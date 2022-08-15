Commercial Point – Two people have been arrested after attempting to run from Commerical Point Police in a large moving box truck and ending up in a local pond. Around 12:30 am on Wednesday Commercial Point Police were called to the area of the Foxfire New builds off 104 in Pickaway County just north of 762 for a suspicious vehicle in the area. When the law enforcement unit went to check they found a large moving box truck with two individuals inside. When the suspects saw the police they took off in the truck. While the chase ensued the passenger of the vehicle jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot. The Commerical Point unit radioed for help and continued to chase the box truck. The chase was short as the suspect not knowing the area well turned off the roadway and into a pond in the construction zone. Commercial Point unit called for Fire Department immediately as he saw the truck slowly sinking up to its windows before he reported that the driver was out and swimming.

COMMERCIAL POINT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO