Man shot in the back on Midland Ave in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the back Thursday night on Midland Avenue in Syracuse, police said. The shooting was reported at about 11:18 p.m. in the 2600 block of Midland Avenue, according to the Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly after, police received reports that a...
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check.
Manlius Police, Onondaga County DA file ERPO after teen brings gun on ESM school bus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One day after an ESM student was found with a gun on a school bus, police along with the Onondaga County District Attorney used the state’s recently expanded red flag laws which allow law enforcement to take weapons away from people who are considered a threat to themselves or others.
Three shootings in Syracuse Thursday night
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department shared details on three different shootings that happened on the night of Thursday, August 18. Police responded to the first shooting around 7:38 p.m. at 207 Catawba Street after receiving a shooting report, they say. When they arrived, officers say they found a 21-year-old man who was shot just above his right knee. Police say he was sent to Upstate Hospital by ambulance and is in stable condition.
Onondaga County Deputy charged with unlawful surveillance after secretly recording woman
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — According to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, a newly hired Onondaga County Police deputy was arrested Wednesday after a domestic incident on Tuesday, August 16 at a home in Brewerton. 29-year-old deputy Brandon Coogan of Syracuse was charged with unlawful surveillance. According to the Sheriff’s...
Newly Hired Onondaga County Sheriff Deputy Arrested For Spying On A Woman
Brewerton, N.Y. - A newly hired Onondaga County Sheriffs Deputy has been arrested following a domestic incident. 29 year old Brandon Coogan of Syracuse, was charged yesterday after a former female companion said he secretly placed a camera recording device in the her Brewerton home. She discovered the device and...
Oneida County Sheriff charge two in camper theft
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two men have been charged in connection to the theft of a camper after an investigation that started back on August 9th. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, August 9th, deputies arrived at the site of an...
Another delivery driver stabbed in Ithaca
Another delivery driver has sustained non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in downtown Ithaca.
Newly hired police deputy arrested after planting camera in woman’s home
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has shared that a newly hired police deputy was arrested on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after a domestic incident at a home in Brewerton. The deputy, 29-year-old Brandon Coogan of Syracuse, is accused of secretly placing a camera recording device in...
Police Find Remains of NY Woman Reported Missing Last Month
Police say an autopsy conducted this week has determined that human remains found in a wooded area in Walkill, NY is that of a woman who was reported missing last month. Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5, police said. The 21-year-old Port Jervis woman was last seen in Walkill. New York State Police say several agencies conducted a search on Monday of this week and were able to locate her remains:
Upstate NY Walmart Robbed! Know This Guy? Why Are Some Saying ‘Let Him Go’?
Have you ever left a store without paying for an item? Even by mistake? I remember doing this with a 12-pack of soda that was under my carriage so I went back and paid for it. I just felt like such a dope. In 2022 intentional stealing is not only common, it's somewhat encouraged.
Man shot in leg on Syracuse's North Side
Syracuse, NY — A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg near Lodi Street Thursday evening, according to Syracuse Police. Officers were called to 207 Catawba Street around 7:38 PM. They found the man with a gunshot wound in his right leg, just above the knee. He was taken to Upstate Hospital by ambulance for treatment. He is in stable condition.
Eight officers injured in attack at Auburn correctional facility, Police association said
Auburn, NY — Eight officers were injured at Auburn Correctional Facility on August 10 after two inmates provoked an attack, the New York State Police Benevolent Association said. In a release, the association said two officers were escorting a disruptive inmate from the facility mess hall when the 31-year-old...
NYS Police seeking to identify woman caught on surveillance photo cashing fraudulent check
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Police in North Syracuse are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman who was caught on surveillance photos in connection with a grand larceny investigation. Troopers say the woman was captured on a bank surveillance camera cashing a fraudulent check. If...
40-year-old man stabbed in Cicero, taken with serious injuries to Syracuse hospital
Update Thursday: Cicero man in critical condition after being stabbed by woman, police say. Cicero, N.Y. — A 40-year-old man was taken to a Syracuse hospital Wednesday with serious injuries after he was stabbed, police said. The man was reported stabbed at about 8:28 p.m. at 6210 Pebble St....
Utica police asking for help identifying suspect in laundromat theft
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department is investigating a theft at Julian’s Laundromat on Oneida Street and is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect. Police say the theft happened on Aug 12. UPD released a photo from security footage showing the man in question, who...
Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison
DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/12/22 – 8/15/22
On 08/13/2022 at 7:25 p.m., Troy Decare was arrested for Menacing in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree, and Criminal Tampering in the 3rd Degree, after an investigation conducted on an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. Decare was then transported to...
College-aged man expected to survive after falling into Ithaca Gorge, police say
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. — Emergency personnel in Ithaca transported a college-aged man to a trauma center early Friday morning after police said he fell about 75 feet into the gorge along the Cascadilla Gorge Trail. Ithaca Police responded to the scene on Friday around 1:30 a.m. for reports of...
