August 2022 Board Report
Following a public hearing, the Illinois Valley Community College board gave final approval to a $37.5 million budget for fiscal 2023. The budget represents an 8 percent increase in revenue over 2022, due mainly to $4.1 million in Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF). Expenditures are $39 million, a 13 percent increase, again due primarily to HEERF expenses.
Free course offered to current IVCC students
Illinois Valley Community College is offering current students an incentive to enroll in an additional class this fall – a tuition free course. But they must act fast. Students already enrolled in any number of credit hours can add a late-start or second 8-week course tuition-free if they do so before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
