new endoscopy center in Orange Park, Fla. Orange Park Endoscopy Center will be 29,000 square feet. The center will include an ASC with five procedure rooms and 29 medical office exam rooms, according to an Aug. 18 news release emailed to Becker's.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Gucci, Jasper, and Minnie

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have a pup who is always willing to go for a walk Gucci. This affectionate and loyal dog is looking for someone who enjoys bonding time.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua Conservation Trust awarded $7.85 million from USDA

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving nearly $8 million to a North Central Florida land conservation organization. The Alachua Conservation Trust is one of 41 conservation projects that received money from a $197 million USDA fund. The money will go towards the trust’s Forest to Gulf Regional Conservation Partnership Program.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

The Discovery Center will host the exhibition, Spy Science

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The exhibition, Spy Science, is at the Discovery Center in Ocala on Friday. The event starts at 10 a.m. If you go, you can go undercover to find out how spies disguise themselves, communicate, and catch the bad guys. The Discovery Center is located at 701...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Paige’s Kitchen: Sesame Noodles

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This is a versatile recipe that is perfect for a vegetarian or you can add your favorite protein. The great thing about this recipe is that it can be served the same day or left in the fridge and enjoyed later. Feel free to experiment by adding some fresh chopped veggies such as sweet red peppers, sliced scallions or even roasted unsalted peanuts.
fox13news.com

Citrus County restaurant serves up American classics

LECANTO, Fla. - There’s a small restaurant in Citrus County serving up the classic American combination of good burgers and cold root beer. Paige’s Root Beer in Lecanto has been around for 10 years. It’s one of the few places around that makes their own root beer from scratch.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Big Man’s Cafe opens in northeast Ocala

Big Man’s Cafe, a restaurant offering “southern food with soul,” recently celebrated its grand opening in northeast Ocala. The restaurant, which serves a wide variety of breakfast and lunch items, opened its doors last month at 1011 NE 14th Street in Ocala. Morning diners have their choice...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

University of Florida awarded with large grant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Board of Trustees is getting a big check from the feds. The almost $262,000 check comes from the U.S. Department of Education. The money comes through the McNair Grant Program, which gives money to colleges and universities for projects to help disadvantaged...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridatrippers.com

12 Best Airbnbs In Ocala (Cabins, Cottages, and more!)

Are you looking for the best Airbnbs in Ocala? We have you covered with our list ranging from glamping to historic homes and more. Ocala is a wonderful city in North Central Florida to visit. Known for its beautiful old oak trees, nature trails, biking, some of the most popular springs in Florida as well as museums, National Forest, horseback riding, and more.
OCALA, FL

