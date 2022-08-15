ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Al Franken returning to spotlight with late night guest spot

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

Al Franken returning to spotlight with late-night guest spot 00:28

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former U.S. Senator Al Franken is heading back into the spotlight with a late night guest host spot.

On Friday, Franken announced he'll be hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night. The following day, he tweeted a picture of himself getting on a plane to Los Angeles, California.

Guest stars will be Bob Odenkirk from "Better Call Saul" and California lawmaker Katie Porter. The musical guest will be the band Los Lobos.

"Realized I should probably have written some stuff for Tuesday night when I host @JimmyKimmelLive," Franken said Sunday. "Very very nervous!"

In the days following the guest host feature, Franken will be doing six sold-out shows in Minneapolis.

It's been five years since Franken stepped down from the Senate in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations, which came during the height of the #MeToo movement. Franken has since said that he regrets resigning without a Senate ethics investigation.

In an interview with CBS Mornings last year , Franken said he's not giving active thought to returning to politics, but that he's "open to it."

