ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Amazon Shoppers Love This Knife Sharpener With 24,000 Reviews, Now Down To $12

Dull kitchen knives can put a damper on your cooking prep, making it a longer and more tedious process. And while it can feel easier to throw them away and start over, there is a solution that’ll help you salvage them and save money simultaneously. Enter the Kitchellence Knife Sharpener and Cut-Resistant Glove Set.  This sharpener and glove set will help keep your cutlery in great shape while protecting your hands. The best part is that, for a limited time, shoppers can get the Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessory Set for just $11.99. Buy: Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories $11.99 (orig. $30.00) 60%...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Vacuums of 2022 for Every Situation (From Pets to Hardwood)

Sometimes doing housework sucks, especially if you’re using a vacuum cleaner that doesn’t. Whether you have a house with tight spaces, a dog that perpetually sheds or kids who think bringing dirt into the house is their job, you need one of the best vacuums on the market to keep your floors clean. More than 70% of Americans vacuum at least once a week, and more than 30% vacuum twice or more weekly. That makes vacuums one of the most used cleaning appliances in the home. Perhaps that’s why the average lifespan of a vacuum cleaner is just eight years.  If it’s...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bed Sheets#Celebrity Fashion#Summer Nights
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
shefinds

These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
RESTAURANTS
Lefty Graves

Co-worker spiked sandwich so lunch thief will stop stealing lunches

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a large corporation can have its pros and cons. One of the major cons was becoming a huge issue among my co-workers. Someone was stealing lunches out of the refrigerator. Since we only had 30 minutes for lunch, this was quite annoying. We had to spend part of our time searching for another lunch, usually at a fast food place packed full of other people in quest of a lunch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy