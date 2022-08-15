Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
VIDEO: Armed bandits stage brazen San Jose Bakery robbery
SAN JOSE -- Five suspects armed with knives stormed into a long established San Jose bakery early Wednesday morning, threatening employees before fleeing with cash.In a video posted by the owners of Peter's Bakery on Facebook, the suspects grab employees in a supply room and the kitchen. They then escape with what appears to be a cash box.San Jose police said officers responded to a call reporting the robbery at 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the suspects had fled.They remain at large. There were no injuries among the employees."They took an undisclosed amount of cash," told KPIX in...
Pair of teens arrested for fatal shooting of San Jose Safeway employee
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Thursday that two people were arrested for the fatal shooting of a Safeway employee in June. Utah native Tevita Tuakalau, 18, and Jacob Parrilla, 19, of San Jose were arrested. The shooting happened early in the morning of Sunday, June 5 on the 1500 […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man charged with killing father and stepmother in San Francisco home speaks from jail
SAN FRANCISCO - A 23-year-old man charged with killing his father and stepmother over the weekend as they slept in their San Francisco Bayview home, tells KTVU in an exclusive interview what led up to the deadly shootings and why he did it. We previously heard from his stepmother's family,...
2 arrested in shooting death of SJ Safeway worker, search involved US Marshals, Utah officials
The investigation and search for suspects uncovered that one of them left the state. With the assistance of the Salt Lake City Homicide and Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals, the suspect was located and arrested in Salt Lake County, Utah on Aug. 11.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pre-dawn raid leads to multiple arrests linked to Rolex robbery spree
OAKLAND (KRON) – A pre-dawn raid in multiple Bay Area cities has led to arrests linked to the Bay Area Rolex watch robbery spree, according to a press release midday Thursday. Oakland police executed multiple search warrants early Tuesday in Oakland and neighboring cities, the press release states. “OPD officers arrested two individuals and recovered […]
Dog stolen during Emeryville carjacking found one month later
EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A two-year-old Yorkie was stolen from inside a car in Emeryville on July 14, KRON4 reported last month. About a month later, “Blue” was found and returned safely to his family, the Emeryville Police Department announced Wednesday on Facebook. Blue was found this past weekend near Lake Merritt. Police said there […]
SJ firefighters start GoFundMe that appears related to deadly Tesla crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose fire captain is mourning the deaths of his three children after they were tragically killed in a grisly crash on Highway 156 in San Benito County, according to a GoFundMe post apparently set up by his colleagues. Fire Captain Steve Biakanja’s children were students at Carmel Middle […]
San Rafael man charged with attacking wife during trip to Yosemite
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – A Marin County man is facing a domestic violence charge after he was accused of attacking his wife during a trip to Yosemite National Park earlier this month, federal prosecutors said.U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's office announced Thursday that a federal grand jury has charged 59-year-old Stefan Niels Wieste Kirkeby of San Rafael.Court documents said Kirkeby and his wife were visiting the park on August 4 when the pair got into what was described as a verbal confrontation.The victim told authorities that Kirkeby grabbed her by the wrist and the pair fell to the ground. During the altercation, Kirkeby also threatened to kill her and himself.Other park visitors intervened due to the yelling and the threats of harm, prosecutors said. The victim suffered bruises, pain to her wrist and scratches during the incident.According to jail records, Kirkeby is being held at the Fresno County Jail on a federal marshal hold. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charge. If convicted, Kirkeby faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect arrested for string of East Bay crimes
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also […]
Gilroy Dispatch
Suspect in murder of Gilroy native arrested in Mexico
A key suspect in the April 2021 murder of pregnant Gilroy native Tatyanna Mariah Lopez was found hiding out in Mexico, where he was arrested last week and transported back to California to face charges, according to authorities. Jonathan Xavier Dorado, 20, of Los Banos, was taken into custody by...
California Home Hit 23 Times By Speeding Vehicles
'Since the freeway has been there, I’ve had four of the cars come through my house completely.'
Contra Costa Herald
Brentwood woman sentenced to maximum prison time in $300K Los Banos restaurant embezzlement case
During Wednesday hearing at Los Banos Courthouse; Robin Ruth Recla swindled six local, prominent residents who invested. “Ms. Recla is a con artist, plain and simple who should be committed to state prison for her crimes,” Merced County Deputy D.A. Colby. Victims “relieved that it’s over”, praise prosecutor, police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman found in Oakland home with multiple gunshot wounds
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was found in an Oakland home Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said officers responded to the shooting on the 1100 block of 10th Avenue just before 5:00 a.m. Officers provided medical attention to the woman before she was taken to […]
KTVU FOX 2
Woman shot several times inside Oakland home
OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman is recovering after being shot several times inside her Oakland home early Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and found a woman with multiple gunshot...
What will a DUI cost you in the Bay Area? A lot, says one police department
Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol can be a very dangerous choice, but how much will navigating a DUI charge cost you in California? A lot, says one police department.
13-year-old Oakland teen safely located after going missing Saturday
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police said they have safely located a 13-year-old girl who went missing Saturday. Daisey Lancaster had been last seen Saturday afternoon at an extended stay hotel in Alameda. Police said Wednesday that Daisey had been located and is safe. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.
KTVU FOX 2
Dive team searches for passenger who leapt from San Francisco ferry
OAKLAND, Calif. - A passenger jumped from a San Francisco ferry boat as it navigated the Oakland Estuary over the weekend and has not been found, authorities said. A dive team was searching for the passenger who went overboard, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The person had not been located by Sunday evening.
$50,000 reward offered in San Francisco double homicide
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department announced a $50,000 reward on Monday for information that will help detectives find the gunman behind a quadruple shooting. Four young men were shot in a playground on Brunswick Avenue at 4:39 p.m. on April 3. Officers from the Ingleside Station said the gunshot victims were […]
Firearms and meth seized by San Jose PD in traffic stop, 2 arrested
(KRON) — Officers with the San Jose Police Department seized three firearms and a quantity of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to a tweet from the department. The two occupants of the vehicle stopped were both previously convicted felons. A photo accompanying the tweet showed the three firearms, clips of ammunition, a […]
Comments / 0