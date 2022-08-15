Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘likely to leave Chelsea on loan transfer after interest intensifies’ with Newcastle heading queue

NEWCASTLE are favourites to borrow Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The three-cap Englishman, 21, has slipped totally out of Thomas Tuchel's first-team plans this season.

England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi seems certain to exit Chelsea on loan, with Newcastle well placed to win the race Credit: Getty

He was tipped for Borussia Dortmund just last week but now the main interest is coming from Premier League clubs.

Newcastle are also keen on Chelsea's Conor Gallager, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja.

But Prem clubs can only borrow one player from each top-flight rival.

So Toon boss Eddie Howe could instead consider trying to buy one or more of the four fringe Blues he admires.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is now challenging for a regular Chelsea spot after overtaking Hudson-Odoi in boss Tuchel's options.

And while RLC played the whole of the Blues' 2-2 home draw with Tottenham on Sunday, CHO needs some TLC after again failing to come off the bench.

Leicester, Southampton and Juventus are amongst teams thought to have monitored the Londonder.

But Newcastle's ambition and hunger for more flair might be decisive.

Chelsea could also lose wing-backs Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta to Barcelona.

They've already lost key centre-back Antonio Rudiger, plus Andreas Christensen, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

But the replacements have been costlier, in Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.