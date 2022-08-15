ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Killed In Single-Vehicle Cheshire Crash

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
The area of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Google Maps street view

A 36-year-old Connecticut man was killed during a single-vehicle crash.

The incident took place in New Haven County in Cheshire around 5 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 14 in the area of Diamond Hill Road and South Meriden Road.

Responding officers reported the driver, identified as Jeremy Rodriguez of Meriden, had died from injuries sustained during the crash, said Lt. Jeffrey Sutherland, of the Cheshire Police.

The Cheshire Police Traffic Division and the Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team responded to the scene to conduct the investigation of the crash.

A preliminary investigation has shown the vehicle had been traveling westbound on Diamond Hill Road at a high rate of speed when it failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, ran off the road, and hit several trees, Sutherland said.

The investigation is continuing.

