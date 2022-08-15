Croatia’s Drugi Plan, Bulgaria’s Agitprop Board Serbian Political Thriller ‘Sabre’ as Balkan TV Co-Production Market Heats Up (EXCLUSIVE)

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On a sunny October morning, the nation's top intelligence, military and diplomatic leaders filed into the Oval Office for an urgent meeting with President Joe Biden. They arrived bearing a highly classified intelligence analysis, compiled from newly obtained satellite images, intercepted communications and human sources, that amounted to Russian President Vladimir Putin's war plans for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO