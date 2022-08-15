AUGUSTA — Home buyer interest across Maine continued at a healthy pace in July. Lower than normal for-sale inventory, however, is affecting the market. According to Maine Listings, Realtors sold 1,691 homes statewide in July, a decrease of 15.28 percent from July 2021. The median sales (MSP) price reached $354,000 in July 2022, an increase of 12.38 percent over July 2021. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.

MAINE STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO