West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
buffalorising.com
Untied to Time – Alterations and Concept Boutique
I first came across Carly Garrison and her Untied to Time “concept boutique” when I paid a visit to The Ruth on Main Street. That was back in February. At the time, Carly was operating a small textile and alteration boutique. It wouldn’t take long before she would spread her wings, by opening a full fledge retail and alterations boutique in North Buffalo, at 1418 Hertel Avenue.
buffalorising.com
Wrecking Buffalo: E. Market Street
Buffalo’s parking district is expanding. Ellicott Development is demolishing 79, 81 and 85 E. Market Street. The three structures are south of Ellicott’s Fairmont Creamery mixed-use building, west of Lofts @ Elk Terminal, and north of the casino. In June 2021, the Preservation Board recommended denial:. 79, 81...
Western New York Land Conservancy Opens its Newest Public Nature Preserve, Mossy Point
Just outside of East Aurora sits 1,100 acres of protected forests that is a combination of Kenneglenn Scenic and Nature Preserve, Hunters Creek County Park, and Mossy Point. In 2021, the Land Conservancy announced that it was purchasing Mossy Point – 216-acre Wales property – after a successful $1.6 million fundraising campaign. The effort ensured that Mossy Point would be protected in perpetuity (learn more).
Project Best Life: FREE Happy and Healthy Event August 31 at The Terrace in Delaware Park
The Buffalo Rising team is so thrilled to be celebrating our 2 year partnership with Project Best Life in our monthly educational content series. This series does more than just educate people about wellness, it also seeks to provide inspiration and advice to help people live life to the fullest! Together, we tackle some of life’s obstacles with help from experts in the field in a variety of different topics that can keep us on the road toward living our best lives.
UB School of Architecture and Planning launches Graduate Certificate in Affordable Housing
Upon running into Buffalo architect Brad Wales (Small Built Works) at an event earlier this month, he asked me if I was aware of a pioneering development project in Syracuse called A Tiny Home For Good. The heralded effort is designed to end homelessness in Syracuse, while providing unique, safe and secure small scale housing for people, on formerly vacant and derelict lots. Aside from providing for those who need it most, the housing actually ends up being a significant economic win for the County, via decreased use of social and emergency services. As far as Wales was concerned, it was all upside. Now, could Buffalo do the same thing?
The EAFA Effort
There are a lot of festivals around Buffalo. They have become the lifeblood of the city, and the region. One festival that is near and dear to my heart is the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts (EAFA), of which I am a founder. While I haven’t been a part of the festival in a long time, EAFA has remained much the same over the years – all of the underlying wholesome principals are still intact.
Mural Watch: Buffalo Unbound
One of Buffalo’s most beloved graphic artists – Michael Morgulis – has been provided space for his first significant mural. Not that his works haven’t been featured all over the city in one form or another, including on billboards… it’s just that there’s something about a mural that is the equivalent to having one’s name in lights.
A Brief Snapshot of Women’s Impact on the Labor Movement in WNY and Beyond
A Brief Snapshot of Women's Impact on the Labor Movement in WNY and Beyond. Women have played a key role throughout history in labor movements and securing workers’ rights in this country. It is a role often completely ignored or at best underplayed. On today’s episode of WATT we...
