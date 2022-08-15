ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

thecomeback.com

Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction

Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

GA/SC border battles highlight Football Friday Night Week 1 matchups

The opening week of high school football in Georgia and South Carolina features several intriguing games between Augusta-area teams making the trip across the Savannah River to play out-of-state opponents. Three South Carolina schools will make the trip to Augusta, while one local Georgia team will travel to the Palmetto State. Aiken High will hit […]
AUGUSTA, GA
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 11 Buford vs. No. 14 Thompson headlines this week's games

The 2022 high school football season is kicking off in more states each week and for the first time teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 get underway. Eight nationally ranked teams play this week, including the first Top 25 matchup of the year pitting No. 11 Buford (Ga.) vs. No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School (Ga.).
BUFORD, GA
WGAU

High school football kicks off tonight in Athens

Tonight is the opening night for high school football in Athens: the annual Classic City Championship pits the Clarke Central Gladiators against the Cedar Shoals Jaguars. The game kicks at 7:30 at Clarke Central. The Gladiators, 42-21 winners in last year’s game at Cedar Shoals, lead the overall series against...
ATHENS, GA
92.9 The Ticket

Georgia Offers Cooper Flagg D-1 Scholarship

Newport Maine basketball sensation Cooper Flagg is going to have a hard decision about where to attend college in three years after yet another Division 1 school offered him a full scholarship. Unofficially that means the following Division 1 schools have offered Cooper scholarships:. West Virginia. Duke. University of Michigan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
UPI News

Washington man, 82, makes one millionth basketball free throw

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Washington state man celebrated his 82nd birthday by completing his 17-year goal to shoot one million basketball free throws. Tom Steury, 82, of Eastside, said he made about 94 percent of the shots he took over the course of 17 years and spent a total of about 2,500 hours on the court.
NBA

