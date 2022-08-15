Upon running into Buffalo architect Brad Wales (Small Built Works) at an event earlier this month, he asked me if I was aware of a pioneering development project in Syracuse called A Tiny Home For Good. The heralded effort is designed to end homelessness in Syracuse, while providing unique, safe and secure small scale housing for people, on formerly vacant and derelict lots. Aside from providing for those who need it most, the housing actually ends up being a significant economic win for the County, via decreased use of social and emergency services. As far as Wales was concerned, it was all upside. Now, could Buffalo do the same thing?

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO