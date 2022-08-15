ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
The Spun

Broncos Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Denver Broncos have one of the most stacked wide receiver rooms in the entire National Football League. It's not surprising, then, to see the team cut a few receivers before training camp comes to a close. On Tuesday afternoon, it was former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Travis Fulgham, who saw his time as a Bronco come to an end.
DENVER, CO
CNN

Video released of fatal shooting at youth football game in Texas

The suspect in a shooting that killed a 43-year-old coach during a weekend youth football game outside Dallas, Texas, has turned himself in, police said. Video from the scene shows a man apparently arguing with referees when several people begin fighting on another section of the field. In the video, it cannot be determined who fired the shots. CNN’s Ed Lavandera has more.
DALLAS, TX
Whiskey Riff

Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting

A few days ago, former star NFL cornerback Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub, turned himself in for murder after a deadly shooting a youth football game. As more details emerge, we now know that Aqib may have been responsible for starting the altercation that resulted in the death of coach Mike Hickmon. An opposing coach that was coaching during the game went on Jason Whitlock’s show, and recalled the tragic incident: “Aqib incited the whole uproar. The game would’ve never been […] The post Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LANCASTER, TX
Boston

5 questions ahead of the Patriots’ preseason game with Carolina

After two days of fighting, the New England-Carolina joint practice week concludes with a game Friday night. After a chippy week of joint practice with the Panthers, the Patriots are set to host Carolina in their last preseason home game Friday night at 7 p.m. Friday’s contest will mark the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Caden Sterns condemns youth football drill (+VIDEO)

Caden Sterns had this to say about a youth football drill. Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns responded to a video posted on Twitter of a football drill. The second-year Broncos safety has seen a lot of hits at practice during his time playing football. Sterns was not impressed with what the kids were being asked to do in the video.
DENVER, CO

