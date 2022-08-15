ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

Chillicothe woman threatens to kill local judge

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman found herself in hot water after allegedly threatening to kill a local judge. According to a report obtained by the Guardian, dispatchers received a call from a woman who stated that another female subject was demanding to see Judge Jeff Benson. Benson presides over the Probate and Juvenile Division of the Ross County Court of Common Pleas.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Pickaway County Investigation Leads to Arrest and Conviction of Breaking and Entering

Pickaway County – Pickaway County Sheriff detectives were able to solve a breaking and entering case of a local well-known company after months of work. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office, on 08/23/2021 at 1550 hours, they were dispatched to Roese Brother’s Paving Inc. When they arrived they met with one of the owners who told the Investigators that over the weekend they had some items stolen from one of their trucks.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Chillicothe’s parking enforcement officer arrested for alleged beating

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The top meter maid for Chillicothe was arrested last week after it was alleged he beat the mother of his child. Gerald Logan, 55, was taken into custody on Thursday after the woman reported to police that she was beaten so badly that she was hospitalized. According to law enforcement, the woman had serious injuries and had to seek medical treatment. Once she was released from the hospital, she reported the alleged beating to the Chillicothe Police Department. It was alleged that during the beating, Logan “pistol-whipped” the victim.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Court: Columbus banks stabbing suspect won’t stand trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man arrested earlier this year for allegedly stabbing a teller at a north Columbus bank won’t stand trial any time soon. Danilo Nangkeang Nkematiah, 18, was ruled not competent to stand trial and will be sent for treatment at Twin Valley Behavioral Health for at least one year. According to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Two Michigan Women Sentenced to Prison After Trafficking Arrest in Pickaway County

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against two Michigan women after a stop in Pickaway County uncovered various drugs, including a dangerous mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil often referred to as “grey death.” During the traffic stop, troopers seized 235 grams of methamphetamine, 165 grams of heroin, 54 grams of gray death powder, and 48 fentanyl tablets worth approximately $30,000.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Gang member sentenced in home invasion murders

COLUMBUS – A 23-year-old man was sentenced to more than 70 years in prison for a crime he committed when he was still a teenage gang member. A Franklin County jury convicted Mario Wade, of Columbus, in the 2018 murders of Keith Williams III and Marlazia Jones-Mattox during a home invasion on the West Side while Wade was a member of the Hilltop Hot Boys, Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack said.
COLUMBUS, OH
Drug overdose deaths spike in Franklin County

Data: Franklin County Coroner's Office; Chart: Nicki Camberg/AxiosFranklin County drug overdose deaths spiked for a second year in a row, an increase largely driven by an influx of fentanyl.The powerful opioid accounted for 89% of last year's 825 deaths, per the latest county coroner's report.Why it matters: U.S. overdose deaths have been rising for years and the pandemic exacerbated the problem, with lockdowns initially making it harder to access treatment.Now secondary consequences, including depression and economic stressors, continue to have an impact.The big picture: Over 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2021 — more than any...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
OVI crash hospitalizes Ohio highway trooper, sees man arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Breaking: Chase in Pickaway County Ends with Person in Water

Commercial Point – Law Enforcement is in chase of two people in the area of the Foxfire New builds off 104 in Pickaway County just north of 762. According to early reports, a law enforcement unit went to check the Foxfire New build construction for a suspicious vehicle when he arrived a vehicle took off from him. A small chase ensued and during the chase one person jumped out onto the roadway the second one ended up in a pond inside the moving truck.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Update: Man Tries to Escape Police by Running Box Truck into Pond in Commerical Point

Commercial Point – Two people have been arrested after attempting to run from Commerical Point Police in a large moving box truck and ending up in a local pond. Around 12:30 am on Wednesday Commercial Point Police were called to the area of the Foxfire New builds off 104 in Pickaway County just north of 762 for a suspicious vehicle in the area. When the law enforcement unit went to check they found a large moving box truck with two individuals inside. When the suspects saw the police they took off in the truck. While the chase ensued the passenger of the vehicle jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot. The Commerical Point unit radioed for help and continued to chase the box truck. The chase was short as the suspect not knowing the area well turned off the roadway and into a pond in the construction zone. Commercial Point unit called for Fire Department immediately as he saw the truck slowly sinking up to its windows before he reported that the driver was out and swimming.
COMMERCIAL POINT, OH
Teen stabs her boyfriend after fight in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9000 block of Shepherd Road near Lockbourne Sunday evening for a reported stabbing. According to initial reports, an altercation between a juvenile female and her boyfriend ended with the male subject being stabbed in the hand with what dispatchers described as a “large steak knife.”
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

