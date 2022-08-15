Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.AndTheRestIsHerStoryTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
thecomeback.com
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
dawgpost.com
Major Georgia Bulldog Target DOMINATES During Corky Kell Classic Win
JOHNS CREEK - The high school season is finally here in Georgia, and as always, the season got kicked off with the annual Corky Kell Classic. Day one featured a top Georgia Bulldog target in 5-star ATH, Mike Matthews. The impressive 6-foot-1 180-pounder is long, athletic, and made big...
Georgia Bulldogs: Top 10 Restaurants in Athens on Gameday
UGA Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking Your gameday meals… The post Georgia Bulldogs: Top 10 Restaurants in Athens on Gameday appeared first on Outsider.
GA/SC border battles highlight Football Friday Night Week 1 matchups
The opening week of high school football in Georgia and South Carolina features several intriguing games between Augusta-area teams making the trip across the Savannah River to play out-of-state opponents. Three South Carolina schools will make the trip to Augusta, while one local Georgia team will travel to the Palmetto State. Aiken High will hit […]
Georgia commit Gabriel Harris remains ineligible following transfer to Valdosta
One of Georgia's top-rated high school football players will likely be watching from the sidelines this fall, and not due to injury. Gabriel Harris, a four-star defensive end who transferred from Thomas County Central to Valdosta for his senior year, lost his appeal to the Georgia High School ...
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 11 Buford vs. No. 14 Thompson headlines this week's games
The 2022 high school football season is kicking off in more states each week and for the first time teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 get underway. Eight nationally ranked teams play this week, including the first Top 25 matchup of the year pitting No. 11 Buford (Ga.) vs. No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School (Ga.).
Top 10 games to watch in Georgia high school football: Week 1
The 2022 high school football season is upon us and Georgia has an incredible slate of games on tap for Week 1. Here is our breakdown of the Top 10 Games to Watch in Georgia on opening weekend: 10. Thomasville @ Brooks County 7:30 p.m. Friday Brooks County and Thomasville will face off in the ...
High school football kicks off tonight in Athens
Tonight is the opening night for high school football in Athens: the annual Classic City Championship pits the Clarke Central Gladiators against the Cedar Shoals Jaguars. The game kicks at 7:30 at Clarke Central. The Gladiators, 42-21 winners in last year’s game at Cedar Shoals, lead the overall series against...
Georgia Offers Cooper Flagg D-1 Scholarship
Newport Maine basketball sensation Cooper Flagg is going to have a hard decision about where to attend college in three years after yet another Division 1 school offered him a full scholarship. Unofficially that means the following Division 1 schools have offered Cooper scholarships:. West Virginia. Duke. University of Michigan.
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts to Honor Son Received at Ohio State
The College GameDay star also played football with the Buckeyes from 1989–93.
Washington man, 82, makes one millionth basketball free throw
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Washington state man celebrated his 82nd birthday by completing his 17-year goal to shoot one million basketball free throws. Tom Steury, 82, of Eastside, said he made about 94 percent of the shots he took over the course of 17 years and spent a total of about 2,500 hours on the court.
