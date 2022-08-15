Read full article on original website
WCJB
July home sale numbers show a decline in homes sold and an increase in selling prices
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The cost of buying a house continues to skyrocket. The numbers released Thursday by Florida Realtors for July show a decline in the number of homes sold but the average selling prices jumped again. In the Gainesville market, the average price surged nearly 19% over a...
WCJB
Farm Share will host a food distribution
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is distributing food in the Gainesville area. Recipients can receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. This event will run from 8 a.m. until supplies are no longer available. It will be held at CR 405 in Inglis. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain with locations throughout the Southeast just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of chicken fingers, sandwiches, wraps, and salads, you may be excited to learn that the popular chain restaurant, Huey Magoo's, has just opened another new location in Florida.
WCJB
UF IFAS will host a grape field day in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - UF IFAS is having a grape field day on Thursday. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. It will be located at 2556 W Highway 318 in Citra. There will be a vineyard walk and a winemaking workshop. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights...
beckersasc.com
Borland Groover to open Florida endoscopy center with ASC
Borland Groover, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based gastroenterology provider, is constructing a new endoscopy center in Orange Park, Fla. Orange Park Endoscopy Center will be 29,000 square feet. The center will include an ASC with five procedure rooms and 29 medical office exam rooms, according to an Aug. 18 news release emailed to Becker's.
WCJB
Hundreds of Ocala residents apply for assistance due to increasing utility costs
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 250 residents in Ocala asked for help due to the increasing costs of their Ocala Electric Utility bill. The nonprofit, Central Florida Community Action Agency assists low-income households with making ends meet. Romana Williamson the City of Ocala’s community engagement coordinator spoke on how...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Gucci, Jasper, and Minnie
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have a pup who is always willing to go for a walk Gucci. This affectionate and loyal dog is looking for someone who enjoys bonding time.
WCJB
Alachua Conservation Trust awarded $7.85 million from USDA
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving nearly $8 million to a North Central Florida land conservation organization. The Alachua Conservation Trust is one of 41 conservation projects that received money from a $197 million USDA fund. The money will go towards the trust’s Forest to Gulf Regional Conservation Partnership Program.
WCJB
The Discovery Center will host the exhibition, Spy Science
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The exhibition, Spy Science, is at the Discovery Center in Ocala on Friday. The event starts at 10 a.m. If you go, you can go undercover to find out how spies disguise themselves, communicate, and catch the bad guys. The Discovery Center is located at 701...
WCJB
Paige’s Kitchen: Sesame Noodles
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This is a versatile recipe that is perfect for a vegetarian or you can add your favorite protein. The great thing about this recipe is that it can be served the same day or left in the fridge and enjoyed later. Feel free to experiment by adding some fresh chopped veggies such as sweet red peppers, sliced scallions or even roasted unsalted peanuts.
fox13news.com
Citrus County restaurant serves up American classics
LECANTO, Fla. - There’s a small restaurant in Citrus County serving up the classic American combination of good burgers and cold root beer. Paige’s Root Beer in Lecanto has been around for 10 years. It’s one of the few places around that makes their own root beer from scratch.
ocala-news.com
Big Man’s Cafe opens in northeast Ocala
Big Man’s Cafe, a restaurant offering “southern food with soul,” recently celebrated its grand opening in northeast Ocala. The restaurant, which serves a wide variety of breakfast and lunch items, opened its doors last month at 1011 NE 14th Street in Ocala. Morning diners have their choice...
WCJB
University of Florida awarded with large grant
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Board of Trustees is getting a big check from the feds. The almost $262,000 check comes from the U.S. Department of Education. The money comes through the McNair Grant Program, which gives money to colleges and universities for projects to help disadvantaged...
WCJB
Gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried campaigns in Gainesville by touring in a bus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Let’s try something new and put the first female governor into the mansion.”. Florida Agriculture commissioner, Nikki Fried, paid a visit to the Millhopper Branch Library in Gainesville; an early voting location. Fried said her role within the agriculture industry allowed her to fulfill...
4 Florida Cities Among The Most Humid Cities In The U.S.
House Method ranked the most and least humid cities in the U.S.
WCJB
Central Florida Community Action Agency will have a two-day outreach event
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Central Florida Community Action Agency hosts two-day outreach for Ocala Electric Utilities customers. The event is Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It will be held at the Ed Croskey Recreational Facility. Its located at 1510 NW 4th St in Ocala. They would...
floridatrippers.com
12 Best Airbnbs In Ocala (Cabins, Cottages, and more!)
Are you looking for the best Airbnbs in Ocala? We have you covered with our list ranging from glamping to historic homes and more. Ocala is a wonderful city in North Central Florida to visit. Known for its beautiful old oak trees, nature trails, biking, some of the most popular springs in Florida as well as museums, National Forest, horseback riding, and more.
villages-news.com
New Winn-Dixie grocery store to be built at busy intersection next door to The Villages
A new Winn-Dixie grocery store will be built at a busy intersection next door to The Villages. The new grocery store, which will include a liquor store, will be built at the corner of County Road 466A at Micro Racetrack Road. Located in Lake County, the new Winn-Dixie will be...
click orlando
Marion County woman says she must unretire to afford property insurance
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – After more than a decade of retirement, a Marion County woman says she is headed back to work. The reason? The cost of her property insurance. Even lawmakers who supported new legislation said, what they passed in May, and has already taken effect, is not enough.
WCJB
Ocala Police are on the lookout for a thief that broke into a preschool
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are looking for the burglar who broke into a preschool. Officers say this man went into Happy Hearts Preschool a little after 2 a.m. on Sunday, August 7. They say he stole some electronic equipment. The burglar was wearing a black and white striped...
