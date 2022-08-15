Read full article on original website
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Awful Announcing
Witnesses claim Aqib Talib started brawl that led to shooting death of youth football coach
WFAA (ABC Dallas affiliate) has obtained new video of the moments before the deadly shooting. According to Lopez, “Witnesses say a person wearing a hat and white sneakers in the video is former NFL cornerback, Aqib Talib. They say he walked across the field first to the opposing side.”
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Broncos Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Denver Broncos have one of the most stacked wide receiver rooms in the entire National Football League. It's not surprising, then, to see the team cut a few receivers before training camp comes to a close. On Tuesday afternoon, it was former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Travis Fulgham, who saw his time as a Bronco come to an end.
Video released of fatal shooting at youth football game in Texas
The suspect in a shooting that killed a 43-year-old coach during a weekend youth football game outside Dallas, Texas, has turned himself in, police said. Video from the scene shows a man apparently arguing with referees when several people begin fighting on another section of the field. In the video, it cannot be determined who fired the shots. CNN’s Ed Lavandera has more.
Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting
A few days ago, former star NFL cornerback Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub, turned himself in for murder after a deadly shooting a youth football game. As more details emerge, we now know that Aqib may have been responsible for starting the altercation that resulted in the death of coach Mike Hickmon. An opposing coach that was coaching during the game went on Jason Whitlock’s show, and recalled the tragic incident: “Aqib incited the whole uproar. The game would’ve never been […] The post Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Beloved Youth Football Coach Allegedly Killed by Brother of NFL Star Was Shot During Argument Over Score
The Texas youth football coach who was killed during a game died during an argument about the game's score. Witnesses told police in Lancaster, Texas, that Yaqub Talib used a handgun to shoot coach Michael Hickmon after a fight began between the two about the game's score last Saturday, according to a police affidavit obtained by NBC News Wednesday.
Brother of former NFL player turns himself in after slaying of youth coach: police
DALLAS — The man suspected of killing a youth football coach during a game in Lancaster, Texas, over the weekend turned himself in to face a murder charge on Monday, according to authorities. Yaqub Malik Talib, 39, turned himself in to the Dallas County Jail on Monday, Lancaster police...
Texas youth football coach shot and killed during scuffle over score, police say
A Texas youth football coach turned himself in to police after he allegedly shot and killed another coach during an argument over the score of the game, according to court documents. Witnesses told investigators Yaqub Talib, 39, pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and shot Michael Hickmon, 43, several times during...
Argument Over Score Led to Deadly Shooting of Lancaster Youth Football Coach, Affidavit Says
An argument over the score at a Lancaster youth football game led to the deadly shooting of coach Michael Hickmon Saturday night, according to to witness reports to police. Yaqub Salik Talib, 39, is accused of murder in the fatal shooting on Saturday night of 43-year-old Hickmon, police in Lancaster said.
