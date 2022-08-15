ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Five Republicans seek Walorski’s old Congressional seat

By Whitney Downard
Indiana Capital Chronicle
Indiana Capital Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PwV8g_0hI2jPq500
Clockwise from top left: former Attorney General Curtis Hill, attorney Tiernan Kane, former Walorski campaign finance director Rudy Yakym, Rep. Curt Nisly, former Rep. Christy Stutzman. (Photos courtesy of: Hill’s 2020 re-election website, Notre Dame University, Yakym’s LinkedIn, Indiana House Republicans, Indiana General Assembly.)

Following the unexpected death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, a handful of Republicans in the 2nd Congressional District have filed to to run for the seat, vying to fill the vacancy during a caucus later this week.

The GOP must nominate someone for the remainder of Walorski’s term, which ends January 3, as well as someone for the next two-year term, which starts the same day. The caucus will meet August 20 to select their candidates.

Both elections will be held Nov. 8.

Five candidates have filed with the Indiana Republican Party to run: former Attorney General Curtis Hill, attorney Tiernan Kane, Rep. Curt Nisly, of Milford, former State Rep. Christy Stutzman and executive Rudy Yakym.

Hill lost his 2020 re-election campaign at the state Republican convention, when delegates chose Todd Rokita over Hill. The snub followed a years-long battle over Hill’s sexual misconduct at a 2018 party where he groped four women.

In response, the Indiana Supreme Court opted to suspend Hill’s law license for 30 days.

Indiana Republican Party Caucuses

When: Both will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 20

Where: Grissom Middle School, located at 13881 Kern Road, Mishawaka, IN 46544

Tiernan Kane works as an attorney with Washington D.C.-based firm Cooper & Kirk and is a Ph.D candidate in political science at the University of Notre Dame. Previously, Kane clerked for Judge Edith H. Jones of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Voters ousted Nisly in the May primary, after redistricting pitted Nisly against Rep. Craig Snow, R-Warsaw, for the same seat. He unsuccessfully introduced an amendment in the special session tightening the abortion ban by striking exceptions for rape and incest, winning just six votes.

“We need more Hoosier common-sense in Washington DC,” Nisly said in a Facebook post. “I’m running to support limited government, to find solutions for inflation, and to help fix the immigration crisis. I’m excited for the future and look forward to continuing to bring Indiana values to help fix DC.”

Stutzman, the former representative of Middlebury, resigned mid-term in 2020, blaming Gov. Eric Holcomb’s coronavirus countermeasures for harming her dinner-theater business. Her husband, Marlin Stutzman, represented Indiana’s 3rd District from 2010 to 2017.

On Monday, Walorski’s widow, Dean Swihart, endorsed Yakym, Walorski’s former campaign finance director.

In a statement, Swihart said Yakym had worked with Walorski for years protecting “our faith, families and communities.”

“Rudy is a political outsider who has what it takes to stand up to the Pelosi-Biden agenda,” Swihart said. “He will fight to do the right thing, just as Jackie did every day of her career.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
City
Middlebury, IN
City
Mishawaka, IN
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Race for Congress tightens

Republicans are more enthusiastic than Democrats about voting in the November election, but the spread has narrowed, according to a new Fox News national survey. If voting today, the survey shows the race tied, as 41% would back the Democratic candidate in their House district and 41% the Republican. The GOP had a 3-point edge in July and June, and a 7-point advantage in May.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curt Nisly
Person
Marlin Stutzman
Person
Eric Holcomb
Person
Todd Rokita
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Campaign Finance#Washington Dc#House Republicans#Congressional#Gop#The Indiana Supreme Court#Grissom Middle School#Cooper Kirk#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Fifth Circuit
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
POLITICO

Meet the GOP's future king of Biden investigations

FANCY FARM, Ky. — Don’t know the name James Comer? Prepare to hear it a lot more if the GOP flips the House in November. The third-term Kentucky Republican poised to head the House Oversight Committee next year has two major investigations top of mind: the business dealings of Hunter Biden and the origins of Covid. With that powerful gavel, Comer will be one of the most pivotal figures in directing the party’s pent-up frustration and aggression toward Democrats after years in the minority.
KENTUCKY STATE
POLITICO

Dems hope to punish Rubio over Senate vote

Big vote cometh— The Senate approved its massive reconciliation bill that deals with climate change, health care and taxes on Sunday, and — as expected — Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted no. On the home front— There’s the broader political question of whether the bill...
FLORIDA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indianapolis, IN
122
Followers
108
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Indiana Capital Chronicle is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to giving Hoosiers a comprehensive look inside state government, policy and elections. More importantly, we will show how actions at the state level impact your everyday lives. Over the years the number of journalists covering state news has dwindled and The Capital Chronicle will bring more eyes to the process. In addition to daily coverage, we will keep digging for more in-depth scrutiny on important topics. Our staff has decades of experience covering the Indiana Statehouse and we are not afraid to take decision-makers to task. While the state capitol is in Indianapolis, we will also include perspective from outside central Indiana. The Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. It is free of advertising and free to readers.

 https://indianacapitalchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy