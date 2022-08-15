ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Armed bandits stage brazen San Jose Bakery robbery

SAN JOSE -- Five suspects armed with knives stormed into a long established San Jose bakery early Wednesday morning, threatening employees before fleeing with cash.In a video posted by the owners of Peter's Bakery on Facebook, the suspects grab employees in a supply room and the kitchen.  They then escape with what appears to be a cash box.San Jose police said officers responded to a call reporting the robbery at 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the suspects had fled.They remain at large. There were no injuries among the employees."They took an undisclosed amount of cash," told KPIX in...
