Goodwill to Open New Bookstore in Nacogdoches, Texas on August 19
Goodwill Central East Texas is inviting book lovers to a grand opening this Friday morning at 8. The Goodwill Bookstore and Donation Center will be opening their doors to the public at their location at 2421 North Street in Nacogdoches. The store will be showcasing hundreds upon hundreds of books,...
Something Yummy Is Going In The Old Which Wich Building In Lufkin, Texas
Just as the dust settled from Lufkin losing our Which Wich and our Five Guys in the South Loop Crossing Shopping Center, we are getting something new. This new place will be where Which Wich was at 4505 South Medford Drive in Suite #313 in Lufkin. There are already signs...
Lufkin Mexican Food Favorite Adding Location In Nacogdoches, Texas
When one door closes another door opens is how the saying goes, and this also applies to restaurant doors. Recently Nacogdoches residents were sad to hear that Nac Cocina, in the old Posado's building at 1315 North Street, abruptly closed for good. Mia Cocina/Nac Cocina was only open for about...
Texas Forest Fest in Lufkin is Coming, Here Are Photos From 2012
We are now less than a month away from the Texas State Forest Festival. It's coming up September 15-18 at the George H. Henderson, Jr., Expo Center in Lufkin. The event is organized by the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, and once again, it is being presented by Brookshire Brothers.
Downtown Trick Or Treat Gets An Overhaul For 2022 In Lufkin, Texas
Now that school has started we turn our attention to Halloween. Planning is always key for a successful event, and this year Visit Lufkin is starting early. Their family-friendly Downtown Trick Or Treat has always been a kid's favorite. Not only do you get a ton of candy, but you also get to check out all the shops.
Kip Moore to Perform at Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches
Thursday, August 25, Kip Moore will be returning to the stage at Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. Moore has racked up some major hits in just a short period of time. Some of those songs include Mary Was the Marrying Kind, Beer Money, Hey Pretty Girl, More Girls Like You, and his signature mega-hit Something 'Bout a Truck.
Historic Jefferson Ave Home For Sale In Lufkin, Texas
This is one home growing up in Lufkin that you can't miss. The contrasting brick and the design on the fireplace are immediately recognizable. The home is located at 476 Jefferson Avenue in Lufkin, Texas and it at one time was owned by someone very important. Jefferson Avenue was a pretty pricy street to live on when the home was built in 1934.
Fake Facebook Post Warning Of Active Serial Killer Spreading In Lufkin, Texas
Don't believe anything you read online, and only half of what you see. That's basically the advice from the Lufkin Police Department. They recently made a post on Facebook to make it very clear that there is not a serial killer in the area. That's the same social media platform where the rumor had been spreading.
TX Dept of Criminal Justice Hosting Mega-Hiring Event in Lufkin
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will be hosting a Mega-Hiring Event on Saturday, August 20 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin. The event will start at 9 a.m. and last throughout most of the afternoon. If you are tired of going from job to job, maybe it's...
It’s Bingo Time in Lufkin, Texas with the Boys and Girls Club
It's Bingo Time with the Boys & Girls Club of Lufkin. This is one of the fundraisers we look forward to every year. A chance to have fun, win some awesome prizes, and most importantly, support an agency that does so many great things with kids in East Texas. The...
Abatement OK’d for Company Bringing $30 Million Plant to Lufkin
The City of Lufkin released news today that the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation Board unanimously approved a tax abatement for Francis Innovation Operations – a nitrile glove manufacturer promising to bring a $30 million facility and 100 jobs to the city. What is FIO & What Do They Make?
Exciting New Entertainment At The Texas State Forest Festival In Lufkin
Over the past few years, COVID left many of our favorite events in a revised or different configuration than what we were accustomed to. For 2022 the Texas State Forest Festival is back and unrestricted. The 38th annual festival will be from Thursday, September 15th, 2022 - Sunday, September 18th,...
New Accountability Ratings Are Out, How did East Texas Schools Do?
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has announced the 2022 accountability ratings for independent school districts across the state. According to a release from the Lufkin Independent School District, these ratings are based on student achievement and progress measured by the STAAR test. The ratings are the first issued since 2019 due to COVID-19.
Lufkin, Texas Cupcake Fans Rejoice As This Bakery Reopens
On Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 Angelic Cupcakes is bringing good cupcakes back to Deep East Texas. They have a new home inside the Angelina County Farmers Market. When you look up Angelic Cupcakes online the dreaded, red Permanently Closed line is added to the google search. They closed their storefront back in 2017, but never stopped making great cakes and cupcakes to order.
DPS Issues CLEAR ALERT for Missing Huntington, Texas Woman
The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a CLEAR ALERT for Paula Capps of Huntington, Texas. Authorities believe Capps to either be in imminent danger and/or her disappearance is involuntary. The 59-year-old woman was last seen on Thursday, August 11 around 10:30 a.m. She was walking near the 1800...
Houston County, TX Couple Guilty In Murder For Hire Plot
We have an update to a story we told you about a few months ago.. A Grapeland, Texas couple according to federal officials, traveled up to Tyler to contract a hit man to kill someone. Instead of paying the hit man, they are going to be paying the price of time in federal prison soon.
Hideaway In This Log Home On Lake Sam Rayburn in Broaddus, Texas
If you have been dreaming of a log home on the lake, I've got just the thing for you to see. Looking at it, you would think this is just a log cabin and not a two-story home. I believe that adds to the charm and privacy of the home. If you would love something secluded, with lake access, and doesn't really give away what is inside, this would be a great option.
Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas to Host ‘Registration Rallies’
Transitioning from high school to college can be rather intimidating. Figuring out what classes you need to take, finding out where those classrooms are located, and just getting comfortable with new the surroundings can be daunting. Plus, I've heard numerous horror stories of students trying to navigate through all this via phone calls, or sitting in a registrar's or counselor's office just hoping to meet with someone.
Diboll, Texas Seniors Get A Police Escort To School [VIDEO]
School is back in session today for many East Texas students. The class of 2023 at Diboll ISD got an escort to school by the city police and fire department. The City of Diboll is showing its support for the students and going the extra mile to make sure their first day goes smoothly. Sirens blared as a line of vehicles made their way to the first day of classes.
Tribute to George Strait, Carrie Underwood Comes to Lufkin, Texas
Fans of George Strait and Carrie Underwood are in for a real treat later this month as the Pines Theater in Lufkin will be hosting a 'Tribute to Country Superstars'. The concert will take place Saturday, August 27 at 7 p.m. and is one of many productions under the umbrella of the Angelina Arts Alliance.
