science is truth
3d ago
Question? Why do you have three passports? Every time I renew mine I have to surrender the old one. Beside are you a citizen of three different countries? Hum something very very fishy here
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Trump Lawyer Says He Watched Search On Camera, Muddling Claim That FBI Planted Evidence
The Trump family was “actually able to see the whole thing,” attorney Christina Bobb said of the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Washington Examiner
FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau
A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
CBS' Norah O'Donnell sets off uproar with tweet about FBI not having Trump passports
CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell took heat for a tweet that stated the FBI did not have former President Trump’s passports, with critics blasting her for leaving up a tweet after it was seemingly debunked. Trump alleged the FBI "stole" three of his passports on Monday, calling it an...
Ex-Trump White House lawyer says Congress should disqualify Trump
Ty Cobb, who was former President Donald Trump’s attorney in the White House, believes that Trump won’t be able to argue “willful blindness” to defend his actions on January 6 and that Congress has enough evidence to disqualify him from ever holding office.
George Conway says the Mar-a-Lago investigation is the 'shortest distance between Trump and an orange jumpsuit'
Conway said there did not appear to be a "rational, logical defense" for Trump in the DOJ's investigations of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
A hot mic caught Rep. Matt Gaetz reassuring Roger Stone that the 'boss' would grant him clemency and he won't go to jail: report
Stone was found guilty of obstruction, making false statements, and witness tampering in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
NY Times columnist admits he was 'wrong' about Trump's supporters, says Russian collusion story was a 'hoax'
The New York Times published a series of op-eds by its opinion columnists Thursday that began with the phrase "I Was Wrong About." As part of the collection, Bret Stephens admitted he was wrong to label Trump supporters "appalling." Stephens said, "The worst line I ever wrote as a pundit"...
MSNBC
Trump requests immunity (again) from Jan. 6 civil cases that could bankrupt him
UPDATE (Aug. 2, 2022, 12:27 p.m.): A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that civil lawsuits against Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6 attack can proceed, rejecting the former president's claims of "absolutely immunity." Lawyers for former President Donald Trump formally asked a federal judge on Wednesday to grant him...
People
Trump's Attorney Says He and His Family Watched the FBI Search in New York via Security Feed
Though he wasn't in Palm Beach, Donald Trump was watching as federal agents executed a search warrant on his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week, with one of the former president's attorneys saying he watched via a live feed. "I think the folks in New York — President Trump and his...
If Trump gets convicted of the Espionage Act, he faces a 10-year prison sentence, legal analyst says
The Espionage Act is among the three laws Donald Trump may have violated following the FBI raid. Trump, if convicted of violating the Espionage Act, faces 10 years in prison, a legal analyst said. "We're talking about real serious crimes here," Lisa Rubin, a legal analyst, told MSNBC. A legal...
Frequent CNN columnist: I ‘LITERALLY’ view Trump supporters as ‘no different’ than bin Laden supporters
Within the same week that the U.S. military killed al Qaeda leader and Usama bin Laden accomplice Ayman al-Zawahri, frequent CNN columnist and MSNBC guest Dean Obeidallah said he views former President Trump’s supporters as no different than people who supported bin Laden after the Sept. 11 attacks. Obeidallah...
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Giuliani says Trump's first reaction to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was to boast about the size of the crowd supporting him outside
"You see the number of people in front of Mar-a-Lago already?" Giuliani recalled Trump saying in the aftermath of the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago.
Fox News
