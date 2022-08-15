Croatia’s Drugi Plan, Bulgaria’s Agitprop Board Serbian Political Thriller ‘Sabre’ as Balkan TV Co-Production Market Heats Up (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Road to war: U.S. struggled to convince allies, and Zelensky, of risk of invasion
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On a sunny October morning, the nation's top intelligence, military and diplomatic leaders filed into the Oval Office for an urgent meeting with President Joe Biden. They arrived bearing a highly classified intelligence analysis, compiled from newly obtained satellite images, intercepted communications and human sources, that amounted to Russian President Vladimir Putin's war plans for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Explosions rock Russian-held areas far from Ukraine war front
KYIV, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Explosions erupted overnight near military bases deep in Russian-held areas of Ukraine and Russia itself, an apparent display of Kyiv's growing ability to pummel Moscow's logistics far from front lines.
SFGate
Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to its Baltic exclave
MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military said Thursday that it has deployed warplanes armed with state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles to the country's westernmost Baltic region, a move that comes amid soaring tensions with the West over Moscow's action in Ukraine. Russia's Defense Ministry said three MiG-31 fighters with Kinzhal hypersonic...
SFGate
Blasts in Crimea underscore Russian forces' vulnerability
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A spate of explosions and fires has turned Russian-occupied Crimea from a secure rear base into a new battleground in the war, demonstrating both the Russians' vulnerability and the Ukrainians' capacity to strike deep behind enemy lines. Nine Russian warplanes were reported destroyed at an...
Comments / 0