Oglesby, IL

Free course offered to current IVCC students

Illinois Valley Community College is offering current students an incentive to enroll in an additional class this fall – a tuition free course. But they must act fast. Students already enrolled in any number of credit hours can add a late-start or second 8-week course tuition-free if they do so before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
August 2022 Board Report

Following a public hearing, the Illinois Valley Community College board gave final approval to a $37.5 million budget for fiscal 2023. The budget represents an 8 percent increase in revenue over 2022, due mainly to $4.1 million in Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF). Expenditures are $39 million, a 13 percent increase, again due primarily to HEERF expenses.
