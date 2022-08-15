ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘likely to leave Chelsea on loan transfer after interest intensifies’ with Newcastle heading queue

By Ian Tuckey
 3 days ago

NEWCASTLE are favourites to borrow Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The three-cap Englishman, 21, has slipped totally out of Thomas Tuchel's first-team plans this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HXPhP_0hI2jG8m00
England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi seems certain to exit Chelsea on loan, with Newcastle well placed to win the race Credit: Getty

He was tipped for Borussia Dortmund just last week but now the main interest is coming from Premier League clubs.

Newcastle are also keen on Chelsea's Conor Gallager, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja.

But Prem clubs can only borrow one player from each top-flight rival.

So Toon boss Eddie Howe could instead consider trying to buy one or more of the four fringe Blues he admires.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is now challenging for a regular Chelsea spot after overtaking Hudson-Odoi in boss Tuchel's options.

And while RLC played the whole of the Blues' 2-2 home draw with Tottenham on Sunday, CHO needs some TLC after again failing to come off the bench.

Leicester, Southampton and Juventus are amongst teams thought to have monitored the Londonder.

But Newcastle's ambition and hunger for more flair might be decisive.

Chelsea could also lose wing-backs Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta to Barcelona.

They've already lost key centre-back Antonio Rudiger, plus Andreas Christensen, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

But the replacements have been costlier, in Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Independent

Lina Hurtig: Sweden international joins Arsenal from Juventus

Arsenal have signed striker Lina Hurtig from Juventus.The 26-year-old, who played for Sweden in Euro 2022, becomes the second summer signing for the Gunners after joining on a permanent deal.She told the club’s official website: “It feels so great – I’m very happy to be here. I’ve always, always wanted to play in England, and I’ve always been interested in English football, so it’s super exciting for me to be here.“I know Arsenal are a great club, with great players and lots of quality, so I think I will enjoy it here.”Head coach Jonas Eidevall added: “Lina is an excellent forward who will bring power and dynamism to our game. She has shone in the Champions League and international tournaments and we are delighted that she will be lining up for Arsenal moving forward.”Hurtig joins goalkeeper Kaylan Marckerse through the door at the Gunners. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Morgan Gibbs-White set for Forest as Cristiano Ronaldo wanted by surprise club

In the latest summer transfer news, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United - by former club Sporting Lisbon. The Independent understands that United’s disastrous 4-0 defeat to Brentford at the weekend triggered fresh discussions within the club over whether it would be better to part ways with the Portuguese forward - who is desperate to leave Old Trafford - and Sporting have emerged as a surprise suitor who can offer Champions League football and would be interested in a free transfer.Meanwhile, United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Chelsea forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
